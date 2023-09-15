Level Price Jr. has noticed some changes to his personality since moving to Bozeman.
He’s started listening to country music, specifically Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs. This summer he started hiking, and even went fly fishing with the “best teacher in the game,” Montana State running back Lane Sumner. Price even caught a trout on his first fishing trip.
The MSU defensive back has also appreciated the hospitality of the Bozeman community, something that caught him off guard as a freshman in 2018. The Los Angeles native was initially confused by strangers waving and saying hello while walking around town.
But those small acts of kindness are examples of Montanans teaching Price “how to be a better person, a good man,” he said.
“Be nice to anybody because you don't know what that person is going through,” Price added.
Price, now in his fifth season at MSU, has tried to make the most of his time as a Bobcat on and off the field. He’s waited his turn, from redshirting to playing special teams to backing up All-Big Sky nickelback Ty Okada.
Now in his final season, Price has entered a co-starting role at the nickel spot, rotating with Caden Dowler. Price has “continued to grow” during his years at MSU, head coach Brent Vigen said, and is always willing to do what’s best for the team.
“He brings a great spirit to our team and he's always a positive guy,” Vigen said. “And you certainly need your fair share of those types of guys. So I really appreciate Level in the now two and a half years I've been around him.”
Price joined the Bobcats as a walk-on in 2018 out of St. John Bosco (California) High, a school that produced former MSU cornerback Tyrel Thomas — who is also Price’s cousin — along with current MSU offensive lineman Cole Sain and CB Jon Johnson.
Price initially came to MSU as a cornerback, redshirting in 2018, and started transitioning to nickelback when then-defensive coordinator Kane Ioane returned to the program in 2019. He fully made the jump to nickelback in 2021, Vigen’s first season.
The position switch was exciting for Price because you “make more plays” and feel more in control of the defense, he said.
“You’ve got to know the whole defense and I just feel like that just gives me a little more confidence, just knowing everybody's role,” Price said. “You're basically running the defense because if you mess up, the whole defense is messed up.”
While backing up Okada each of the past two seasons, Price saw limited snaps on defense. He mainly played on special teams, recording nine tackles in 12 games in 2021 and 15 tackles in 13 games last season. Okada earned second team All-Big Sky honors in 2021 and 2022.
The duo formed a brotherhood during those two seasons, Price said. That made it even more emotional as Okada earned a spot on the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad.
“Just seeing him out there is just inspirational because we both were walk-ons,” Price said. “We both helped each other. We pushed each other to be great. And just seeing him out there (during preseason games) kind of made me tear up.”
Price spent his first four seasons at MSU soaking up all he could from his older teammates. He pointed to former Bobcats like Brayden Konkol, Jahque Alleyne, Tre Webb and Jeffrey Manning Jr., along with Okada, as being inspirations and mentors.
He also kept the outlook of “everything happens for a reason.” It’s helped Price keep a positive mindset through coaching changes and depth chart shuffling.
The Bobcats frequently talk about “owning your role,” Vigen said, and realizing that more than the 22 offensive and defensive starters can “make a real significant impact each game.” It also helps that MSU emphasizes special teams, which provides more opportunities, and being ready with a next man up mentality.
Vigen added that investing in and properly communicating with each player is crucial as well.
“In some ways, it's telling them, 'Hey, these are your shortcomings. This is what you need to improve upon,'” Vigen said. “And you get the right type of guy, he'll want to do everything he can to fulfill those shortcomings.
“When you're winning games, guys want to be part of that too, and you treat them well off the field, which our university has allowed us to treat our guys in a first class manner. I think all that adds up.”
Price is one of those players who has stuck around, providing essential experience to MSU’s DBs in 2023. Defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza said Price has taken younger players like Dowler and true freshman Andrew Powdrell under his wing, and has also played with more confidence than before.
“(Price is) somebody that they can look up to because he's really done it right on and off the football field academically, athletically and just in his social life, he's really done things the right way,” Garza said. “And so he's a role model for those guys.”
Price added that it’s helped building a stronger connection with Garza and fellow veteran DB Rylan Ortt this offseason. He also wants to emulate Okada as both a vocal leader and in his daily work ethic.
“That's how I'm trying to approach every day — teach all the younger guys all the plays because we're going to play a long season,” Price said. “So the more depth we have, the better we'll be.”
After competing with Dowler for the newly open nickelback spot throughout the offseason, Price earned the starting job for Gold Rush. The two have rotated each series through the first two games, something that will likely continue, as Garza sees both as starters.
Price finished with a team-high seven tackles, including a tackle for loss, against Utah Tech. He added a tackle against South Dakota State last week. Vigen said Price’s athleticism and experience are boosts to this defense, while Garza commended Price’s prowess in the pass game.
“He understands the coverages — both man and zone — and understands where it needs to be in zone and knows how to play receiver splits and stuff like that in man,” Garza said. “So just his playmaking ability against the pass and then he's really demonstrated his tackling ability and understanding of run fits from a nickel perspective has really improved.”
From entering as a walk-on to now being in a starting role, Price is cognizant of his growth as a player and a person in Bozeman. He’s loved the scenic views, the “best fanbase,” and all the MSU football program has to offer.
Price also wants to take advantage of this opportunity he’s been waiting five years for, especially after witnessing former teammates Daniel Hardy and Lance McCutcheon leverage a breakout 2021 season into NFL opportunities.
That helped encourage Price to wait for his moment. In 2023, it’s finally here.
“I'm not the type of person to leave when things get hard,” Price said. “I just keep my head down, pray and just keep on working.”
