The Big Sky has joined other FCS conferences by establishing its spring schedule, making concrete steps toward a season that was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The conference office Wednesday released its league calendar for the spring of 2021. The Bobcats, who made a run to the FCS semifinals the last time they played in 2019, will face a difficult test. Half of their six games are against preseason top-25 ranked teams.
The No. 6-ranked Bobcats play at UC Davis on Feb. 27, at No. 4 Weber State on March 6, vs. Northern Colorado on March 13, then will have a bye week. They then play at No. 7 Montana on March 27, vs. No. 18 Eastern Washington on April 3 and vs. Idaho State on April 10 with another bye afterward.
"We're excited about the opportunity to play football," Montana State head coach Jeff Choate said in a press release. "We've never backed away from competition and we look forward to playing a tough schedule in the spring."
Each team will play at least one home game and one away game in each three-week block of games, with no team having three consecutive road trips. The schedule also includes at least three opponents from the original 2020 schedule.
For Montana State, five of its six games were on the 2020 schedule. At UC Davis on Feb. 27 is the only new game.
The Big Sky is not allowing nonconference games. This is often how schools at the FCS level bring in revenue. For example, Montana State was going to make $675,000 from its game at Utah this year. MSU's game at Wyoming next year includes a $425,000 payout.
When the Big Sky announced it was postponing its football season to the spring, the league said it was targeting an eight-game spring season. Conference officials also said they would wait until the FCS playoffs were finalized to make their own plans.
But those plans changed. Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill said on Twitter that conference leaders had begun creating a six-game, conference-only schedule with 12 teams participating. Sacramento State, one of the top teams in the conference a year ago, opted out for the spring.
While Wistrcill wanted Sacramento State to play, he said in a video released by the conference that scheduling an even number of teams (12) was easier. He called it "a difficult puzzle."
He said the Big Sky tried to have teams with domes and warmer climates host games earlier on while teams in colder climates host games when the weather is warmer. The Big Sky also tried to line up as many bus trips, instead of flights, as possible.
“This does make this compressed schedule we ended up with a little easier,” Wistrcill said.
Wistrcill noted contests were intentionally lined up with two bye weeks built in so games postponed due to COVID-19 will be chronologically made up. So if a Week 1 game is affected, that automatically is moved to the Week 4 slot.
The Big Sky intentionally slated rivalry games for Week 5 so that, in case they're affected by COVID-19, they're automatically moved to the Week 8 slot. That's why 'Cat-Griz is in Week 5. In the past, that game was the final contest of the year.
“I thought the schedule came together really well,” Wistrcill said. “The line I use with this is if we can make our schools 75-80% happy, then we’ve done a good job. Nobody’s 100% happy, and nobody is below 50%.”
Wistrcill also said that, historically, teams with a bye to conclude the regular season perform the best in the postseason. Though the limited FCS playoff field will make this tougher, he said he hopes to have two Big Sky teams playing in the national title game.
"We’re still focused on trying to win a national championship,” Wistrcill said. “... Our focus is on that. Our teams are working hard this fall training and getting ready for the spring. We’ll look forward to seeing some football in the spring for the first time ever in the Big Sky.”
NCAA officials had decided to begin the FCS playoffs in mid-April. The postseason, which will end in mid-May, would be cut down to 16 teams instead of 24 with 11 automatic qualifiers and five at-large berths.
The model permits up to eight regular-season games during a period of no more than 13 weeks in the spring, with the last regular season game being no later than April 17. The intent is to allow flexibility for schools with the hope of returning to normal for 2021-22.
Wistrcill said previously that “a lot has to change” regarding the coronavirus pandemic in order for the Big Sky to hold competition again. He wanted the United States to be in a better position to handle the coronavirus, which he believed it would be, but tens of thousands of new cases are consistently reported in the country every day.
“I think the medical community will be able to have a better handle on this come then, but if we don’t, then we won’t be playing,” Wistrcill said in August. “That’s how I feel about it now, but that’s easier for me to say here on Aug. 7.”
Montana State athletic director Leon Costello had also stressed that he wanted to provide athletes the best chance at conference and national titles. He was open to moving fall sports to the spring if that could happen.
In August, Costello added that a spring season would provide a better chance to have more fans at games than if MSU had tried to force a season this year.
“We all know that this is a strange year,” Costello said. “But we’re going to work to make sure that happens to give (MSU athletes) that opportunity when we have a conference season for them to go out the way that they want to go out. But we’re going to work really hard to make sure that happens.”
Choate, traditionally, has downplayed the importance of spring practices when a season happens in the fall. One reason why is the climate in Montana normally isn’t conducive to practicing outside.
He also worried about the timeline of the season and what that would mean for the following fall season. Before the FCS playoffs plans were even announced, he hoped a season would be completely over by mid-April to allow athletes enough time to rest and prepare for another season just a few months later.
So far, no plans have been publicized to postpone the fall 2021 season.
“I think we'll adapt,” Choate said previously. “We always seem to do that."
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.