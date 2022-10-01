Let the news come to you

It worked once before in the first half, so Montana State went back to the well.

Midway through the third quarter Saturday, quarterback Sean Chambers kept the ball on a read option and found a gaping hole to his right. Thanks to some key blocks by the MSU receiving corps, Chambers exploded down the sideline, untouched, for a 65-yard touchdown.

Chambers took full advantage of his first start under center for MSU, leading the No. 4-ranked Bobcats to a 41-24 victory against UC Davis in the Big Sky home opener, aired in a national prime time slot on ESPNU. The Wyoming transfer set new career highs in both passing yards (227) and rushing yards (203), and accounted for five total touchdowns (three rushing, two passing).

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw