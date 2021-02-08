During Jeff Choate’s accomplished tenure at Montana State, finding consistent production at quarterback was a deficiency.
With Brent Vigen, that may not be an issue. The offensive coordinator, associate head coach and quarterbacks coach for Wyoming was hired to replace Choate as MSU’s next head coach on Monday. Vigen recently completed his 22nd year as a college coach and his 11th as an offensive coordinator.
In Vigen’s tenure, he recruited Josh Allen, now of the Buffalo Bills, to Wyoming as well as Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles and Easton Stick of the Los Angeles Chargers to North Dakota State. Vigen also helped develop Allen and Wentz, as well as Brock Jensen, North Dakota State’s signal caller in the early 2010s who graduated as the winningest quarterback ever in the FCS before Stick broke that record later in the decade.
Vigen was also responsible for coaching other NFL talent at the FCS level, including offensive linemen Billy Turner, who now plays for the Green Bay Packers, and Joe Haeg, who won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Vigen’s knowledge of quarterback play and ability to develop talent may be instrumental in boosting the Bobcats toward more success. The last time they played, they made the FCS semifinals in 2019, their deepest run in the postseason since 1984. They believe they’re capable of continuing to win, and now they turn to Vigen to lead them.
Allen became the highest NFL draft pick in Wyoming history when the Bills selected him seventh overall in the 2018. Wentz, who had Vigen as an OC his freshman and sophomore seasons, was the No. 2 overall pick by the Eagles in 2016.
The Cowboys displayed a potent rushing attack when Vigen was there. In 2018, all-Mountain West first-team running back Nico Evans was fourth in the country in rushing as Wyoming was 39th in the country in rushing yards. The last two seasons, the Cowboys were 23rd and 14th in the country in rushing yards per game.
Wyoming consistently was among the best teams in the country with limiting turnovers. Two years ago, the Cowboys were first in the conference and fourth in the FBS for the fewest turnovers with 11. In 2017, the Cowboys were first in the country in turnover margin.
Ball security and a strong ground game were two of MSU’s staples under Choate. If the Bobcats intend on continuing to play with a similar style as before, and MSU officials had emphasized continuity during their coaching search, Vigen could transition smoothly.
The Cowboys, led by Allen who was an NFL MVP runner-up this past season, averaged 35.9 points per game in 2016 to rank second in the Mountain West and 25th in the nation. They were among the best in the country in several other statistical categories.
However, Wyoming scored 22 points per game in Vigen’s other six seasons there. As the Cowboys heavily favored the run game, their passing yards per game were 100th or worst in five of Vigen’s seven seasons. Wyoming’s passers completed less than half of their throws the past three years.
Vigen’s offenses at North Dakota State, however, were often explosive. He was the Bison’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2009-13 before following head coach Craig Bohl to Wyoming. Vigen, who’s from Buxton, North Dakota, began his college coaching career at NDSU, where he played as a tight end when the team was Division II, in 1998.
Vigen was a graduate assistant for the Bison from 1998-2000. He coached NDSU’s tight ends in 2001, quarterbacks in 2002 and then running backs in 2003 when Bohl took over. From 2004-08, Vigen was NDSU’s passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Throughout his career, Vigen developed players into all-Americans.
When Vigen was NDSU’s OC, the Bison began their dominating run, winning three national titles before he left. The Bison leaned on a physical offensive line and a plethora of running backs, similar to MSU in recent years.
From 2011-13, the Bison featured two 1,000-yard rushers each season. Two of those three years, NDSU also had a 1,000-yard receiver.
Jensen, who was an all-American before a short stint with the Miami Dolphins, was NDSU’s quarterback at the end of Vigen’s time there. Jensen was the Missouri Valley offensive player of the year in 2013 and was a two-time FCS championship MVP, often rising to the occasion in close games.
While Vigen’s play calling was regarded as stagnant at times, NDSU still cruised. In his final year there, the Bison were one of the few teams in the FCS to average over 200 rushing yards and 200 passing yards per game. That season, the Bison were No. 10 in the nation in scoring offense (38.7 points per game), No. 7 in rushing offense (257.3 yards per game), No. 14 in total offense (457.5 yards per game), No. 1 in third-down efficiency (55.4%), No. 3 in passing efficiency (164.9) and No. 6 in red-zone offense (89.2%).
Vigen is unlikely to run MSU’s program the same way Choate did. Considering this is his first head coaching gig and he’s been on Bohl’s staff for nearly two decades, it’s unclear how Vigen will exactly approach the job. But he’s shown in his career he’s capable of leading well-balanced offenses to success.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.