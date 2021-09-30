'Fearless' true freshman Simeon Woodard filling in well for Montana State's injured cornerbacks By VICTOR FLORES 406mtsports.com Sep 30, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Montana State's Simeon Woodard gets up after intercepting a pass as teammates Blake Hehl (33), Ty Okada (7) and Troy Andersen celebrate during their game against Portland State last week in Hillsboro, Oregon. Garrett Becker / MSU Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Simeon Woodard “got toasted bad,” as he described it, by multiple wide receivers on three vertical routes during his first fall practice at Montana State on Aug. 6.Woodard is a true freshman cornerback, so he was inexperienced going into the first day of fall camp. One of the receivers who toasted him was Willie Patterson, a notoriously talkative player who let Woodard hear it on that play.“It was kind of a wake-up call,” Woodard said Monday. “I knew I prepared, I knew I had what it took, but it was definitely like, ‘Oh yeah, these guys are nothing like high school guys.’” Despite being a true freshman on a crowded roster, Woodard has risen up MSU’s cornerback depth chart. He played most of last week’s game at Portland State after starter James Campbell left with an injury, and he made one of the biggest plays of the game.With Campbell still ailing, Woodard moved up to first-string corner on MSU’s depth chart for Saturday’s game against Northern Colorado at Bobcat Stadium. The start will eliminate any chance of a redshirt for Woodard. His coaches are happy to burn it.“We felt confident with his performance in fall camp that he would ultimately be a pretty key contributor, whether it was as a cornerback or on special teams, and he responded really well,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said.It’s never easy for a true freshman to get playing time, and that’s doubly true this year after the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to athletes whose seasons were altered by the coronavirus pandemic.The Bobcats didn’t play a single game last fall or in this past spring, so they have several sixth-year seniors, freshmen who joined MSU in 2020 and freshmen who redshirted in 2019. Almost 50 total freshmen are listed on MSU’s active roster.“We’re probably positioned this year where playing a true freshman should not be the way it has to be,” Vigen said on Aug. 14. “That’s probably not the best thing for our numbers.”Woodard is the only true freshman who’s gotten significant playing time, and not solely because of his ability.Cornerback was probably MSU’s least experienced position going into the season. Campbell, a junior, had converted from receiver to corner after the 2019 season. The other starting corner, sophomore Eric Zambrano, played sparingly that year. Senior Tyrel Thomas started at corner in previous seasons but was listed as the first-string nickelback going into fall camp, where he suffered a knee injury.But there are other capable corners on MSU’s roster, and Woodard leapfrogged all of them.MSU linebacker Callahan O’Reilly said Woodard is “super physical” and “does a great job in coverage.” “(Woodard has) real good feet, has good speed and I think came in here and was pretty fearless,” Vigen said in August. “He's prepared. He worked hard and was ready to go. I think he's competitive and he's skilled and he's not in a position where he's playing like a freshman right now.”The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Woodard stayed home in San Antonio instead of attending MSU’s summer workouts, but he made sure “to get an equal amount of work in,” he said. He’d run or lift weights shortly after he woke up. He’d go to a local field with some friends to work on his defensive back skills. He’d stretch and sometimes go to a sauna to keep his body in good condition.That work quickly became apparent when he got to Bozeman.“It's just a credit to him as far as coming into fall camp, not having much time for the first game and just learning the scheme that quickly,” O’Reilly said. “It's impressive to learn stuff that fast and adjust to college speed that fast.”Woodard committed to the Bobcats before then-head coach Jeff Choate left for Texas and defensive coordinator Kane Ioane went to Boise State. Their replacements impressed Woodard, who said he also had offers from fellow Big Sky program Northern Arizona and FBS Air Force. Bobcats defensive coordinator Freddie Banks recruited Woodard when he coached at Nevada, Woodard said, and the main Bobcat who recruited him — assistant defensive backs coach Kyle Risinger — remained on MSU’s staff after Vigen and Banks took over.“I just felt the love,” Woodard said. “Then on top of that, this being Montana State, I know that this place has a crazy atmosphere, so it all just came together to work out. It was the perfect place.”Vigen and others raved about Woodard after the first three games, but he stood out the most last week, and not always for good reasons.Portland State went ahead 10-3 on a touchdown pass from Davis Alexander to Nate Bennett late in the first quarter. Woodard was covering Bennett. He didn’t quite get toasted, but “I didn’t do my job” and “wasn’t as physical as I should’ve been,” he said.PSU got to MSU’s 40-yard line on its next drive, but Woodard halted any hopes of a two-score lead with an impressive interception. MSU scored 13 straight points after that and won the Big Sky opener 30-17 to improve to 3-1.“As a DB, you’ve got to have a short-term memory, so I'm trying my best to put me giving up a touchdown to the back of my mind,” he said. “I'm reading my key. I see something, and I know there's something coming, so I'm paranoid. I know there’s something coming, so I break, and then I see a receiver run a hitch, quarterback throws it. From there it was just go get the ball, go make a play.”Woodard occasionally thinks about the fact that he’s playing with a bunch of more experienced players, but it doesn’t occupy his mind much. Woodard was confident he could travel 1,300 miles north and immediately compete for playing time on a loaded roster."A lot of times when I step on the field, I'm already knowing that (offensive coordinators) will go after the young freshmen, so I just try to stay on my game," he said. "They want to come after me, I'm going to show them why they shouldn't come after me." Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.