Prior to his freshman year at Bozeman High, Hudson Wiens was unsure if he’d play football.
He played when he was younger and lived in Great Falls, but he set the sport aside as his family moved around to Glasgow and then North Carolina and California. Upon settling in Bozeman during his middle school years, Wiens played in seventh grade but not in eighth grade due to a badly sprained ankle.
His relationship with football was off and on. Wiens chose to attend a few summer workouts before his freshman year started, and that’s when he truly embraced the game for good.
It was a challenging time, however, with precautions in place just a short while after the COVID-19 pandemic had started. Wiens’ appreciation for the game grew regardless, thanks in large part to the “brotherhood” he formed with the other players who would soon be his teammates.
“Those guys helped me fall in love with it and so did the coaches,” Wiens said. “Just being around them after being all clammed up for whatever it was, a lot of months, it just made it a lot easier. I had something to really look forward to.”
Three years later, Wiens has built himself into one of the state’s premier players. Appropriately, he drew the interest of Montana’s two premier football programs: Montana and Montana State.
The Bobcats had long been Wiens’ top choice. Both of his parents graduated from MSU, and he missed only one home football game last season. He also has childhood memories of wearing Bobcat jerseys and hats.
That interest was reciprocated, as Wiens announced a scholarship offer from MSU on June 23. He committed to play for the Bobcats on Monday.
Wiens wasn’t born in Bozeman, but he still considers his commitment to MSU to be that of a “hometown kid.” He and his family already have so much emotional attachment to the program. Wiens staying home just made the most sense.
With an assist from famed rodeo entertainer Flint Rasmussen, the crowd at Saturday’s PBR Livingston Classic learned of Wiens’ decision first. Wiens called MSU’s coaches on Monday to make it official, and he announced his choice more publicly in a tweet that evening.
From uncertain about his football future to being the next Bozeman Hawk to run out onto the turf at Bobcat Stadium, Wiens called his journey “surreal.”
“The day I committed, I was saying, ‘Go Cats,’ just to myself all the time,” he said. “It’s so cool to stay in your hometown pretty much and get to play college ball at the next level.”
Recruited as a defensive lineman, Wiens is MSU’s second known commit of the 2024 recruiting cycle. He joins Ryan Bowles, a linebacker from Woodinville, Washington, who committed last week.
Wiens was a first team all-state defensive lineman and a second team all-state offensive lineman in 2022 as a junior, helping the Hawks go 9-3 overall and reach the Class AA title game. As a senior, he’ll remain as a defensive tackle but he’ll shift from guard to center on the offensive line. Strong performances both ways would help lead to another successful season.
Bozeman head coach Levi Wesche said he’d like to see more “attention to detail” from Wiens on the offensive line, but added that the 6-foot-3, 260-pound Wiens came on strong offensively at the end of last season.
Defensively is perhaps where Wiens shines the brightest. He was sixth on the Hawks with 52 tackles last season (32 solo), and he was second in sacks (three) and quarterback hurries (15).
“He’s a very uncommon athlete for his size. Pretty tall, pretty long, but he moves extremely well for how big he is,” Wesche said. “And I think he’s very smooth. You don’t get that a lot of times from guys that size. He’s got great footwork, and he has a really great motor.”
During the recruiting process, Wiens always saw himself on the defensive line. MSU, Montana, Northern Arizona and Montana Tech all extended offers to him at that position; only Columbia offered him as an offensive lineman.
Wiens attended several showcase camps, testing himself against some of the better offensive lineman prospects in the country.
“Because you come from Montana, you don’t see a lot of top-tier Pac 12, SEC-level players,” Wiens said. “But out there I got to see some of those, and it was good to know that I can stay and stand with and beat the best.”
While thinking back to before his freshman year, Wiens said the physicality of the game is what appealed to him. As he considers his future, he said the defensive line is where he’s supposed to be.
“I like hitting the quarterback and pushing the big O-linemen backwards,” he said. “You’re pushing an unwilling dude backwards. He’s trying to not do that with all of his might, and you’re trying to push them back. When you do that, it just feels like you crushed them, pretty much.”
Wiens did not take long to ponder how he’d like to play his senior year.
“Violent,” he said almost immediately. “Be violent with every single play. Always give an effort.”
As a senior, Wiens hopes to be named first team all-state at both positions, but he said it’s more important that he does a good job of leading the Hawks.
“I don’t think you get to name yourself a leader,” he said, adding that’s on his teammates to decide. “I feel like you do it more by your actions and by your play than anything else.”
Whenever his senior season ends, it is a relief for Wiens to know what comes next in his football career. He’ll be teammates again with Luke Smith and Everett Carr, seniors at Bozeman last year who are now with MSU, as well as older former Hawks like the Perkins brothers (Justus, Jaren and Jaden) and Kenneth Eiden IV, among others. And then there’s the special atmosphere of Bobcat Stadium, especially when the pass rushers are looking for a stop.
“It gets so loud on third downs,” Wiens said. “I mean, you can’t really beat it. I feel like the Cats have got some of the best fans in the nation.”
There is still so much more to look forward to.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.