A young child at the time, Kenneth Eiden IV recalled seeing a photo at Spectators Bar & Grill of his father taking the field for Montana State.
Eiden figures he was about 4 or 5 years old. Until then, he didn’t think much of his father’s place on the team. But when he saw that photo out in public, he began to comprehend how important MSU is to his family.
He started keeping up with the football program. He watched games from the suites with his family. He began to relentlessly pursue a career of his own.
He’s proud his parents won’t have to travel more than two minutes to see him play at Bobcat Stadium. Eiden, a Bozeman Hawks standout, announced his commitment to MSU on Monday.
“It’s just going to be a great experience, and I know the town so it’ll be fun to go to college in my hometown,” Eiden said. “I’m really excited about it.”
Eiden, a three-star recruit according to 247 Sports, was receiving plenty of Division I interest by the time he was a sophomore. That season, he totaled 21 sacks, which broke Bozeman’s single-season record previously set by current Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly.
He had received interest from Oregon State, Washington, Nebraska, Utah State, North Dakota State and South Dakota State. Eiden mentioned several recruits were following him throughout his junior year and were impressed.
In 2019, he was the Class AA defensive player of the year while earning first-team all-state honors at both defensive end and tight end. Defensively, he totaled 94 tackles, 41 for loss, and added 15.5 sacks. Offensively, he chalked up 512 yards on 31 catches and eight touchdowns receiving and rushed for 155 yards and six TDs.
However, once the coronavirus pandemic began to affect in-person recruiting, Eiden noticed the interest of many coaches dropped.
“It kind of sucked knowing it was over something I couldn’t control,” Eiden said. “It wasn’t something I could’ve done differently or put more time in here or there. It was something I had no control over. That was hard for me.”
Hawks head coach Levi Wesche believes Eiden would’ve received more opportunities from high-level schools if he could’ve participated at camps in person. Eiden was planning on attending junior days and combine events, but he couldn’t because of the pandemic.
He wished he could’ve at least known if playing for an FBS program was possible.
“It is just a wild time,” Wesche said. “I don’t know how he’s handled it. He’s a stronger man than me, I’ll just leave it at that. I think the kid is pretty special.”
However, Eiden was adamant that Montana State was his first choice all along anyway. Wesche noticed how eager Eiden was to stay involved in the community and show his potential in his hometown.
Eiden received potential offers from Montana, UC Davis, Northern Arizona, University of Pennsylvania and Montana Tech.
But none of those opportunities were strong enough for Eiden to leave Bozeman. After winning the state title in 2019, he said, “I love my family, I love this team, and I love the town of Bozeman.” He won’t be far from his family including his father, Ken, who is also a member of MSU’s Quarterback Club board of directors.
Playing for MSU defensive coordinator Kane Ioane, a four-time all-American for the Bobcats in the early 2000s, was another major factor Eiden considered. He had known Ioane for years and wanted to play in his system.
“I’ve just always dreamed of (playing for MSU),” Eiden said. “I just always loved the culture around it, and I loved being in Bozeman. It’ll be really awesome for me to get to be a part of my dad’s program.”
Wesche said he knew Eiden was “an elite talent” by the time he was a freshman and that he could play college football. After his sophomore season, he knew Eiden was bound for Division I.
His versatility is a sign of his potential, Wesche said. Not only does he own Bozeman’s single-season and career sack records, he also is the school record holder for the longest touchdown from scrimmage at 87 yards.
Eiden will likely play defensive end or outside linebacker for the Bobcats. But Wesche said the Hawks could play him at wide receiver, running back, tight end or even offensive lineman and he could be an all-state selection.
On defense, Wesche pointed out how Eiden has returned turnovers like interceptions and fumbles for touchdowns. In the Class AA championship, he caught two touchdowns passes. That, the coach said, is “just straight ability.”
“He’s just a true game changer on both sides of the ball,” Wesche said. “You look at what he did in the playoffs, he eliminates one side of the field basically for an offensive run game because he can shut it down and set an edge. Then on offense, you put the ball in his hands, he breaks tackles and makes things happen.”
Wesche added Eiden is as explosive as any player he’s coached, especially for his size at 6-foot-1, 230 pounds.
Wesche confessed he’s selfishly excited that Eiden committed to MSU so he can watch him play at Bobcat Stadium.
“It’s pretty unbelievable what he’s accomplished in his time here,” Wesche said.
Wesche claimed Eiden is the best high school player in Montana. He added that Eiden is “a game wrecker” on defense.
But Wesche added Eiden is laid back off the field. With his father’s legacy in mind, Eiden isn’t pressuring himself with any expectations heading into college.
“I’m just super excited to get to go there and play,” he said. “I’m just going to do my best.”
