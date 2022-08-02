Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

SPOKANE, Wash. — Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill made one thing clear during his state of the conference question-and-answer session at the Big Sky Football Kickoff last week: The conference has zero or little control over some of the major issues in college athletics right now.

Name, Image and Likeness is here to stay, as are changes to transfer rules that have created a sort of free agency. Conference realignment is once again happening at the top level of college athletics, and how that trickles down to the Big Sky remains to be seen.

The topic of the day is realignment after Texas and Oklahoma decided to leave the Big 12 for the SEC while USC and UCLA opted to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. Wistrcill said he’s been in contact with presidents of league schools and other FCS conference commissioners, but he noted that it’s a waiting game for the Big Sky.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you