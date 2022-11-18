Desmond Howard — who lives in Miami — will be “swaddled up like a baby.” Georgia native David Pollack will be wearing “everything I own” underneath his suit.
Dapper Dan man Rece Davis won’t don a beanie to protect his hair — referencing George Clooney’s coiffure in the Coen Brothers’ film, “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” — but earmuffs are still in play.
These are all precautions being taken by the on-camera talent of ESPN’s “College GameDay” to weather what is expected to be their coldest show on record, according to managing producer Lindsey Lloyd. The forecast expects it to be four degrees in Bozeman when the show starts at 7 a.m. on Saturday.
“We did some hits today (on SportsCenter) and it was a little chilly,” Pollack said. “But don't get it twisted. We are also very spoiled. We have heated blankets. We have heaters above us. We're not tough.”
The trio of Pollack, Howard and Davis will join fellow ESPN analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee and Lee Corso, among others, from 7-10 a.m. Saturday at Dyche Field across from Bobcat Stadium. Along with covering the entire slate of college football, the show will highlight the 121st Brawl of the Wild between No. 3 Montana State and No. 13 Montana, which kicks off at noon.
“It just really energizes us to go to a new location, a place that not only people aren't really familiar with, but a place that we think deserves a lot of attention, a lot of credit,” Howard said. “And we can give a three-hour infomercial, not only about the football program, but the community.”
The show coming to Cat-Griz has been on ESPN’s radar for the past two seasons, at least in part due to a social media campaign headed by the Big Sky Conference. Davis said that, while some may not believe it, Cat-Griz was the “leader in the clubhouse” to host GameDay entering last weekend.
He also said there’s a misconception that GameDay has to visit a game between two “highly ranked teams” each week.
“And certainly these are two powerhouses at the FCS level,” Davis said. “But we're looking for what's good for the show and good for the sport and good for the scene.”
This will also be the fourth visit this season to a program that hadn’t previously hosted GameDay, joining Appalachian State on Sept. 17, Kansas on Oct. 8 and Jackson State on Oct. 29. The show also returned to Knoxville, Tennessee, for the first time since 2016.
Howard said these first-time visits have been so thrilling because of the way the cast and crew can feed off the energy of the crowd, much like a player relies on fans at a home game.
“It's always great when you go to a new location because they're just so excited,” Howard said. “It's not just about GameDay being there. We're highlighting their team, their community, their school and their coaching staff and their players. So that just helps us a lot.”
The GameDay crew felt that energy early on with a parade led by MSU’s rodeo team as the GameDay bus reached Bozeman Thursday afternoon. Pollack — who was taken aback by the “foreign concept” of a rodeo team — said they don’t normally show videos of the bus, but this was an exception. Howard appreciated the entrance for not being more of the “same old, same old” that they see at places they’ve visited several times.
Pollack also said some of his favorite editions of GameDay have been at some of the smaller programs, including James Madison (2015, 2017) and North Dakota State (2013, 2014, 2019).
“I saw the marquee driving to the hotel (in Bozeman) with our names on it and people thanking you for being here,” Pollack said. “That doesn't happen everywhere. That's not normal. Usually, it's like, 'Hey, you're supposed to be here.' So it's been awesome.”
As for the game itself, Howard and Pollack both compared the Brawl of the Wild to other major rivalries in college football, such as Bedlam (Oklahoma-Oklahoma State) and The Game (Ohio State-Michigan).
Howard — a Heisman Trophy winner at Michigan — said that players “understand the magnitude” of rivalry games, even if coaches try to downplay it. And after talking to MSU coaches, Howard said he understands what makes Cat-Griz so special.
“It means a lot to the state,” Howard said. “(MSU head coach Brent Vigen said) the state shuts down and everyone's going to come here for this game. To be honest, it gives me goosebumps.
“It takes me back to my days playing in the Michigan-Ohio State game and how much it meant to us, how much it meant to the coaches and then how much it means to the community.”
It also helps having playoff implications attached to a rivalry game, Pollack added.
“I promise you, these kids, they love doing this and they love football, but they are not doing it just to play,” Pollack said. “They want to win a championship. They want to do something special. This is a rivalry game that means a lot, but there's obviously a lot bigger things down the road they want to accomplish.”
With GameDay highlighting Cat-Griz, Davis said the hope is to expose their viewership — including somebody who might be surfing channels on Saturday morning — to all that Bozeman, the Big Sky and this rivalry have to offer.
That also includes the frigid conditions of what some might consider prime football weather.
“Every week is exciting to me,” Davis said. “If I ever go out on that set and I don't have an adrenaline rush, it's time to do something else. So whether we're in Bozeman or Tuscaloosa or Columbus or Clemson or Ann Arbor, I'm fired up to be there. Jackson, Mississippi, or Boone, North Carolina. We're lucky to get to do this show."
