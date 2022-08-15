Rams Chargers Football

Rams wide receiver Lance McCutcheon catches a pass for a touchdown against the Chargers on Saturday in Inglewood, Calif.

 AP

For one day in May, Lance McCutcheon’s NFL career looked in jeopardy.

The former Montana State wide receiver was waived by the Los Angeles Rams on May 17, a few weeks after he signed with the defending Super Bowl champions as an undrafted free agent. The Rams re-signed McCutcheon a day later. About a week after that, the Bozeman native shined in seven-on-seven drills during NFL organized team activities (OTAs), impressing both his coaches and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, who also starred at receiver in the Big Sky Conference at Eastern Washington.

McCutcheon’s renown grew exponentially after he made two impressive touchdown receptions in the Rams’ preseason-opening win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night. The receiver who was briefly without a team three months ago made an excellent case to be on the Rams’ 53-man regular season roster.

