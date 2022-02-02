Luke Abshire had an offer to play college football on scholarship. The quarterback from Washington state could’ve gone somewhere that gave him a better chance to start than Montana State does.
MSU offered something those other programs couldn’t: a chance to play for a national championship in front of large crowds at the Division I level.
Abshire announced his commitment to MSU on Sunday. He’ll be a preferred walk-on to a program with a star QB who just finished his freshman season. Yet Abshire is thrilled to become a Bobcat.
“That’s going to be cool to be able to step in and just be part of such a good program,” Abshire told 406mtsports.com Monday. “Everything’s going to go up from here, and that’s exciting to be a part of.”
Abshire is a pro style QB with running ability who starred at Central Valley High School in Spokane Valley, Washington. He helped the Bears go 7-3 this past season, completing 190 of 330 of his passes (57.6%) for 2,595 yards and 22 touchdowns (both CVHS records) along with seven interceptions. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound right-hander also rushed for five TDs. He finished his career as the CVHS record holder in passing yards.
He’s part of MSU’s regular signing period recruiting class, which was formally announced Wednesday.
Abshire received offers from a pair of Washington schools: Division II Central Washington and D-III Whitworth. Whitworth couldn’t offer an athletic scholarship, but both the Pirates and CWU gave Abshire better chances to earn playing time than MSU, at least on paper.
Abshire is joining a program with a starting QB spot held by Tommy Mellott. Currently behind him on the depth chart are Wyoming transfer Sean Chambers, 2019 season-opening starter Casey Bauman, 2021 redshirt Sean Austin and grayshirt Jordan Reed. All five have at least two years of eligibility left.
None of that deterred Abshire from choosing the Bobcats. He knows football can be unpredictable, as MSU showed this past season at QB.
Regular season starter Matthew McKay lost his job to Mellott before the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs and entered the transfer portal. Mellott went on a legendary run to the title game, then suffered a game-ending ankle injury on the first series of the 38-10 loss to North Dakota State. The freshman from Butte was replaced by Tucker Rovig, the 2019 season-ending starter who made 2021 his final year as a player even though he’s eligible for one more. Mellott needed surgery, clouding his bright future.
Abshire said he loves competition and is excited to battle for playing time when he gets to Bozeman. He doesn’t view the loaded depth chart as an obstacle.
“Being able to learn from a guy like Tommy is going to be a pretty cool experience,” Abshire said. “Just kind of take everything in and then when it’s my turn, be able to be like him.”
Coaching was a key contributor to Abshire’s commitment. He likes the “multiple levels” of MSU’s offense, with a mix of downhill running and drop-back passing, he said. He described both head coach Brent Vigen and offensive coordinator/QBs coach Taylor Housewright as “down to earth.”
“I really like Housewright,” Abshire said. “He’ll shoot it straight, and I really like that about him. I like the way he runs his offense and the way he coaches.”
Abshire attended MSU’s regular season home game against Cal Poly and its playoff opener against UT Martin, also at Bobcat Stadium. The sold out crowds made it easy for Abshire to fall in love with MSU.
“The atmosphere that they brought to each game was pretty incredible,” he said.
That UT Martin game started a three-game winning streak for the Bobcats en route to their first national title game since 1984. That run solidified Abshire’s desire to join MSU. He knows his future team has the pieces in place to get back to the championship stage.
“That was really intriguing, knowing that the program is in really good hands and just being able to keep climbing,” Abshire said. “It just felt like that’s where I was meant to be.”