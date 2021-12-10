Falling back toward the sideline to his left, a defender diving to derail the play to his right, Lance McCutcheon reached out for the pass and snagged it.
The Montana State senior had set out to be an all-conference wide receiver by the time he graduated. He was well on his way.
McCutcheon had just scored the Bobcats’ first touchdown of the season. In that season-opening game, the Bobcats made the approach to their passing game clear. Regardless of their run-first style, a new quarterback or a first-year head coach, they wanted to target McCutcheon early and often.
That first scoring pass was from Matthew McKay, who’s now in the transfer portal. McCutcheon made his first career start in 2017 with Chris Murray, who made his last appearance in an MSU game that year. Over the course of four seasons, McCutcheon has seen the Bobcats change starting quarterbacks seven times.
And yet, the wide receiver from Bozeman has only bolstered his production along the way. He accomplished his goal of reaching the all-Big Sky team, earning a first-team selection this season.
McCutcheon will once again lead the No. 8-seeded Bobcats (10-2) when they play at top-seeded Sam Houston (11-0) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the FCS quarterfinals.
McCutcheon credited an elevated confidence in himself and a longstanding trust in his teammates for his breakout performance.
“It felt really good,” McCutcheon said of earning the all-conference accolade. “Seeing that and just knowing that my hard work has paid off, but we’re not done yet.”
Independent of MSU’s situation, McCutcheon has been stellar. He’s third in the Big Sky and 29th in the FCS with 76.4 yards per game. He’s also 28th in the nation with 17.98 yards per reception and 21st with 917 total yards. He’s 47 yards away from reaching MSU’s all-time single-season top 10. He’s tied for fifth in the conference with six touchdown catches and is ninth with 51 receptions.
This is all while the Bobcats are second-to-last in the Big Sky and 89th in the FCS with 178 passing yards per game.
“There’s a lot of receivers that had numbers in our league and people throw more than us,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said, “but I think his impact on our passing game garnered that honor.”
McCutcheon, who’s from Bozeman, could have played on offense or defense in college. A team captain as a senior, he was a first-team all-Class AA wide receiver and cornerback. He tallied 10 interceptions, which was a program record, and 40 catches for 780 yards and 12 scores, which was tied for second in program history in a season.
“I just love that he’s getting targets and showing what he can do,” Hawks head coach Levi Wesche said. “He’s a guy, again, that is dedicated to making sure he’s honing his craft and getting better all the time. He’s never satisfied with where he’s at, and I think that kind of drive is very, very rare.”
McCutcheon found his home at wideout for the Bobcats. But he needed to wait to have the chances to shine as he has this season.
Others like all-Big Sky performers Kevin Kassis and Travis Jonsen accounted for a majority of MSU’s receptions the past few seasons on a run-first offense. Thus, McCutcheon’s targets were scarce.
But when Vigen took over and Kassis and Jonsen graduated, McCutcheon was in line to be a go-to receiver.
“He’s waited in the wings for this opportunity,” Vigen said. “It was apparent from the time I got the job back in February that he saw himself making the plays and making the contribution he is right now. It was easy for us to see early, between the workouts we did in the winter and then spring ball, that he was going to be capable of becoming the guy that he has.”
Bobcats center Justus Perkins, another former Bozeman Hawk, worked out with McCutcheon during offseasons. Perkins said he tries to emulate himself after McCutcheon because he leads by example.
Seeing his work ethic, Perkins was convinced McCutcheon would stand out in 2021.
“It’s incredible,” Perkins said. “Just seeing how dedicated he was at the game, I knew his time was coming, and credit to him for staying with it for so long and having the explosive season that he’s having. It’s all because of his hard work prior.”
One of the many skills McCutcheon honed was hauling in deep shots when he’s in one-on-one coverage.
He showcased the ability to out-jump defenders for large yardage gains since he was in high school. Even early on for the Bobcats, when whoever was behind center chucked it downfield to him, McCutcheon often snagged it out of the air.
