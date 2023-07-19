Let the news come to you

Prior to his freshman year at Bozeman High, Hudson Wiens was unsure if he’d play football.

He played when he was younger and lived in Great Falls, but he set the sport aside as his family moved around to Glasgow and then North Carolina and California. Upon settling in Bozeman during his middle school years, Wiens played in seventh grade but not in eighth grade due to a badly sprained ankle.

His relationship with football was off and on. Wiens chose to attend a few summer workouts before his freshman year started, and that’s when he truly embraced the game for good.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

