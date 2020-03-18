Following a unanimous vote by its Presidents’ Council, the Big Sky Conference canceled all competitions and championships for the remainder of the 2020 spring sports season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the conference announced Wednesday.
In addition, practices and workouts for all teams in every Big Sky sponsored sport have been suspended.
Montana State plans to continue providing support services for their student-athletes while following national, state and campus protocols for social distancing and preventing the spread of COVID-19.
“This is undoubtedly the proper decision for the health and well-being of all involved with the Big Sky, even though it certainly is disappointing for many of our student-athletes and coaches,” Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill said in a press release. “While play may be paused, we as a conference office and staff remain absolutely committed to supporting our student-athletes, coaches and administrators every way possible during this unprecedented period in college athletics. We eagerly look forward to our teams returning to practice and competition when it’s deemed safe to resume those activities.”
Campus administrators will reconvene remotely before April 3 to determine the status of practices and workouts beyond that date.
The Presidents’ Council voted on March 12 to suspend competition for spring sports and to cancel the remainder of the conference's men's and women's basketball tournament in Boise, Idaho. Less than a week later, spring sports have been canceled for the rest of the season.
“Our top priority is always the health, safety, and well-being of our student-athletes,” MSU athletic director Leon Costello said in a press release. “Working directly toward that goal, we want to continue to support them to the best of our abilities in the safest way possible.”
MSU is closing strength and conditioning facilities, weight rooms, and other facilities relying on shared equipment in response to the spread of coronavirus. Costello said Bobcat athletes maintain access to health care, athletic training, and academic services by appointment, and that all services remain available through digital methods.
“We’re adding more hand sanitizers to public areas and we’ll deep-clean the areas used by our student-athletes, such as the weight room, locker rooms, academic center, and athletic training and health care centers," Costello said. "We’re looking at this as an opportunity to evaluate how we operate to provide the best possible environment for student-athletes, coaches, and staff while reducing the spread of COVID-19.”
The Big Sky's announcement Wednesday comes a day after MSU canceled all public events through April, including the groundbreaking for the Bobcat Athletic Complex scheduled for March 25 and the Sonny Holland Classic spring game on April 18.
Last week, the NCAA canceled its winter and spring championships while the Big Sky suspended spring sports and took a more measured approach.
The NCAA also announced "that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports.” The details of that are to be determined, but a year of eligibility won’t be lost this spring.
“We are certainly in favor of providing opportunities to our student-athletes, especially those ones that never really had a chance to get their spring season started,” Wistrcill said Monday on a media teleconference. “I really feel for them. And many of them, not just the seniors, but others as well that worked so hard and then to have it taken away, I’m glad we’re going to have that in place.”