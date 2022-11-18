Montana State will host ESPN's "College GameDay" on Saturday morning prior to the rivalry matchup with the University of Montana, marking the first time the popular pregame show has made an appearance at a Big Sky Conference school.
The show's production crew arrived in the middle of the week and began building the set on MSU's Dyche Field on Thursday. The show will take place there, near the intersection of West Kagy Boulevard and South 7th Avenue, across the street from Bobcat Stadium, from 7-10 a.m. Mountain Time on Saturday morning.
Fans can start arriving for the closest view of the stage at 5 a.m. Saturday. ESPN suggests that fans (especially students) wear school colors. Selection is on a first-come, first-serve basis for who stands in the pit near the main stage.
According to an ESPN press release, Montana State is the 80th school to host GameDay. Kickoff for the game is at noon, two hours after GameDay goes off the air.
The GameDay broadcast is expected to include a feature about the history and the meaning behind the Montana State and Montana rivalry game from ESPN senior writer Kevin Van Valkenburg, who played football for the Griz in the mid-90s.
The broadcast is also scheduled to include a look back at Cal and Stanford's famous "the band is out on the field" game from 1982; reporter Gene Wojciechowski's interview with USC coach Lincoln Riley; and a remembrance for University of Virginia football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry, who were killed in an on-campus shooting late Sunday evening.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.