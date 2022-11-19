Montana State, the No. 3 ranked team in the country, defeated rival Montana 55-21 on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in front of a venue-record 22,037 fans.
The Bobcats racked up 561 yards of offense, including 439 on the ground, en route to reclaiming the Great Divide Trophy.
The teams were tied 7-7 after the first two drives of the game, but the Bobcats were in control the rest of the way.
Here are the most impactful plays from each quarter, plus a few honorable mentions:
First quarter
Most impactful play: Montana State’s offense, or more specifically its running game, looked particularly unflappable over the course of the contest. That began early in the first quarter, as the Bobcats muscled for 10.8 yards per carry en route to 162 yards on the ground in the quarter.
But the distinction of most impactful play in the first 15 minutes has to go to linebacker/backup long snapper Jory Choate’s fumble recovery for a touchdown with 3 minutes, 13 seconds left.
The Griz got a first down on their first play of the series with a rush from Nick Ostmo for 13 yards. That was followed by an Ostmo rush for 1 yard, an incomplete pass from Lucas Johnson and a false start penalty, creating a third-and-14 situation. Johnson again threw incomplete, bringing the punt team on.
In a flashback to the Weber State game on Oct. 22, a high snap on the punt attempt led directly to MSU points. This time, it was Grayson Pibal — Montana’s long snapper — that sailed the ball over the head of punter Patrick Rohrbach. Rohrbach desperately chased the ball into the end zone behind him, but he couldn’t land on it.
Choate, a redshirt senior and a Bozeman High graduate, came up with the ball in the blue of north the end zone, turning MSU’s lead to 21-7 following the extra point.
“I didn’t expect it at all,” Choate said. “We had a nice block on and I had a nice head start toward the ball and it went over the punter’s head. … It was awesome.”
Honorable mention: MSU needed just six plays to score on the opening drive. That all-rushing series was capped by a 12-yard rushing touchdown from quarterback Tommy Mellott.
Second quarter
Most impactful play: Stymied for much of the first half after their opening touchdown drive, the Griz finally put together a series that looked destined to end in points. They regained the ball with 7:46 left in the half at their own 34-yard line and used nine plays to reach MSU’s 1.
On the 10th play, Johnson and Ostmo had some kind of miscommunication on their handoff and the ball came free near the goal line. Johnson couldn’t come up with it, but MSU senior linebacker Callahan O’Reilly did. Another Bozeman High graduate, O’Reilly recovered the ball at the 3 with 4:51 to play.
MSU would go on to drain the rest of the clock in the half, driving into Montana territory and getting Blake Glessner in position for a 34-yard field goal as time expired. The Bobcats led 31-7 at halftime.
“For us to get that and then be able to end the half with a field goal, (it’s a) 10-point swing at the very least,” Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen said, “and really just whatever momentum they were gaining through that drive we took it all back. Credit to Blake for being able to knock that in. We converted a few times offensively to keep that drive going. That was a huge sequence.”
Honorable mention: MSU’s ground game was working so well during the first half that the team’s first completed pass of the game came with about two minutes left in the half. Mellott found Treyton Pickering for a short catch, and the tight end juked Griz safety Robby Hauck to the ground on his way for a 28-yard gain. Eight plays later, Glessner added his field goal.
Third quarter
Most impactful play: On Montana’s second possession of the second half, Johnson had two separate passes for 14 yards to get into MSU territory. Two plays later, Bobcats safety Rylan Ortt jumped into a passing lane and intercepted the ball.
MSU’s offense took advantage of the turnover, tacking on a Glessner field goal from 28 yards out to make the score 41-7.
Ortt, a Missoula Sentinel graduate, missed the first eight games of this season after a suspension for a failed drug test last year and some ensuing reinstatement hurdles. Once he returned to action, Vigen was certain he would have a discernible impact on the play in the secondary.
In Ortt’s third game back on the field, he notched his first career interception in the team’s most emotionally meaningful game of the year. His impact was not lost on his teammates.
“Rylan plays with a ton of passion,” Mellott said. “He’s a Missoula boy. They didn’t give him a shot to go play over there. I think it means a lot for him to play in this game.
“I’m really proud of him and the way he carried himself. Just extremely diligent in his preparation. And the effort he puts in day after day, regardless of where he was at with sitting out a couple games, the effort was there all year long.”
Honorable mention: After UM curiously elected to punt on its first drive of the third quarter, MSU wasted no time adding to its sizable halftime lead. Elijah Elliott ran for 1 yard, then Mellott found tight end Derryk Snell for gains of 26 and 24 yards on consecutive plays. Then Marqui Johnson, who had four touchdowns and over 200 yards rushing last week at Cal Poly, carried into the end zone from 27 yards out.
Fourth quarter
Most impactful play: MSU offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright was inspired by Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry’s 3-yard jump pass for a touchdown to teammate Austin Hooper on Thursday against the Green Bay Packers.
During Friday’s practice, the Bobcats installed the play and practiced it twice. Twice seemed to be enough.
On a fourth-and-1 play from UM’s 18 early in the fourth quarter, Mellott handed off to Snell, who was lined up in the backfield with him. Snell faked a run up the middle before pulling up to pass over the entire Griz defense to Pickering for MSU’s penultimate touchdown.
“A lot of those trick plays, more practice doesn’t necessarily help you. It might psych you out or something,” Mellott said. “We felt confident with the people we had out there. The attention to detail is incredible, and I’m really proud of the guys for executing a play we didn’t really get to prepare for a whole lot.”
Honorable mention: About nine minutes after the Snell-to-Pickering connection, fullback RJ Fitzgerald found the end zone from 3 yards out. With Glessner’s extra point, MSU completed its scoring and took a 55-14 lead. Fitzgerald, a senior from Dillon, entered this season with no touchdowns in his career. His score against Montana gave him six this season (four rushing, two receiving).
