Five Montana State football players earn All-America honors By Victor Flores 406mtsports.com Dec 14, 2021

Montana State's Daniel Hardy (44) sacks Idaho quarterback Zach Borisch (13) earlier this season at Bobcat Stadium.

Five players from Montana State earned HERO Sports FCS All-America honors, which were released Tuesday.The Bobcats had two first-team selections on defense: linebacker Troy Andersen and defensive end Daniel Hardy. The second team featured MSU running back Isaiah Ifanse and offensive lineman Lewis Kidd. Bobcats nose tackle Chase Benson received a third-team honor.Andersen and Kidd also earned first-team All-America honors from the Associated Press, also released Tuesday. Ifanse was named to the second team. Andersen is a top-three finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the FCS' defensive player of the year. Ifanse was seventh in voting for the Walter Payton Award, which goes to the FCS' top offensive player.Andersen was a first-team HERO All-American in 2019, when he primarily played outside linebacker, and was a third-teamer and sophomore All-American in 2018, when he played quarterback. MSU (11-2) will host South Dakota State (11-3) in the FCS semifinals on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium, a week after the Bobcats beat defending champion Sam Houston 42-19 in the quarters.