In the second round of the FCS playoffs against UAlbany in 2019, McCutcheon tracked a pass down that was above his head, secured a one-handed grab and cruised into the end zone, just one of two touchdowns that day that tied an MSU postseason single-game record.
At 6-foot-3, 202 pounds, those who have played with McCutcheon have noted how tough of a matchup he is. With his strength, he’s extremely capable of catching passes in traffic. Vigen said he’s someone the Bobcats could go to “time after time.”
“I’m really confident in myself and my abilities and confident in this team,” McCutcheon said. “Just having guys like the great group of guys that I have around me every day, these are my brothers and I’m just happy and thankful to be out here playing with them.”
The Bobcats finally seemed to be in position to highlight McCutcheon’s potential with McKay at quarterback. The North Carolina State transfer targeted McCutcheon 11 times in MSU’s opening game at Wyoming. And the Bobcats continued to look for McCutcheon, especially deep downfield.
McKay was among the most efficient quarterbacks in the FCS at one point. That was in large part due to McCutcheon. The receiver was “extremely confident,” Vigen said earlier this season, and McKay was “extremely confident in him.”
McCutcheon’s 521 receiving yards through five games alone this season was one away from his first three seasons (522) combined.
Even as McKay began to struggle, McCutcheon was still playing how he needed to.
McKay threw his first interception of the season against Portland State. McCutcheon was running a different route than the quarterback anticipated. Vigen said McCutcheon read the defensive coverage correctly.
Allowing McCutcheon to decide what route to run in the moment based on the defense he’s playing against was an early sign the Bobcats trusted his intelligence and decision making.
“He’s done a tremendous job of just constantly getting better,” MSU linebacker Callahan O’Reilly, who’s from Bozeman and has played sports with McCutcheon since middle school, said. “You just see him putting in the extra work all the time. That’s the only way to do it is just put in the extra work, and he definitely does that, that’s for sure.”
The Bobcats were willing to rely on McCutcheon to lift their passing game. Vigen noted early this season McCutcheon didn’t just have the potential to be, but MSU needed him to be, a key playmaker. He hasn’t disappointed.
“I’ve had so much fun watching him on the sidelines,” MSU defensive end Daniel Hardy, who has had his own breakout senior season, said. “Whenever the ball is up in the air, I’m like, ‘Yeah, Lance is coming down with that.’
“Love seeing the production from him. It’s been a long time, and everybody’s been working their butts off. Through COVID, through whatever, all of this isn’t just coming from nowhere. We’ve been working at this for years and years and years.”
Vigen appreciated how McCutcheon waited for a chance to excel and then “burst on the scene” this season. But he’s also valued McCutcheon’s approach the past few weeks.
McKay was to be benched following MSU’s last regular season game, a loss at Montana, for freshman Tommy Mellott. Two days before MSU’s first playoff game of the year, McKay entered the transfer portal.
McCutcheon had, yet again, another change at QB to deal with. And in Mellott’s first start last week, McCutcheon caught just one pass for 13 yards.
Before that contest, Vigen pointed out to McCutcheon it was windy and Mellott may make some mistakes, so he may not get the ball as often as he has. But if Mellott did make any errors, the coach asked the senior pass catcher to be the first to encourage the young quarterback.
McCutcheon was willing to do so. Vigen said McCutcheon has been confident in his newest signal caller. Vigen is hopeful the two show off their capability of connecting downfield against Sam Houston.
“I think,” Vigen said, “Tommy would still look to say, ‘Hey, if I get a bunch of matchups and everything is equal, I’m going after 86.’”
McCutcheon has played, and shined, in the playoffs before. He realized the urgency the Bobcats must play with.
“You’ve just got to be more focused, more locked in every single play,” he said. “Just knowing in the back of your head that if you don’t execute your assignment probably every play, there’s a big possibility that it’s going to cost you and then your season is over after that. So just going in and staying positive, trying to do my job every single play and just making sure we take care of business.”
Despite the turmoil the year has presented and with MSU’s season on the line, McCutcheon’s confidence, as well as the Bobcats’ faith in him, to perform at the level he’s capable of has remained.
