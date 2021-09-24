top story Despite differences with predecessor Jeff Choate, Montana State HC Brent Vigen finding success By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Sep 24, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Montana State head coach Brent Vigen walks on the field during a game against the Wyoming Cowboys at War Memorial Stadium earlier this season in Laramie, Wyoming. Shawn Raecke / Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save After an impressive play, Willie Patterson received a fist bump from his coach. With another standout showing, Patterson earned a high-five.This spring, the Montana State wide receiver thought he was making progress with those gestures. This was the first chance he had to prove himself after Brent Vigen became the head coach in February. During the tenure of previous Bobcats head coach Jeff Choate, Patterson might have received an emphatic hug and a slap on the helmet if he made one of those plays.MSU players admitted the differences required some acclimation. “It’s just different ways of coaching that I had to get used to because I’ve had so many different coaches through my life,” Patterson said. “Choate was one of a kind, and Vigen is one of a kind.”Choate was a constant source of fiery energy when he was at MSU. Vigen, in contrast, is even-keel. Despite their difference in style and personality, Vigen has maintained the trajectory of the program thus far by rapidly earning the trust of his new team.Vigen hopes to lead the No. 13-ranked Bobcats (2-1) to another victory when they commence Big Sky play at Portland State (1-2) at 3:05 p.m. Saturday.MSU left tackle Lewis Kidd said his teammates learned they could rely on Vigen, as they did with Choate, because of how he carried himself. Little time passed before they realized Vigen was knowledgeable, though the lack of Choate’s consistent intensity was noticeable.“There’s no better way than the other,” Kidd said. “It works for (Vigen), and it works for us now.“He’s meticulous,” Kidd added. “He’s thoughtful. He knows what he’s talking about. He’s very smart, and when he talks, we all listen.” Buy Now Then-Montana State head coach Jeff Choate celebrates a win over Montana on Nov. 23, 2019, at Bobcat Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle From the beginning, Vigen credited Choate for establishing a winning program. Choate endured two losing seasons before the Bobcats returned to the FCS playoffs in 2018 and reached the national semifinals in 2019.When Choate departed to become a co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Texas, expectations at MSU were returning to that success.Vigen spoke with Choate after he accepted the job and said his predecessor was helpful.“He made significant strides,” Vigen said. “While we’re different individually and personality-wise, I think we see the game similarly.”Vigen was prepared for the pressure he faced. While an offensive coordinator at North Dakota State, he helped lead the Bison to their first three national titles before following head coach Craig Bohl to Wyoming.Kidd called Choate and Vigen “both great leaders, obviously.” But MSU players have admired Vigen’s focus on minuscule aspects. He said he learned that from a plethora of “excellent” mentors who taught him how to prepare, including Bohl.“A lot of guys who had to learn the right way,” Vigen said. “Doing the things that you want to on the coaching side is preparing the players the best you can. It’s details. It’s leaving no stone unturned.” 'Two steps ahead': Brent Vigen's mentors believe he is poised for success at Montana State Everything on the line, Brent Vigen was adamant he had made the right decision. Choate was more personable, Patterson said, so players “didn’t really want to let him down.” Vigen, meanwhile, has been more business-like and straightforward. However, Patterson noted both expected their players to make the most of every opportunity.“They just want success. They make the best come out of you,” Patterson said. “They are just winners. They’ve come from winning programs and they’ve seen how it’s done and how it needs to be done. And all the Xs and Os, you can have all that, but it’s all about the culture of your team and that championship mindset.”Bobcats safety Jeffrey Manning Jr. believes Vigen’s emphasis on details impacts his team’s performance on Saturdays. Games feel easier because of how they prepare.For example, Manning estimated the Bobcats successfully predicted and called out 70-80% of San Diego’s plays last week in a 52-10 win. Manning feels that speaks to the intelligence of MSU’s revamped coaching staff.“Choate was probably more hands on,” Manning said, “where Vigen, he takes the spectator approach and he watches and he’s very detail oriented which is something I like the most about Coach Vigen is just the small things that matter to him.”Several MSU players have said they trusted Vigen almost immediately following his hire. After temporarily being without a head coach, they were relieved to have a sense of direction again.When he took over the program, Vigen brought up his experience of winning at the FCS level and laid out a plan for how the Bobcats could achieve those same feats. This encouraged the players to follow him.“Showing up every day and just being invested in us,” Patterson said. “He came in and set his standards and goals and told us that we could win a championship and this is how you do it.” Buy Now Montana State head coach Brent Vigen speaks at a press conference Aug. 5 at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle While Vigen hired new offensive and defensive coordinators, he retained five position coaches and moved Justin Udy from OC to wide receivers coach. Vigen said this provided “a bridge of previous knowledge” so the new coaches understood the inner-workings of the program.This allowed for a smoother transition. Vigen also communicated clearly with the players and explained why he made any changes.The Bobcats felt they had a source of consistency as Vigen built positive relationships with them. Through this, they gained confidence, as evidenced by their near win to open the season against FBS opponent Wyoming.“You guys don’t have to trust me just because I’m the head coach,” Vigen remembered saying. “Not just assuming trust was going to be gained. Players trust people that are going to ultimately make them better. That’s certainly on the field, but it’s off the field as well. There’s a care that comes with that I think our staff exhibited right away.”Vigen took the spring and summer to implement a “significant amount of changes” in MSU’s schemes on both sides of the ball. On offense, the Bobcats have passed more often than they have with new starting quarterback Matthew McKay. On defense, MSU has lined up with four defensive linemen and five defensive backs more often.“What can we do to take that next step?” Vigen recalled wondering when he took the job. “The scheme changes were I guess significant enough to, at least early on, you hope to see some improvement, and I think the biggest thing relative to the transition was guys really believed in what they were doing before.“It’s just a change of mindset in some areas, and I really appreciate our guys’ willingness to adapt to and believe in change. That belief doesn’t come from us just saying, ‘Hey, here’s what we’re going to do, it’s going to work.’ It’s trusting the coaching happening over time and the guys seeing results, too.“There’s a lot that goes into it, and ultimately I think we inherited a real good group of guys who are hungry and willing to adjust. And so far, so good.”Choate and Vigen are two different people with varying backgrounds and methods. But the Bobcats appreciate both for their contributions. They've learned from the two and hope it all helps lift MSU to new heights now with Vigen."It was him leading us in the right way and coming in and respecting us and respecting the program of what it was before," Patterson said. "He just kept that along and just added his little tweaks in there, and now everybody just loves Vigen." Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. 