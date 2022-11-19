Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Montana State, the No. 3 ranked team in the country, defeated rival Montana 55-21 on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in front of a venue-record 22,037 fans.

The Bobcats racked up 561 yards of offense, including 439 on the ground, en route to reclaiming the Great Divide Trophy.

The teams were tied 7-7 after the first two drives of the game, but the Bobcats were in control the rest of the way.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Recommended for you