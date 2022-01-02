top story Brent Vigen pupils Tommy Mellott of Montana State, Brock Jensen of North Dakota State share commonalities By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Jan 2, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email North Dakota State’s Brock Jensen, left, and coach Brent Vigen pose for photos on Jan. 5, 2013, after the FCS championship in Frisco, Texas. David Samson / The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brock Jensen is compelled to follow the FCS. He graduated as the winningest quarterback at the level.Montana State’s passer, Tommy Mellott, has caught his eye. And Jensen couldn’t imagine dealing with the circumstances Mellott has thrived with.Jensen earned three national championships at North Dakota State from 2011-13 when Brent Vigen was his offensive coordinator and position coach. Jensen wanted to keep up with Vigen as, in his first year as Montana State’s head coach, he’s led the Bobcats to their first national championship appearance since 1984. Vigen and the Bobcats chose to give Mellott his first career start in MSU’s playoff opener. Mellott, for several reasons, grabbed Jensen’s attention.“He just responded so well with this opportunity, and that's a lot of what football is and really life,” Jensen said. “He's dynamic, and he's going to be a handful for FCS defenses for the rest of his career.” Buy Now Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott lets off a pass during the FCS semifinals against South Dakota State on Dec. 18 at Bobcat Stadium. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Mellott will lead the Bobcats (12-2) in the FCS championship, a game in which Jensen was a two-time MVP, when they play Jensen and Vigen’s former team in NDSU (13-1) at 10 a.m. Saturday in Frisco, Texas.Vigen believes the two are comparable for both their talents and character.“I think as competitors, as guys that are willing to do whatever, play the position however it might need to be played, yeah I think there's definitely some similarities,” Vigen said. “They're relatively unassuming, the both of them, but extremely competitive and that's probably the thing I would draw to the most. While being athletic and can run and can throw, all that kind of stuff, but their competitive nature is very similar.”Jensen was an All-American and the Missouri Valley offensive player of the year in 2013 as a senior. Earning 48 career wins, including three over FBS opponents, he concluded with NDSU’s career records in completions, passing yards, touchdown passes and total yards. He went on to briefly join the Miami Dolphins and play for the CFL’s Ottawa Redblacks. Buy Now Then-North Dakota State quarterback Brock Jensen gets a pass off under pressure from Towson defensive end Ryan Delaire during the FCS championship Jan. 4, 2014, in Frisco, Texas. AP Jensen took over behind center three games into his redshirt freshman season. When Vigen reflected on that time, he commended Jensen for understanding the talent around him and realizing he didn’t need to carry the team himself.Mellott, Vigen said, shares that same quality. In his three starts in the postseason, Mellott has often tossed passes which defenders have a shot at contesting with the belief his receivers would win their matchups. Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott runs against South Dakota State on Dec. 18 at Bobcat Stadium. Shawn Raecke/Contributed Jensen said people have brought up comparisons between Mellott and him. Both even wore No. 16.“He really shows he wears his heart on his sleeve,” Jensen said. “The kid plays so hard and that's something I tried to do throughout my career. I just tried to kind of harness that and just kind of have that ‘it’ factor. And I think he's got that.“That ‘it’ factor is hard to describe because a lot goes into it, but he's got ‘it.’ … You make the plays when they need to be made and that's what people remember. When you're stacking up wins on wins, that's what people remember. And the game may not be pretty, you may have some bad drives, but your focus is on the next drive and that's what I kind of see in this kid. He's got a resilience to him. He's just kind of got the ‘it’ factor.” Buy Now Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott scores a touchdown during the FCS semifinals against South Dakota State on Dec. 18 at Bobcat Stadium. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Like when he rushed for the game-winning touchdown as the Bison won at Kansas State in 2013, Jensen played at his best under pressure. Mellott has only ever started in the playoffs. He’s only ever known pressure in his role.But it hasn't affected him thus far. When asked how he refrains from intimidation against NDSU’s dynasty, Mellott noted the Bison are college students just like the Bobcats.“It's just the confidence of what we’ve done the entire year,” Mellott said. “This season has been in the making for a year and a half, the entire time I've been here. We've gotten a lot of good work in, and we're confident that we deserve to be here. We have a ton of great players, a ton of confident players, great coaches, great schemes, just believing in who we are and what we've done already.”Both Jensen and Mellott effectively utilized their athleticism. Jensen showed an elusiveness out of the pocket as he rolled out or bolted down field similar to Mellott. Neither were afraid of a hit from a linebacker.With Vigen coaching, both NDSU and MSU offenses designed plays for Jensen and Mellott to run out of shotgun formations. Both signal callers were reliable threats, in the red zone especially. Buy Now North Dakota State's Brock Jensen (16) celebrates at the end of the FCS championship Jan. 5, 2013, in Frisco, Texas. AP Jensen said Mellott’s designed QB runs and use of play action remind him of NDSU’s playbook from his freshman season. He said both elements make throws downfield significantly easier.Doing what Mellott has as a freshman, Jensen said, “itself is so impressive.”“I like him a lot,” Jensen said with a laugh. “Really at any position that you can start out as a true freshman, that says a lot about you and a lot about the coaches trusting you. But yeah, boy, he's going to be really good and already is good just with his dual-threat ability.”Vigen’s history with quarterbacks was one of the strongest highlights of his resume when he was hired by MSU. He developed the likes of Carson Wentz at NDSU and Josh Allen at Wyoming, both top-10 picks in the NFL Draft.Jensen was constantly impressed by Vigen’s diligence and attention to detail. Vigen helped him improve his mechanics and schematic understanding of the game. Buy Now North Dakota State quarterback Brock Jensen (16) celebrates his game-winning touchdown Aug. 30, 2013, against Kansas State in Manhattan, Kan. AP “He's always thinking,” Jensen added, which made him an exemplary coach. Those traits may be instrumental in helping Mellott grow."As their quarterback for four years, I almost felt like the only person that can screw this thing up is me," Jensen said. "They put me in such a good spot week after week it was truly unbelievable to look back on that."Jensen chuckled when asked who he's rooting for in the championship. He's pulling for the Bison, but he called it a "win-win situation.""Obviously leave it to Coach Vigs to help get them over the hump," Jensen said. "I've been in different film rooms with different coaches throughout the course of my career, and I can honestly say Coach Vigen is the smartest coach I've ever been around and it's not even close at any level. That program is in great hands." 