Butte's Dylan Snyder, Great Falls' Ryan Krahe commit to Montana State By 406mtsports.com Nov 29, 2021 Great Falls running back/middle linebacker Ryan Krahe and Butte wide receiver Dylan Snyder have committed to Montana State.Snyder, a 6-foot-2 senior, caught 37 passes for 571 yards and seven touchdowns in nine games this fall, according to MaxPreps, two years after he broke his leg. He helped the Bulldogs finish with a 6-3 record.Snyder grew up rooting for MSU's rival, Montana. It's uncertain if he received an offer from the Grizzlies or not. He didn't mention an offer on his Twitter account, while he tweeted about offers he received from MSU, Carroll and Montana Tech. "I remember going to Griz games and playing football in our yard. That's what kind of started my love for the game," Snyder told 406mtsports.com last month. "I played quarterback in little guy football but I've been a receiver since middle school. I've loved doing what it takes to be a receiver ever since then."The Bobcats have two other players from Butte on their 2021 roster: freshman quarterback Tommy Mellott (Butte High) and freshman offensive lineman Aaron Richards (Butte Central). It's not clear what position Krahe plans to play when he gets to Bozeman.Krahe helped the Bison go 6-5 this past season and reach the Class AA quarterfinals, where they lost to eventual champion Missoula Sentinel 35-0. The 6-foot-1, 218-pounder rushed for a team-high 976 yards and five touchdowns on 161 carries, and he caught 26 passes for 266 yards and two TDs, according to MaxPreps. Krahe also led Great Falls with 124 tackles (73 solo), and he tallied 11 tackles for loss and a sack.Other players committed to the Bobcats include: Nilson, Billings West twins Caden and Taco Dowler (defensive back and receiver, respectively), Florence defensive lineman Ethan Abbott, Red Lodge offensive lineman Burke Mastel, Gallatin tight end Rylan Schlepp, Rigby, Idaho, linebacker Logan Fredericksen, Timberline, Idaho, running back/wide receiver Taylor Marcum and Gallatin defensive lineman Jake Vigen (the son of MSU head coach Brent Vigen).Defensive back Dru Polidore announced he was transferring to MSU from Air Force on Nov. 17. Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.