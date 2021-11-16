Before dental school, Missoula's Byron Rollins hopes to help Montana State extend 'Cat-Griz win streak By VICTOR FLORES 406mtsports.com Nov 16, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Montana State's Byron Rollins gets blocked during a game against Drake on Sept. 11 at Bobcat Stadium. Kelly Gorham / MSU Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Byron Rollins is excited for this year’s ‘Cat-Griz game, and not just because he’s a Montana State player who was denied a chance to play in it last year.Rollins grew up in Missoula and graduated from Missoula Sentinel, so many of his friends and family members will attend the game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday. The junior has been an important defensive lineman for MSU as well.The upcoming ‘Cat-Griz clash will also be Rollins’ last, even though he has one more year of eligibility. He plans to graduate in the spring and go to dental school. The impending conclusion has caused Rollins to reflect on an eventful time in Bozeman, and it’s increased his anticipation for the upcoming game at Montana. “It’s crazy that we’re at this point in the season already, getting close to the postseason. It’s honestly hard to digest how fast it’s going,” Rollins said on Nov. 1. “When I’m doing the Cat Prowl or every time we run out in Bobcat Stadium, I just try to take a moment to enjoy it because I know that the numbers are limited on how many I have left.”Rollins often gets teased about his age — he turned 25 in October. MSU defensive line coach Shawn Howe often refers to Rollins as a 30-year-old during meetings, a running joke Rollins laughs along with.“I always say, ‘Hey Byron, this is just like when we were in high school together,’” Howe said in August. “He goes, ‘Some of the young guys probably actually think I’m 30 years old because you’re always saying that stuff.’”Rollins signed with MSU in 2015, back when Rob Ash was head coach, but didn’t play for the Bobcats until 2018, after Jeff Choate replaced Ash. Before joining the Bobcats, Rollins served an LDS mission in Columbia.Rollins “loved” his experience in South America, he said, despite the hot weather and the 50-plus pounds he lost. He rarely played in 2018 as he regained weight and reacclimated himself to football. He played more in 2019 but was still a reserve who spent most game days on the sideline.Things didn’t get any easier in 2020, when he tore a pectoral in the spring. That injury occurred right when COVID-19 began affecting the United States. The Big Sky’s 2020 football season was postponed to this past spring because of the pandemic, and MSU didn’t play a game. Brent Vigen succeeded Choate in February, becoming Rollins’ third coach in his college career.“It’s definitely been a roller coaster. It’s taught me a lot of lessons just about being resilient,” Rollins said in August. “Coach Choate always talked about, like, in the short run, bad things can happen, you get what you get. But in the long run, you get what you deserve. It’s good to see the persistence paying off.” The 6-foot-3, 270-pound Rollins has been a backup interior lineman who has received significant playing time all season as a key piece of MSU’s large D-line rotation. His coaches have trusted him to spell starting nose tackle Chase Benson, an all-Big Sky selection, without sacrificing much production. As a result, Benson has been able to stay fresher as games and the season have worn on.“He’ll work his butt off for you to take every coaching point that you give him,” Howe said of Rollins. “He is a dream to coach.”Rollins started at nose against Idaho State on Oct. 23 because Benson suffered an injury during a walk-through that morning, according to Vigen. Rollins played about 55 snaps that game, the most in his college career, he said. ISU had some success running up the middle, but Vigen was “really pleased” with Rollins’ performance, he said on Oct. 25.“To be told that’s going to happen in the morning of the game isn’t the easiest thing, but he really stepped up to the challenge,” Vigen said. “He’s a different player than Chase. He isn’t quite the playmaker, and there’s hardly anybody in our league that’s the playmaker that Chase is.”The upcoming graduation aided Rollins’ decision to turn his focus from football to dentistry after this season. He’s been interested in the profession since he was a child, thanks in part to family friends who are dentists.“There’s a lot of stuff about the job that attracts me,” he said, “like the flexibility of the schedule, and I wanted to go into healthcare. I like how you can be autonomous as a dentist and have your own business.”Utah and Washington are the top dental schools on Rollins’ list right now. His younger brother and fellow Sentinel grad Dylan Rollins is an offensive lineman at BYU, so being close to him has contributed to Byron Rollins’ interest in Utah.Despite his childhood proximity to UM, Rollins grew up wanting to play at MSU because his father, Josh, played there in the 1990s, during UM’s 16-game rivalry winning streak. Rollins' only rivalry experiences as a Bobcat have been MSU wins.While he's maintained a one-game-at-a-time mentality, Rollins has allowed himself to dream about helping his team earn its fifth straight win over the Grizzlies to cap his 'Cat-Griz playing career."That's definitely going to be a lifetime memory," he said. "That's just a huge game, and I'll be playing in front of everyone that I know. We're definitely confident it's going to go the way we want it to." Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.