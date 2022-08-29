Let the news come to you

Montana State's entire 2022 football schedule is available on cable systems around Montana, Bobcat Director of Athletics Leon Costello announced last week after joining with Bobcat Sports Properties to complete a deal for MSU's first two football games to air on ABC Fox/SWX stations around Montana.

Part of the package includes the Morehead State game on Sept. 10. The kickoff time for that game moves to 1:30 p.m. from 1 p.m. to accommodate the broadcast.

The Cats host McNeese for the annual Gold Rush game on Saturday with kickoff set for 6 p.m. The game provides a rematch of the 2002 playoff game that capped Montana State's magical run to that season's Big Sky title, punctuated by a win in Missoula one week earlier.

