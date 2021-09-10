top story Bozeman's Lance McCutcheon seeing elevated involvement in Montana State passing attack By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Sep 10, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Montana State’s Lance McCutcheon picks up a few yards against the Wyoming Cowboys at War Memorial Stadium on Sept. 4 in Laramie, Wyoming. Shawn Raecke / Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The moment Matthew McKay caught the shotgun snap, he turned right and located exactly where he wanted to throw to.The quarterback in his first start since transferring to Montana State saw Lance McCutcheon was one on one with Wyoming cornerback CJ Coldon to the outside. The choice was easy. That was the matchup they wanted.McKay let his pass fly. McCutcheon gained separation from Coldon, turned his body and snagged the ball out of the air. He fell to the ground, MSU’s first touchdown in nearly two years secured. The senior wide receiver from Bozeman rapidly rose to his feet, raised his arms in the air and celebrated the moment. This was exactly what McCutcheon had hoped for since the 2019 season. He had shown what he was capable of for years but wasn’t as consistent as he desired to be.He intends to become an all-Big Sky wideout by the time his career is over. Last week was a good start. The No. 11-ranked Bobcats (0-1) could lean on him again when they host Drake for their annual Gold Rush game at 6 p.m. Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.“Coming into the season, we felt like Lance not only could be but needed to be one of our key playmakers on offense and that showed up,” Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen said. “He made two hard, difficult catches.” First TD of the season for @mccutcheonlance !! Keep your eyes on 8️⃣6️⃣! #GoCatsGo pic.twitter.com/I4MeEjsc0R — Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) September 6, 2021 The other reception Vigen referred to was arguably the most impressive.The Bobcats were trailing by two points with less than three minutes remaining. Again, McCutcheon was in single coverage, this time against backup cornerback Cameron Stone. McKay turned to his favorite receiver on the day.McCutcheon again turned around to put himself in position to make the catch. This time, though, Stone tugged on McCutcheon’s jersey, leaving the receiver one free arm.That’s all McCutcheon needed. He snagged the ball and pinned it to his body. This advanced MSU’s drive to the 1-yard line, setting up McKay’s touchdown pass to Treyton Pickering.“To come up with that,” Vigen said, “I think that’s a sign of what Lance can do and what we expect him to be able to do each week.” This sequence leads to us re-taking the lead over the Cowboys! Bobcats 16, Wyoming 12 with 2:17 to go. #BobcatBuilt #GoCatsGo pic.twitter.com/HWaSa2o835 — Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) September 4, 2021 McCutcheon clearly developed chemistry with McKay during MSU’s time off. Of McKay’s 28 passes, 11 were thrown to McCutcheon. He finished the game with five catches for 71 yards and the touchdown.His first touchdown of the season occurred faster than he anticipated. Once the ball was in the air, he knew he had a chance to score. He called it a “great feeling.”“Since (McKay has) been here, just trying to build up that friendship, that brotherhood that I have with the rest of the guys,” McCutcheon said. “He’s been here a long time now so the connection has been there. The connection has been established.”McCutcheon said the Bobcats are more confident in their passing game, which has been a liability at times during his career, after their showing at Wyoming.McCutcheon is still seeking to be more consistent and eliminate “little errors.” After reviewing film, he wished he could have caught more of those targets. Every pass thrown his way, he wants to make it count. Buy Now Montana State's Lance McCutcheon runs with the ball against the Wyoming Cowboys on Sept. 4 at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming. Shawn Raecke / Chronicle Nonetheless, McCutcheon believes his involvement in the offense is a sign of trust from his coaches and teammates.Though the Bobcats were within one possession of defeating Wyoming, McCutcheon said any loss is painful and that his side of the ball should accept responsibility for the outcome. But by Monday, he had already turned his attention to MSU’s next opponent.The new week presents a chance for the Bobcats to perform at an even higher level. He’s eager for MSU’s fans to witness what they’re capable of. He’s been looking forward to a home game in his hometown.“It’s been on our minds for a long time,” McCutcheon said. “I can’t describe what it’s going to be like on Saturday. It’s going to be insane.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lance Mccutcheon Matthew Mckay Sport American Football Touchdown Brent Vigen Ball Cameron Stone Bobcat ColtonPool Author email Follow ColtonPool Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you