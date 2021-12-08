Big Sky Notebook: Montana State's Troy Andersen among top three for Buck Buchanan Award By MSU Sports Information and 406mtsports.com Dec 8, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now TOP: Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen sacks Montana quarterback Cam Humphrey on Nov. 20 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. ABOVE: Sacramento State’s Mitchell Wolfe knocks Montana’s Garrett Graves out of bounds on Oct. 16. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Sacramento State’s Mitchell Wolfe knocks Montana’s Garrett Graves out of bounds on Oct. 16 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Tom Bauer/406mtsports.com Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Troy Andersen, Montana State’s star linebacker and the 2021 Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Year, is among the top three in votes received for this year’s Stats Perform Buck Buchanan Award and is therefore invited to the FCS National Awards Banquet on January 7 in Frisco, Texas.Andersen joins Florida A&M’s Isaiah Land and Patrick O’Connell of the University of Montana as those invited to the ceremony, slated the night before the NCAA Division I Football Championship Game in Frisco. Winners of the Walter Payton Award for the FCS offensive player of the year, the Jerry Rice Award for freshman of the year and Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year are also announced at that event.Andersen is the first Bobcat to advance to the final three of a Stats Perform award since defensive ends Caleb Schreibeis (2012) and Brad Daly (2013) won the Buchanan in consecutive years. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound senior from Dillon, Montana, rang up 111 tackles this season, including 57 solos, with 9.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. He picked off two passes, returning one for a touchdown, and broke up seven others. Andersen also recovered a fumble and hurried the quarterback once. Land, a junior, logged 25.5 tackles-for-loss and 19 sacks among his 43 total tackles while earning Southwestern Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors. O’Connell, a junior, recorded 91 tackles, which included 40 solos, 13 sacks and 19.5 tackles behind the line.Andersen earned 2021 Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year honors, becoming the eighth Bobcat so honored, and looks to become a three-time All-America when those awards are doled out.Hornets’ promising season ends after one playoff gameSacramento State’s last two football seasons have played out in strikingly similar fashion, including the disappointing finish.In 2019, fourth-seeded Sac State hosted Austin Peay in the second round and fell behind 28-0. A couple of late touchdowns made the final score, 42-28, look closer than the game was.On Saturday, fourth-seeded Sac State hosted South Dakota State in the second round and fell behind 24-0. The final score, 24-19, was also closer than the game was, although the Hornets had a chance to complete a miraculous comeback.In both 2019 and this fall, Sac State earned at least a share of the Big Sky title, and Troy Taylor was named the conference’s coach of the year. The 0-2 playoff record stings, but the Hornets are hopeful they can sustain this recent streak of success.“That’s football. That’s the way it works. It hurts the closer you get,” Taylor told The Sacramento Bee after Saturday’s loss. “We’ve come a long way as a football program.”Saturday’s loss was more understandable and almost certainly more crushing than the Austin Peay defeat. Sac State was ranked No. 3 and Austin Peay was No. 18 in the final Stats Perform FCS Top 25 of the 2019 regular season.The final poll of this regular season had the Hornets at No. 8 and SDSU at No. 11. The Jackrabbits lost 23-21 to Sam Houston in the FCS title game this past spring, and they handed powerhouse North Dakota State its only loss so far this season.Sac State finished with a 9-3 overall record and was the lone team to go 8-0 in Big Sky play, albeit without facing No. 4-ranked Eastern Washington, No. 7 Montana State or four-time defending Big Sky champion Weber State, which beat EWU and narrowly lost to MSU. The Hornets did defeat now-No. 5 Montana 28-21 in Missoula and now-No. 14 UC Davis 27-7 in Davis.Davis lost to SDSU in the first round of this year’s FCS playoffs, while MSU beat UT Martin 26-7 on Saturday and UM beat EWU 57-41 on Friday. Those second-round wins sent the Bobcats and Grizzlies to the quarterfinals, and they’re the only Big Sky teams left in the playoffs. Sac State’s other two losses this season were 34-16 to then-No. 15 (now-unranked) Northern Iowa and 42-30 at FBS Cal.The Hornets have gone 15-1 against Big Sky opponents since Taylor took over before the 2019 season. Sac State finished 2-8 overall and 0-7 against conference foes in 2018.“As a transfer coming in, it was love right away,” Sac State linebacker Taylor Powell told the Bee. “It’s been a great season. For the guys still here, keep going. It’s definitely not done here. It’s going to keep rolling for a long time.”Powell, who transferred from Big Sky program Northern Arizona in June 2020, is one of 11 seniors on Sac State’s 2021 roster. Another is cornerback Munchie Filer III, who transferred from MSU earlier this year. Former second-team all-American running back Elijah Dotson entered the transfer portal last month.Otherwise, the Hornets return a host of key players, including their top two quarterbacks: pass-first Jake Dunniway and run-heavy Asher O’Hara. Taylor said Sac State has “an unbelievable football team coming back next year.”The Hornets might be a Big Sky title threat for as long as Taylor’s around. Perhaps next year will mark the end of their early playoff exits.“Ever since this new staff came in, it’s been nothing but a blessing for us as young men and for the city of Sacramento,” Dunniway told the Bee. “What we’ve been able to do is a huge testament to coach Taylor and the culture he’s implemented. He does a great job making it not feel like work. It’s a pleasure going in every day and giving it our all for this guy.”Big Sky standouts enter transfer portalDotson and Montana State quarterback Matthew McKay are not the only big Big Sky names to recently announce their intention to transfer.Other transfer portal entries include UC Davis running back Ulonzo Gilliam, Idaho wide receiver Cutrell Haywood, Idaho fullback/tight end Logan Kendall and Weber State defensive end George Tarlas.Haywood, a redshirt junior, committed to fellow FCS school Garnder-Webb, he announced Saturday. None of the other five have committed elsewhere yet, at least not publicly.Gilliam, a redshirt junior, earned a first-team all-Big Sky honor this season after making the third team in 2018 and the second in 2019. He was also a 2019 third-team all-American.Kendall, a junior, has been a first-team all-conference selection in each of the past two seasons, while Haywood was a second-team honoree in 2019. Haywood played three games this fall because of injuries and “other things,” according to Vandals then-head coach Paul Petrino via the Moscow-Pullman Daily News (Petrino parted ways with Idaho last month).Tarlas made the all-Big Sky second team for the second straight season and was a third-team selection in 2019. The redshirt junior tweeted Friday that he would announce his commitment a week later. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Big Sky Conference Troy Andersen Sport American Football Cutrell Haywood Logan Kendall Defensive Player Isaiah Land Tackle Recommended for you