Dru Polidore was initially hesitant to drop from the Football Bowl Subdivision to the Football Championship Subdivision. Then he learned more about Montana State.
“I’d rather be on one of the best in the FCS than be on a FBS team that’s subpar,” Polidore told 406mtsports.com.
Polidore, a redshirt freshman defensive back, transferred from Air Force to MSU in November and signed a month later. He got to Bozeman in January, shortly after the Bobcats played in the FCS title game in Frisco, Texas, about 270 miles north of his hometown. The chance to play for a championship in his home state contributed heavily to his decision to ditch an FBS program for MSU.
Polidore was a three-star recruit at Obra D. Tompkins High School in Katy, Texas. He received about 15 offers, including one from MSU after talking with Bobcats assistant defensive backs coach Kyle Risinger. Polidore’s top four choices were Air Force, MSU, Duke and Princeton, and he settled on the Falcons.
Polidore redshirted in 2021 and entered the transfer portal before Air Force’s 10-3 season ended because he was unhappy with the military aspect of the academy north of Colorado Springs, Colorado. He liked Risinger and Freddie Banks, who was MSU’s defensive coordinator in 2021 and took the same job at Colorado State last month. Banks recruited Polidore during his stints as cornerbacks coach at Stephen F. Austin in 2018-19 and Nevada in 2020, per Polidore.
COVID-19 prevented Polidore from visiting MSU in 2020, so his perceptions of the school were limited. That changed when he took a trip to Bozeman for MSU’s senior day weekend, when the Bobcats hosted Idaho on Nov. 13.
“I thought it would be a little bit more of a country town,” Polidore said.
“But it’s a well established city.”
The Idaho game gave him a glimpse of what he’s likely to see in future seasons: Tommy Mellott leading the Bobcats to a win in front of a sold-out Bobcat Stadium crowd. In the locker room after the game, Polidore was struck by how much the players seemed to love competing at MSU.
“I automatically knew these were boys I can click with. These were boys who care about football, love football,” Polidore said. “That’s all I really wanted coming into a new team.”
Polidore committed to MSU on Nov. 16, the Tuesday before the Bobcats played at Montana. His commitment tweet included #FTG, the profane phrase Bobcat fans love to fire at the Grizzlies.
“Coach Risinger, it was kind of his idea. He said, ‘If you throw FTG in there, the fans will already love you,’” Polidore said with a laugh. “The environment over here and how crazy the fans are is actually really fun, something I didn’t really get at Air Force.”
The Griz beat the Bobcats 29-10, but MSU won a rivalry battle for Polidore. UM offered him both out of high school and when he entered the portal, he said. His connections to Risinger and Banks played deciding roles in his final choice.
Polidore is 6-foot-1.5 and 186 pounds, he said. He ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash in high school, according to his Hudl page, and nabbed five interceptions in his final two seasons at Tompkins. He was the nation’s 154th-best cornerback prospect for the Class of 2021, per 247 Sports. He might see some snaps at safety during his time at MSU, he said, but he’ll most likely compete for playing time with James Campbell, Simeon Woodard (also a Texas native) and Eric Zambrano, all three of whom started games at corner for MSU in 2021.
“He gives us a bunch of versatility, but we definitely see corner in his future,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said in December. “He’s going to be a little bit more seasoned than these other guys but still have four years to play because he redshirted last year, so really excited about what Dru is going to bring to the table.”
Vigen added that Polidore is “an excellent student,” as evidenced by his 3.66 GPA and all-state academic honorable mention as a senior at Tompkins. He was a civil engineering major at Air Force, but that was another aspect of the school he didn’t like. He’s now majoring in finance.
The transfer to MSU has been full of fresh starts for Polidore. It’s also been full of assurance so far.
“As far as education, a winning football program and the environment of a city that loves football,” he said, “everything checked out for me.”