Cal Poly had the ball at the Montana State 8-yard line, looking to mount a fourth-quarter comeback.
During the 2019 season, the Mustangs ran the triple option in a run-heavy offense. That meant MSU’s defense needed “run stuffers” that could make stops sideline to sideline, linebackers coach Bobby Daly said.
One of those players was then-sophomore linebacker Callahan O’Reilly.
On first-and-goal, O’Reilly tackled Cal Poly fullback Duy Tran-Sampson at the 1-yard line. Two plays later, Tran-Sampson received the ball on third down and O’Reilly was left with a dilemma: either Tran-Sampson falls backwards to force fourth down or O’Reilly falls back and gives up a touchdown.
O’Reilly initiated the former, stopping Tran-Sampson short once again with the help of fellow linebacker Troy Andersen.
Cal Poly did score on fourth-and-goal — a 1-yard rush by quarterback Jalen Hamler — but MSU held on to win the game in overtime 34-28. O’Reilly led the team with 16 total tackles, including his lone sack of the season.
“That was just kind of the start of where he's at today,” Daly said.
Three years later, O’Reilly is arguably an even bigger playmaker for the Bobcats. He’s a cornerstone of the MSU defense at Will linebacker, a team captain and one of several standout Montanans on the roster — largely due to a position switch.
“We're always talking about how great players are at their best when their best is required,” Bozeman High head coach Levi Wesche said. “And I think that describes him very well.”
It helps that O’Reilly has been surrounded by sports his entire life. Growing up, he played football, hockey and spent much of the year at various basketball tournaments. O’Reilly later joked to some of his roommates at MSU that he hadn’t explored much of the outdoors Bozeman has to offer because he spent all his weekends at the gym.
He’d also play football in the backyard and basketball in the driveway with his two brothers Payton (two years older) and McCade (three years younger). Games could get “pretty heated” between the siblings, O’Reilly said.
“There were definitely some fights going on,” O’Reilly said. “More so on the basketball court, just because my brother (Payton) is two years older than me, he's a lot bigger than me. So he's shoving me around, I'm shoving my little brother around. Football, we'd get a little more even.”
His parents also both played sports at the collegiate level, with his mother, Debby, playing basketball at Arizona State and his father, Keith, playing football at Carroll. Payton played football at Miami (Ohio) and McCade joined MSU in 2020.
So it was no surprise that O’Reilly went on to excel athletically, initially at the high school level. What stood out to Wesche early on was O’Reilly’s work ethic.
Bozeman was in the middle of a “great run as a program,” Wesche said, and O’Reilly likely would’ve started at quarterback earlier in his career at another school. Instead, he found another route to playing time during his junior season: tight end.
O’Reilly often lined up alongside his brother, Payton, when the Hawks were in 12 personnel — two receivers, two tight ends — which paid dividends as Bozeman went on to win the 2015 Class AA title. Wesche said O’Reilly was a difference maker with his run blocking and physicality.
Then came 2016, O’Reilly’s senior season. Wesche — who had spent the previous four seasons as Bozeman’s offensive line coach — was promoted to head coach, and O’Reilly got the nod at quarterback.
O’Reilly took advantage. For example, in Bozeman’s second game of the season — a 49-45 loss to Kalispell Glacier — O’Reilly threw for 522 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception. While the Hawks didn’t earn the victory, Wesche said it helped set the tone for the season.
“It was his first time being the guy and he didn't shy away at all,” Wesche said. “He just stood up and he had one of the greatest games I've ever seen a quarterback have.
“I think that's the thing that stands out the most to me was just when it finally was his time, he was not going to let his opportunity go by the wayside.”
O’Reilly said he was thankful for the amount of freedom Wesche gave him and the offense to make plays.
“It really allowed me to have fun and allowed our offense to have fun,” O’Reilly said. “He just did a great job of taking over our class, but then continuing to carry on great football at Bozeman High.”
That offense included future MSU wide receivers Lance McCutcheon and Logan Kleinhans. O’Reilly said he was thankful for offensive coordinator Robert Boyle and offensive line coach Dan Thatcher for helping shape the offense as well.
The Bobcats entered the picture when MSU offered O’Reilly during the spring of his senior year. He didn’t end up committing until December — “I didn’t really know how to do it,” O’Reilly said with a laugh — but MSU was always his No. 1 choice.
O’Reilly said he was impressed by what MSU was building with the incoming freshman class — which included future starters Andersen, Willie Patterson, Ty Okada, Tyrel Thomas, James Campbell, RJ Fitzgerald and McCutcheon — and also liked the idea of playing for his hometown team.
“I know a lot of people in the stands and they're always waving to me, which is cool,” O’Reilly said. “It's just nice to be able to play in front of people that you grew up with.”
He was originally recruited to play linebacker, but started out as the scout team quarterback in fall 2017 while redshirting. He quickly realized that wouldn’t be the quickest path to playing time, though, so he had a conversation with then-head coach Jeff Choate about switching to defense.
O’Reilly had previously played linebacker from the fifth grade all the way through high school, but mainly focused on offense at Bozeman High.
