Cole Sain, TJ Session among emerging contributors for Montana State's offensive line By VICTOR FLORES 406mtsports.com Aug 11, 2021 Cole Sain barely knows how it feels to settle down in one place for a long period of time.Sain was born in Hamilton and raised in Darby. He moved to California at the age of 9 and attended St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, a suburb of Los Angeles. The three-star offensive line recruit signed with Montana out of high school.Sain redshirted for the Grizzlies in 2018, then transferred a year later to Riverside Community College, which is about 50 miles east of Bellflower. The California-Montana seesaw continued last year when he signed with Montana State. MSU skipped last football season because of the coronavirus pandemic, so Sain has yet to play a full college season in Montana. That will likely change in less than a month, as Sain is slated to be the Bobcats’ starting center. The redshirt sophomore hopes Bozeman is the last stop for the foreseeable future.“I’m just excited to be a Bobcat,” Sain told 406mtsports.com last week. “Excited to play this season. I love this team. We’ve got a great group of guys. Never been a part of the team that’s so tight.”Sain is searching for stability at MSU, and MSU hopes Sain will provide stability at center.The Bobcats have two all-Big Sky offensive linemen in redshirt seniors Lewis Kidd and Taylor Tuiasosopo, both four-year starters. Redshirt junior Zach Redd played at center and guard in MSU’s past two seasons.The Bobcats were set to have four returning starters on the O-line after spring practice, but redshirt junior tackle Connor Wood transferred to Missouri in June. The unit is arguably still MSU’s best, but Wood’s departure made that less certain. It also brightened the spotlight on Sain, who was named MSU’s starting center in the spring.Sain has impressed his teammates and coaches more since then.“He looks stronger, (and) quicker, than he did probably in the spring,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said Wednesday. “The center, by nature, has to have some leadership qualities to him, and I think Cole’s that way. He’s worked hard. He’s developing still, but he’s certainly developed since we first saw him.”Sain is locked into the center position, Vigen said. Redd was named the starting left guard with Kidd at left tackle and Tuiasosopo at right guard, but those three might move around.“Ultimately we want to get the best five out there,” Vigen said. “Taylor, Lewis, Cole and Zach Redd, those guys look different than they did in the spring. They didn’t rest on their laurels. Sometimes when you don’t have that guy behind you pushing you, that’s evident. It’s human nature to slow down a little bit, but it doesn’t look like those guys did that this summer.” TJ Session, who redshirted in 2019, was listed as the Bobcats’ right tackle. He has been lumped with Sain for obvious reasons: both are underclassmen, haven’t played a game for MSU yet and have impressed their coaches less than a week into preseason camp.“They want to be coached. They want to be pushed,” MSU offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright said. “They made huge strides in the spring. I expect them to make huge strides this fall camp.”MSU veteran running back Isaiah Ifanse echoed Housewright, highlighting Session’s confidence and Sain’s strength as a run blocker.“He opens up a lot of holes, especially on the inside zones,” Ifanse said of Sain. “He’s a guy that I know we can run behind if we need to get a first down.”MSU rushed for the fourth-most yards in the country in 2019. The Bobcats look primed to be a strong run team again, given their strength at running back and O-line, the running ability of quarterback Matthew McKay and Vigen’s history as a run-focused offensive coordinator at Wyoming.Sain, like all offensive linemen, loves to run block and said he’s “excited to be a part of” a team that is so run-focused.Sain grew up going to UM games but has deeper ties with MSU. His father, John Sain, and uncle, Mike Sain, both played for the Bobcats. Cole Sain's college career might not have been so back and forth if MSU had extended a scholarship offer to him in 2018, when Jeff Choate was MSU's head coach."That definitely would have changed a lot coming out of high school if MSU had offered me," Sain said.Montana "just wasn't a good fit" for Sain, he said, and transferring "benefited my future." He quickly redirected the conversation to MSU and how thankful he is to be in Bozeman.Sain's excitement extends beyond his opportunity to start for a team with familial ties and is ranked No. 12. For the first time in a long time, he foresees some stability."I love it in Bozeman," Sain said. "I might end up sticking here after school and football." Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. 