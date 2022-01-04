Break helping Montana State, North Dakota State get close to full strength for FCS title game By VICTOR FLORES 406mtsports.com Jan 4, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now TOP: Montana State running back Isaiah Ifanse runs against Montana on Nov. 20 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. ABOVE: Idaho State tight end Jared Scott catches a pass before being brought down by Montana State defensive back Ty Okada on Oct. 23. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Idaho State tight end Jared Scott catches a pass before being brought down by Montana State defensive back Ty Okada on Oct. 23. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Troy Andersen cracked a smile, and not merely because his team had just advanced to the FCS title game.Andersen, a senior linebacker at Montana State, talked to reporters after the Bobcats’ 31-17 semifinal win over South Dakota State on Dec. 18. He mentioned teammates who have been “lost along the way” this season due to injuries: linebacker Nolan Askelson, nose tackle Chase Benson, nickelback Ty Okada, wide receiver/punt returner Coy Steel and defensive tackle Kyle Rygg.“To be able to win one for them and continue to play on for them…” Andersen said. That’s when his smile appeared.“... give them a chance to come back,” he continued. “It’s like, ‘Man, we win this one, you guys will be back playing with us.’ We didn’t want that to be their last taste of Bobcat football.”Among the many benefits of reaching the FCS title game is the three-week break leading up to it. The stretch between the semifinals and championship gave battered active players time to heal and allowed inactive players a chance to return. Both MSU (12-2) and North Dakota State (13-1) should be close to full strength when they face off on Saturday in Frisco, Texas.The break “allows for both teams to put their best team out there possible after playing 14 games in the course of 16 weeks,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said Thursday. “Everybody wants, from a championship perspective, both teams to have their best product out there.”A potential disadvantage of the three-week layoff is a disruption of MSU’s momentum, Vigen said. Led by freshman quarterback Tommy Mellott, the Bobcats won three playoff games in consecutive weeks, all by 14 or more.It’s impossible to measure, but any loss of momentum was probably negated by the mental and physical gains for MSU over the holiday break.Vigen said there’s a good chance Askelson, Benson and Okada will play in the title game. Same goes for running backs Isaiah Ifanse and Lane Sumner. Rygg is out for the season, said Vigen, who didn’t mention Steel in his recent injury updates. Right tackle TJ Session hasn’t played since injuring his leg against Idaho on Nov. 13, but he suited up against SDSU and “is in position” to play in Frisco, Vigen said. The eighth-seeded and No. 7-ranked Bobcats can ill afford to be short-handed against second-seeded and No. 3-ranked NDSU, which has won eight of the last 10 FCS championships. Benson and Ifanse both earned All-American honors. Okada is an all-Big Sky player, while Askelson and Sumner are important backups (Sumner also returns kicks).Missouri Valley honorable mention tight end Noah Gindorff suffered a season-ending leg injury in the Bison’s playoff opener against Southern Illinois on Dec. 4, according to The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead.All-American receiver Christian Watson, an NFL prospect, missed NDSU’s first three playoff games with a hamstring injury. All-conference tight end Josh Babicz, running back Jalen Bussey, linebacker James Kaczor, guard Nash Jensen, center Jalen Sundell and cornerback Destin Talbert all got hurt in NDSU’s quarterfinal win over East Tennessee State.Bussey underwent foot surgery and is out for the season, per The Forum. Babicz, Kaczor and Talbert played in the Bison’s semifinal win over James Madison.Vigen expects Watson to play in the championship game, but NDSU coach Matt Entz said Thursday “we’re in a kind of a holding pattern” with the 6-foot-5 wideout. Jensen and Sundell have been taking repetitions since Dec. 18, said Entz, who noted that the Bison’s optimistic health outlook could be ruined if they’re not careful in practice.“We’ve just got to be smart. The Bison have got to protect the Bison,” Entz said. “It always gets competitive out there, especially when we have some NDSU versus NDSU, but our kids need to realize we’re not playing the Bison. We’re playing the Bobcats.”Though neither team expects to miss any players due to COVID-19, the recent Omicron-fueled surge of cases has caused some concerns for the Bobcats and Bison.MSU finished the 2018 season, when Andersen started at quarterback, with a 52-10 second-round loss at NDSU. The Bison ended the Bobcats’ season a year later in the semis, 42-14. Andersen, who switched to linebacker in 2019, missed that semifinal game with a knee injury.The Dillon native would be devastated if he got to Frisco injury-free but missed the title game, his final game as a Bobcat, because of the pandemic.“Obviously COVID’s still going on, so you want to be extra careful,” Andersen said Thursday. “We’re taking all the precautions necessary because no one wants to miss the biggest game of the year.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Troy Andersen Semifinal Sport American Football Brent Vigen Game Ndsu Destin Talbert Christian Watson Recommended for you