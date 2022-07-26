Bozeman High’s Everett Carr has had a busy summer visiting college football recruit camps around the region.
He made a stop at Oregon State in June, then three days later was at an offensive line camp at the University of Montana. A week passed and then he was at Washington’s Dirt Dawg camp. All along the way, he interacted with coaches and toured facilities and tried to learn more about what would work best for him as a collegiate athlete.
“I’ve been going to these camps and learned a lot, learning more about the specifics and the little things of my position,” he said.
It was Montana State’s team camp in the last week of June, though, that had the biggest impression on him.
“I was given the opportunity to get coached one-on-one by (offensive line coach Brian) Armstrong during the camp so he could show me what to expect at that level,” Carr said. “I learned a lot there for my own personal game. He also told me I was coachable, that’s what he liked about me.”
Compared to his experiences at the other camps this summer, Carr said he felt like more of a priority at MSU’s camp — where he said the coaching staff was more involved with the drills and teachings.
Carr and his parents met with head coach Brent Vigen at the conclusion of the camp. Carr received a scholarship offer during that meeting, and he officially accepted it on Tuesday by announcing his decision on his Twitter profile.
Carr was born in Oregon but has lived in Bozeman since about the second grade, he said. While his family hasn’t made it a point to attend all of Montana State’s football games, he said, they would attend some. Carr said the family’s home is situated in a spot where they can hear the noise pouring out of Bobcat Stadium on Saturdays.
Carr — who also held offers from Carroll College and Montana Tech — said he was glad to be joining a program that just last season made it to the FCS National Championship game.
“It’s a big selling point for me and I’m sure for the other recruits,” he said. “Going to a team that’s not only playing at the DI level, but is successful at it. That’s a big part of why I’ve decided to be there, be a part of a team that’s going places.”
As a junior in 2021, the 6-foot-5, 280-pound Carr started at left tackle for a Bozeman Hawks team that went 5-5 overall and lost a home playoff game. Carr earned second team all-Eastern AA recognition.
“I think he really grew a lot in his physicality last year and his effort was excellent in playing through the whistle,” Bozeman head coach Levi Wesche said. “Every game he got better and better and better. I’m really excited to see where he’s going to go this year because his ceiling is just so high. He’s got a great frame, good size and he can really move for as big a guy as he is.”
Carr credits his speed and agility to his winter and spring activities of hockey and lacrosse.
“Definitely footwork is the biggest thing,” Carr said of how those sports have helped his football skills. “I think that’s one of my advantages, the ability to move at my size.”
He’s unsure of where exactly on the offensive line Vigen and Armstrong envision him playing, but Carr said, “I would enjoy playing anywhere.”
Wesche said Carr will fit in academically at Montana State, as well.
“He works hard at being a great student,” he said. “It’s important to him that he’s holding up that end of the bargain and setting up his future.”
Carr said he’s intrigued mostly by MSU’s business programs.
“Obviously the football part is nice, but the longevity comes from your degree and what you do after football, so it’s definitely very important to me,” he said.
Carr’s father Craig is an associate professor in MSU’s College of Agriculture.
Carr’s commitment continues a recent trend of Hawks offensive linemen finding their way across town to become Bobcats.
MSU’s lone returning offensive line starter this season is redshirt sophomore Justus Perkins, and the program added his younger brothers, Jaren and Jaden Perkins, as preferred walk-ons this offseason. All are Bozeman High graduates.
“Hopefully they see a bunch of guys who are excited to be offensive linemen, that enjoy playing that position and are going to work hard and compete well all the time,” Wesche said of that pipeline developing. “I think it just shows that our kids are willing to commit themselves to a position that a lot of times is overlooked as far as glory and things like that. … Obviously it’s really cool we’ve got a bunch of guys playing collegiate-level football at a position that takes a lot of commitment and sacrifice to play.”
Carr said he’s been in communication with Jaren and Jaden Perkins to learn more about MSU’s workouts and environment from a player perspective.
“They said they love it,” Carr said.
He’s excited to get to experience it for himself. Before that, though, he hopes to put together an all-state season for Bozeman and help the Hawks improve on what they did last season.
“This year I’m hoping we can start with a full head of steam and assert ourselves from the beginning,” Carr said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.