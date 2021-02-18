The 120th matchup between Montana and Montana State will be played in Missoula on Nov. 20 as the Big Sky is moving the 2020 league schedule, which didn't get played, to the fall of 2021.
The Big Sky Conference Presidents' Council approved the move on Wednesday, although it was not a unanimous decision in the vote, the league noted in an email. It's a one-time move because Southern Utah is leaving the Big Sky after the 2021 season, so the schedules for 2022 and onward will need to be redrawn.
If the move wasn't approved, then Montana would have gone four years between hosting the in-state rivalry game. The Grizzlies last hosted in 2018 and would've been next scheduled to host in 2022 after the 2020 game was canceled. The games have been played in Missoula in even years and in Bozeman in odd years.
Montana State will open its first season under new head coach Brent Vigen at Wyoming, where he was the offensive coordinator, on Sept. 4. The Bobcats will then host Drake on Sept. 11 and San Diego on Sept. 18 in nonconference play.
MSU's league slate includes home games against Northern Colorado on Oct. 2, Cal Poly on Oct. 9, Idaho State on Oct. 23 and Idaho on Nov. 13.
The road schedule sees the Bobcats going to Portland State on Sept. 25, Weber State on Oct. 16 and Eastern Washington on Nov. 6. MSU's bye week is Oct. 30.
Game attendance, ticketing details, broadcast details and kickoff times are still to be determined.
