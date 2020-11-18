B.J. Robertson has known Jeff Choate since he was a freshman playing at Montana Western. Their paths often crossed throughout their coaching careers.
Robertson appreciates all that he’s learned from Choate, who now is trusting him to take the lead of Montana State in case of emergencies.
MSU announced a reordering of responsibilities on its coaching staff Wednesday, an effort to streamline communication and clarify roles during the spring season.
Robertson, MSU’s special teams coordinator since joining head coach Choate’s original Bobcats staff in 2016, became MSU’s associate head coach.
“I appreciate his belief in me,” Robertson said. “To be honest, I think that’s why he hired all of us. Any of us can do it.”
While Jimmy Beal, the team’s running backs coach, remains in his role as recruiting coordinator, assistant head coach and linebackers coach Bobby Daly now coordinates the program’s defensive recruiting.
“I had the opportunity to watch what other programs are going through this fall and how they’ve handled the circumstances we all find ourselves in,” Choate said, “and I think this restructuring gives us a better balance of responsibilities. If for some reason I’m unavailable, B.J. will manage that game, and that’s an appropriate role for him.”
Robertson said this move clarifies the chain of command in case Choate sits out, especially as the coronavirus pandemic has led to coaches and players around the country to miss games.
Robertson is in a unique position because he’s not working with either side of the ball specifically. MSU defensive coordinator Kane Ioane and offensive coordinator Justin Udy will continue to make their calls, Robertson added.
Robertson also has head coaching experience, having led Western from 2013-15. Choate, who also coached special teams at multiple FBS programs, has emphasized that a special teams coordinator can succeed as a head coach because one works with nearly everyone on the team, not just one specific group.
“We’re really fortunate to have a very diverse staff with a lot of great guys to draw from,” Robertson said.
This restructuring was informed by personal experience, Choate said. He coached the Bobcats in a game at South Dakota State two years ago when he was suffering from appendicitis.
“I probably shouldn’t have coached that game in 2018, but we didn’t have a plan in place,” Choate said. “This gives us a plan.”
Robertson said his daily routine remains essentially the same, though he will be involved in more meetings. This way, he’s more familiar with exactly how Choate wants the program to be run.
Robertson has realized how important assistants can be. He’s tried to take on responsibilities to make Choate’s life easier.
Robertson also noted how Choate plans extensively. He establishes goals and areas to improve for each member of his staff. Robertson values how Choate challenges his assistants to progress.
“His vision, I would say, has always been the thing that’s drawn me to Coach Choate, not only for his own life, but it trickles down into the program and even the vision he has for his assistants,” Robertson said. “… He has the vision for how he wants us to be successful and reach our ultimate goals. I just appreciate him laying out the groundwork for my career, how he’s already done that, how he does it for our program and each kid within the program.”
Choate added Daly’s elevation into a formal recruiting role streamlines the flow of information in that process.
“It creates a more efficient line of communication between the defensive staff and the recruiting coordinator,” Choate said. “This formalizes the process that has developed over the past few months.”
