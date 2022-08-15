For one day in May, Lance McCutcheon’s NFL career looked in jeopardy.
The former Montana State wide receiver was waived by the Los Angeles Rams on May 17, a few weeks after he signed with the defending Super Bowl champions as an undrafted free agent. The Rams re-signed McCutcheon a day later. About a week after that, the Bozeman native shined in seven-on-seven drills during NFL organized team activities (OTAs), impressing both his coaches and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, who also starred at receiver in the Big Sky Conference at Eastern Washington.
McCutcheon’s renown grew exponentially after he made two impressive touchdown receptions in the Rams’ preseason-opening win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night. The receiver who was briefly without a team three months ago made an excellent case to be on the Rams’ 53-man regular season roster.
“He’s a very realistic candidate to make this roster,” Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Sunday.
Both LA teams sat their starters and other key players in Saturday’s preseason game, allowing young players like McCutcheon and his former MSU teammate Daniel Hardy to start. Both McCutcheon and Hardy, an edge rusher, also played on special teams for the Rams during the game.
“I was a little star struck, a little overwhelmed during the warmup,” McCutcheon told reporters after the game. “But play 1, I was good.”
Hardy stood out early, when he nearly sacked Chargers QB Chase Daniel and recorded a couple solo tackles (he finished with three total). Then McCutcheon stole the show.
With about 5 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first half, Rams QB Bryce Perkins fired a deep pass down the left sideline intended for McCutcheon. Despite tight coverage from Deane Leonard, McCutcheon leaped and came down with the ball. The tough catch looked like it would go for a 35-yard gain, since both Leonard and safety Alohi Gilman had McCutcheon in their grasp, but McCutcheon broke the tackle and sprinted into the end zone for a 60-yard touchdown.
“He’s a great kid, great dude. … Great competitor, too,” Perkins said after the game. “In college, we would see clips of him going over the top, really just competing for the ball in the air. So, we talked about it, he said – he was adamant about, over and over and over and over, he was like, ‘If they’re close, man, just give me a jump ball and I’ll make a play.’”
During his record-setting senior season at MSU last year, McCutcheon made a leaping catch and dodged two defenders en route to a 67-yard TD in MSU’s regular season win at Eastern Washington. In the Bobcats’ FCS quarterfinal win at Sam Houston, McCutcheon won a battle for a jump ball with Zyon McCollum (who the Buccaneers selected in the fifth round of April’s NFL Draft) and took it to the house for a 68-yard score.
“There are obviously several catches from last season that reminded you of that play,” MSU wide receivers coach Justin Udy told 406mtsports.com Monday, adding, “He was ready to go and he made the play and I expect him to make the play because I know how talented he is.”
Perkins connected with McCutcheon on a two-point conversion in the third quarter to put the Rams ahead 22-14. With the game tied midway through the fourth, Perkins lobbed another pass up for McCutcheon in the end zone. McCutcheon outmuscled Brandon Sebastian and leaped for the game-winning 11-yard catch.
“There’s certain young guys that just have that right look in their eye, where you can see they’re mature beyond their years,” McVay said in his postgame press conference. “He’s just got one of those demeanors that you’re saying, ‘Hey, this guy, he’s going to figure it out.’
“He’s got a nice way about himself, got great humility. Very businesslike but fun to be around, and it was awesome to see him make those plays tonight.”
McCutcheon finished with five receptions for a game-high 87 yards. McVay told his players that “no one showed up more” than McCutcheon in the game.
“That’s what he’s capable of doing,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said Monday. “It’s one thing to be capable, but then to go out and actually do it under the bright lights, that speaks to his competitive nature and his belief in himself. It’ll be an exciting ride for him the rest of the preseason to see where it takes him.”
McCutcheon’s mother and aunt were in attendance at SoFi Stadium on Saturday night.
“To have them here and be able to do what I did, it means a lot to me,” McCutcheon said after the game.
A reporter asked McCutcheon if catching contested passes was his forte. McCutcheon demurred, saying he’s simply trying to make plays, help the Rams win and compete for a roster spot.
“I’m trying to make the team,” he said. “Coming from Montana State, an undrafted free agent guy, just come out here and work in silence. Just come out here, work and take advantage when I’m given the opportunity.”
McCutcheon all but guaranteed he’ll make an NFL practice squad this season, at worst. Making the Rams’ 53-man roster will be tougher, considering the number of talented receivers on the roster. After Saturday’s game, the Los Angeles Times’ Gary Klein projected seven receivers to make the Rams’ regular season roster, and none were McCutcheon: Kupp, fellow Pro Bowler Allen Robinson, Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek, Tutu Atwell, Brandon Powell and Jacob Harris.
Klein added caveats, namely injuries, that could allow McCutcheon to make the 53-man. The Rams’ decision might become easy if McCutcheon continues to play and practice well before Aug. 30, when NFL teams must cut their rosters from 80 to 53.
“I know he’s not getting too far ahead of himself,” Udy said. “It’s a process when you’re in his situation, and he knows that. He’ll stay focused and do what he needs to do because that was just one opportunity. With that, he probably got himself another opportunity to go out to show that he can do it again.”
The Rams’ Twitter account posted a clip of McCutcheon with Hardy on the field after Saturday’s game. Hardy put his arm around McCutcheon and looked into the camera.
“Player of the game, Montana State, FCS. You see the boy, undrafted,” Hardy proclaimed. “He’s going to be a star. A star.”
Other former Cats appear in preseason games
McCutcheon and Hardy were the most prominent former Bobcats in last week’s preseason openers, but they weren’t the only ones.
Alex Singleton started at inside linebacker for the Denver Broncos in their 17-7 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The 2015 undrafted free agent finished with four tackles (two solo) and received positive reviews from Bronco fans and media. Singleton, who led the Philadelphia Eagles in tackles in each of the previous two seasons, could start for Denver in the regular season because Jonas Griffith suffered a dislocated elbow.
Wide receiver Kevin Kassis, who the Seattle Seahawks signed as a UDFA in the spring, saw the field in a 32-25 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kassis’ only catch came on the final play of the game, and he was saddled with minus-10 yards because he and other Seahawks tossed several laterals in an attempt to miraculously tie or win the game. Kassis, who last played for MSU in 2019, is reportedly in the mix for Seattle’s kick/punt return duties.
Lewis Kidd, an All-American left tackle last season at MSU, reportedly appeared with the New Orleans Saints’ second offensive line group during their 17-13 loss to the Houston Texans. Kidd lined up at right tackle. It’s not clear how many snaps he played or how he performed.
Tre Webb, who started at safety in his one season at MSU last year, made one assisted tackle in the Atlanta Falcons’ 27-23 win over the Detroit Lions.
Webb’s teammate and MSU legend Troy Andersen did not play in that game for “precautionary reasons,” according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitutional. The AJC reported that he was at Falcons practice on Monday.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.