Montana State will host ESPN's "College GameDay" on Saturday morning prior to the rivalry matchup with the University of Montana, marking the first time the popular pregame show has made an appearance at a Big Sky Conference school. 

The show's production crew arrived in the middle of the week and began building the set on MSU's Dyche Field on Thursday. The show will take place there, near the intersection of West Kagy Boulevard and South 7th Avenue, across the street from Bobcat Stadium, from 7-10 a.m. Mountain Time on Saturday morning. 

Fans can start arriving for the closest view of the stage at 5 a.m. Saturday. ESPN suggests that fans (especially students) wear school colors. Selection is on a first-come, first-serve basis for who stands in the pit near the main stage. 


