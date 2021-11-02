Big Sky Notebook: Sacramento State in good shape to win first solo conference title By Victor Flores 406mtsports.com Nov 2, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sacramento State’s Jake Dunniway makes a pass against Montana on Oct. 16 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. Tom Bauer/406mtsports.com Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It’s safe to say Sacramento State is in its best stretch as a Division I football program.With a 27-24 win over Northern Colorado on Saturday, Sac State guaranteed a winning overall record. The Hornets (6-2, 5-0 Big Sky) also finished above .500 in 2019, making this the second time they’ve had back-to-back winning seasons since they entered D-I in 1993, according to the Big Sky.The Hornets still have a good chance to accomplish an even bigger feat. Sac State shared the Big Sky title with Weber State in 2019. It was the Hornets’ first conference championship since joining the Big Sky in 1996, albeit somewhat diluted because of the shared status with the one conference team they lost to in 2019 (Weber State beat Sac State 36-17).The Hornets have a better chance to capture a solo title this fall. Only they and Montana State are still undefeated in Big Sky play, and MSU has a tougher final three games than Sac State.The Bobcats will play at Eastern Washington this Saturday and at Montana in the regular season finale on Nov. 20. Both teams are ranked in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25.Sac State, on the other hand, only has one ranked opponent remaining: at UC Davis on Nov. 20. Davis (7-1, 4-1) has multiple underwhelming wins and lost to unranked Idaho State (1-7, 1-5), so that might not be as tough of a game as it appears on paper.The Hornets’ two games before Nov. 20 are at home against unranked teams: Cal Poly and Portland State. Wins in those games aren’t foregone conclusions, especially considering Sac State’s close victories over UNC and ISU (23-21 on Sept. 25 in Pocatello, Idaho).If the Hornets do take the conference crown, they can partially thank their schedule. They avoided MSU, EWU and WSU, with their only ranked opponents being Davis and Montana. But Sac State has played like it could hang with all three of those tough teams it missed.The Hornets are currently eighth in total offense and 20th in total defense among all FCS teams. Junior quarterback Jake Dunniway has completed 61% of his passes for 1,555 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. A stable of running backs has filled in well for first-team all-Big Sky and second-team all-American Elijah Dotson, who has been limited to four games because of injury. Dotson missed Sac State’s 28-21 win over UM on Oct. 16 in Missoula.“We’re playing well, and we know what that formula is,” Sac State coach Troy Taylor said after a 44-0 win over Northern Arizona on Oct. 24, via the Sacramento Bee. “Take care of the football, play great defense, run it, protect the quarterback.”Bobcats move into top 5Montana State’s game at Eastern Washington on Saturday will be a top-five matchup.MSU and EWU, which both had byes last week, each moved up two spots in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25. MSU (7-1, 5-0 Big Sky) is now No. 4, while EWU (7-1, 4-1) is No. 5. The Bobcats and Eagles rose thanks to losses from then-No. 3 Southern Illinois and then-No. 4 Villanova. Now-No. 7 SIU lost at then-No. 16 Northern Iowa 23-16, and now-No. 10 Villanova fell to then-unranked William & Mary.UC Davis (7-1, 4-1) was also on a bye last week and moved up one spot to No. 8.Montana (6-2, 3-2) remained No. 11 after a 20-19 home win over Southern Utah.Sacramento State (6-2, 5-0) dropped a spot despite winning 27-24 at Northern Colorado on Saturday. Sac State was jumped by Northern Iowa, which is now No. 13.Weber State (4-4, 3-2) won 40-17 at Idaho State but dropped from No. 23 to No. 24 because of William & Mary’s upset. W&M is now tied for No. 20.Players of week include record setterA pair of running backs, Northern Arizona’s Kevin Daniels and Portland State’s Malik Walker, were named Big Sky co-offensive players of the week, while NAU’s Morgan Vest earned defensive player of the week honors and Weber State’s Rashid Shaheed received the special teams accolade.Shaheed set an FCS record with a 98-yard return in WSU’s win at Idaho State on Saturday. It was the seventh kickoff return TD of his career, breaking the record previously set by Hampton's Jerome Mathis in 2004.Shaheed raised seven fingers after reaching the end zone on the record-setting return.Shaheed, who also named the Stats Perform FCS national special teams player of the week, tied Mathis with a 100-yard return in Weber State's 40-17 season-opening loss at Utah on Sept. 2.Daniels rushed for 177 yards on 27 carries in NAU's 38-31 win at Idaho, while Walker had 116 yards and two TDs on 14 attempts in PSU's 42-21 victory over Cal Poly.Vest finished with 10 tackles (a half tackle for loss), two interceptions and two pass breakups in the win at Idaho.Montana's Justin Ford (defense) and Kevin Macias (special teams) were nominated for the weekly honors. 