Montana State's entire 2022 football schedule is available on cable systems around Montana, Bobcat Director of Athletics Leon Costello announced last week after joining with Bobcat Sports Properties to complete a deal for MSU's first two football games to air on ABC Fox/SWX stations around Montana.
Part of the package includes the Morehead State game on Sept. 10. The kickoff time for that game moves to 1:30 p.m. from 1 p.m. to accommodate the broadcast.
The Cats host McNeese for the annual Gold Rush game on Saturday with kickoff set for 6 p.m. The game provides a rematch of the 2002 playoff game that capped Montana State's magical run to that season's Big Sky title, punctuated by a win in Missoula one week earlier.
Montana State's McNeese and Morehead State games air on SWX in Billings (channel 503 on cable, 8.2 over the air), and ABC stations elsewhere in the state. That lineup includes KWYB ABC18 in Bozeman and Butte, KFBB ABC5 in Great Falls, KHBB ABC21 in Helena, KTMF ABC23 in Missoula and KTMF ABC42 in Kalispell.
ESPN2 or ESPNU televises Montana State's Oct. 1 game against UC Davis. The team's first road game of the season against Oregon State in Portland on Sept. 17 airs on either the Pac 12 Network or Pac 12 Oregon.
The remainder of MSU's football games air on Montana Television Network (MTN) stations around Montana. All Bobcat home games and Big Sky contests (except the UC Davis tilt) stream on ESPN+, while the Oregon State game streams on the Pac 12 Now app.
MSU's full schedule:
Sept. 3 vs. McNeese - ABC stations around Montana, SWX in Billings
Sept. 10 vs. Morehead State - ABC stations around Montana, SWX in Billings
Sept. 17 vs. Oregon State in Portland - Pac 12 Network or Pac 12 Oregon/Pac 12 Now app
Sept. 24 at Eastern Washington - MTN Stations around Montana/ESPN+
Oct. 1 vs. UC Davis - ESPNU or ESPN2/ESPN app
Oct. 8 vs. Idaho State - MTN Stations around Montana/ESPN+
Oct. 15 at Northern Colorado - MTN Stations around Montana/ESPN+
Oct. 22 vs. Weber State - MTN Stations around Montana/ESPN+
Nov. 5 at Northern Arizona - MTN Stations around Montana/ESPN+
Nov. 12 at Cal Poly - MTN Stations around Montana/ESPN+
Nov. 19 vs. Montana - MTN Stations around Montana/ESPN+
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.