“He always begged me to play more defense when he was our starting quarterback,” Wesche said, “but I always joked with him and said, 'That's how head coaches get fired (by allowing) their starting quarterback to play defense.'”
There was a bit of a learning curve converting to linebacker at the college level, O’Reilly said, but he acclimated relatively quickly.
After mainly playing on special teams during his redshirt freshman season, O’Reilly was in position to compete for a starting spot the following year. Daly — who joined MSU’s staff in 2019 — said he was giving everyone a “fair shake” with no returning starting linebackers in the room.
“What I noticed real quickly going through spring ball was he had the toughness to play the position, he had the athleticism to play the position and he was a very smart player,” Daly said. “If you’ve got those three things, man, we can make something work.”
With so many new faces, there was a “pretty fierce battle” entering fall camp, O’Reilly said, with six players competing for two inside linebacker spots. O’Reilly didn’t land either to open the 2019 season.
“I just kind of told myself, 'Control what you can control and go out there and play your best every day. Hopefully that can lead to starting later on in the season,'” O’Reilly said.
Once again, O’Reilly’s patience paid off, as by the sixth game of the season — that win over Cal Poly — he became a starter. He finished the season with a team-high 91 tackles, including 5.5 tackles for loss.
“I'm pretty thankful for a lot of those older guys on the team who just kind of accepted me into that starting lineup as a young guy,” O’Reilly said. “They just were great friends of mine. I really loved that 2019 season.”
His next opportunity to build on that success was in 2021. O’Reilly was a cemented starter by this point, having previous experience at Mike linebacker. He shifted over to Will when Andersen, who hadn’t played inside linebacker at that point, was named the starter at Mike.
Daly said it was helpful to have O’Reilly there to make calls for the defense alongside Andersen.
“It's nice to have another guy out there who understands the defense just as well as you and can make calls and really help you get lined up and communicate before the ball is ever snapped so you're able to have success post-snap,” Daly said. “I thought those two played really well together.”
Andersen rightfully got attention for his 2021 season, being named an All-American and eventually a second round NFL Draft pick. But O’Reilly also played a key role on MSU’s defense that brought the Bobcats to the FCS title game, with 95 total tackles, two interceptions, three pass breakups and a forced fumble.
“There were a lot of great players on that defense and obviously playing next to Troy was awesome,” O’Reilly said. “When you have someone that fast, that smart, that good at football, it gives you a lot of confidence playing next to him.”
With about a year and a half of starting experience at that point, O’Reilly also became more of a presence in the locker room.
Both Wesche and Daly said O’Reilly leads by example, but isn’t afraid to hold his teammates accountable. O’Reilly added that he’s made a concerted effort to earn the respect of his teammates, which led to him being voted a team captain for the 2022 season.
“I do really try my best to have a good relationship with everyone on the team,” O’Reilly said. “That's what means a lot to me. Playing football is just kind of having that brotherhood and reaching out to everyone and making sure everyone's having a good experience here.”
Along with being a captain, O’Reilly was pivotal in MSU retooling its defense heading into 2022. That included forming a triumvirate of O’Reilly, Danny Uluilakepa and Nolan Askelson at inside linebacker. O’Reilly (Will) and Uluilakepa (Mike) have started games most of the season, but all involved look at Askelson effectively as a third starter.
Earlier this season, Uluilakepa said O’Reilly has helped improve his mentality on game day and Askelson said the three-man rotation has been crucial to help take the load off O’Reilly, who is taking about 15 fewer reps in 2022 than the previous year.
“I think those two have done a great job, and it's fun playing alongside them,” O’Reilly said.
O’Reilly added that he “doesn’t feel beat up at all,” which has come through in his play this season. Through nine weeks, O’Reilly led the team in total tackles (63) and interceptions (three), along with 4.5 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.
Daly and O’Reilly agree that having previous experience as a quarterback helps O’Reilly make plays on defense. It comes up in the film room consistently, such as when O’Reilly noticed Northern Arizona runs many of the same routes MSU’s scout team ran his freshman year.
Daly also pointed to how adept O’Reilly is in zone coverage, which includes reading a quarterback’s eyes and quickly entering passing windows.
That’s led to forcing timely turnovers, such as O’Reilly’s two interceptions against McNeese State, the second of which immediately followed an MSU fumble. He also forced a fumble against Eastern Washington right after MSU quarterback Sean Chambers threw an end zone interception, then did it again right before halftime against Idaho State.
“There's a lot of guys that have awesome stats,” Daly said. “But when Cal's big plays are happening, they're in big moments in a game.”
Against No. 5 Weber State, O’Reilly sacked quarterback Bronson Barron during the Wildcats’ final drive to force fourth down. Those are the types of moments this defense seeks each game, O’Reilly said.
“You live for drives like that where everything's on the line,” O’Reilly said.
O’Reilly has often been the player the Bobcats have relied on to make those plays with the game on the line the past three seasons. Daly said O’Reilly emulates exactly what MSU looks for when recruiting in-state talent.
“I know he wanted to be a quarterback (in college),” Daly said, “but he embraced being a linebacker. He embraced the hard work. He embraced the grind, the blue collar mentality that we have around here, and he's just a great person to represent our program as a team captain.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.