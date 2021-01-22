Sitting in his office at Montana State in 2019, Jeff Choate elaborated on his coaching career. He thought of his resume as a passport. To earn the job he wanted, he needed to collect stamps from different places to continue his upward trajectory.
Choate earned one more stamp this week. The Montana State head coach reportedly was chosen to become the co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach at Texas. His stops along the way shaped his philosophy, leading him to his new team.
Choate coached at MSU for four seasons. Choate dealt with a rebuild of the program and brought in players and coaches who would help the Bobcats win with his preferred style. After the Bobcats were 9-13 in his first two years, MSU was 7-4 during the 2018 regular season and advanced to the second round of the FCS playoffs for the first time in four years.
In 2019, the Bobcats finished 11-4 with a loss in the FCS semifinals, a place they hadn’t been to in 35 years.
During Choate’s tenure, he emphasized running the ball on offense and stopping the run on defense with a priority on controlling time of possession, minimizing impactful plays by opponents and dominating at the line of scrimmage. Because of that, the Bobcats were also among the nation’s best in several statistical categories.
But his impact at MSU goes beyond those measurables.
Choate also vehemently asserted MSU’s need to develop its facilities. The university, sparked in part by his outspokenness and success, eventually raised the $18 million necessary to build the 40,000-square-foot Bobcat Athletic Complex which is expected to be completed in August.
The money raised through donations is the most ever for an MSU athletic facility endeavor.
That investment also included the university emphasizing nutrition and digital media utilization in recruiting. Choate pushed MSU to inch closer to the forefront of any aspect that could progress the program forward.
Choate was a tactical recruiter who brought in promising high school players, especially from Montana and the surrounding region. He was also willing to bring in FBS transfers as needed. Under Choate’s tenure, both in-state recruits and transfers developed into all-Americans.
In February 2019, Choate told the Chronicle he didn’t rule out the possibility of ever leaving MSU. However, he added he had several chances at other jobs since he arrived in Bozeman but turned them down.
“If I walk out of here,” Choate said, “I want to make doggone sure I’ve done everything I can to make sure I’ve left (MSU) better than I found it.”
Choate has countless connections within the college coaching world. He was likely an appealing candidate for FBS vacancies because of his experience at Power Five programs and success as MSU’s head coach. Coaches at Choate’s other coaching stops agree he left their programs better than when he arrived.
Division I coaches he’s worked alongside — including recently-hired Longhorns defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, who built a strong relationship with Choate during their time together at Boise State and Washington — rave about Choate’s energy and passion. Those characteristics, they believe, allow him to connect with players.
“With (Choate's) energy," Kwiatkowski said in 2019, "he was good at getting guys to put it all out there and getting guys to play with super high energy and cutting it loose.”
Choate’s constant intensity was contagious, players said, and his relatability was motivating. They saw how dedicated he was because of the time he invested in them, and they didn’t want to let him down.
“(Choate) actually cares about you,” MSU all-American Brayden Konkol said, just after the Bobcats defeated rival Montana for the fourth time in a row. “He asks you how your day is going. He cares about your character. That’s what he wants to do. He wants to develop you as a man more so than a football player and whatnot. I respect the hell out of that.”
After his playing career at Montana Western, Choate was a high school coach in his home state of Idaho until he was an assistant at Utah State under Mick Dennehy. From his first Division I coaching job came some of his foundational beliefs about football, especially regarding discipline, toughness and honesty. Choate learned how to treat players so he could form close bonds with them.
The St. Maries, Idaho native coached safeties and special teams at Utah State for two years and then at Eastern Illinois for a year.
Choate has stressed that his time working with special teams gave him the chance to manage the entire roster and gain a better grasp of game management. In his 14 seasons as a Division I assistant, all but two were spent specializing in special teams.
Choate then went to Boise State, where he was considered a top candidate to become its next head coach earlier this month. He coached special teams from 2006-11, working with running backs for the first three of those years and linebackers for the later three. He gained experience on prominent stages, coaching the Broncos in two Fiesta Bowl wins, their thrilling overtime victory over Oklahoma in 2007 and BSU’s win over TCU in 2010.
Former Boise State players commended Choate for taking personal time to teach them the game and helping them understand the playbooks.
Choate next became a defensive run game coordinator and linebackers coach at Washington State in 2012 under Mike Leach where he learned new and unconventional coaching strategies. In 2018, Choate moved running back Troy Andersen to quarterback. Andersen broke MSU’s single-season rushing touchdown record and was an all-purpose all-American. The following year, Choate shifted Andersen to linebacker, and he was an all-American that season as well.
As an outside linebackers and special teams coach at Florida under Will Muschamp in 2013, Choate studied some of the basics of his defensive schemes he ran at MSU.
Choate was then a special teams coordinator and defensive line coach at Washington under Chris Petersen for two years. Petersen knew Choate could be consistent in his coaching style and decision making. He hoped he taught Choate how to evolve and adjust when needed.
“He wants to learn as much and experience as much as he can,” Petersen told the Chronicle in 2019. “I think his eyes are always wide open trying to figure out how to take the next step. That to me is another really good characteristic of a big-time coach.”
Now, Choate departs for Texas.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.