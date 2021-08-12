top story Akron grad transfer Nate Stewart seeking to win at Montana State By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Aug 12, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now TOP: Montana State wide receiver Nate Stewart talks to the media on Aug. 5. ABOVE: Stewart runs a drill during camp on Friday. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Montana State wide receiver Nate Stewart talks to the media on Aug. 5. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Montana State wide receiver Nate Stewart talks to the media on Aug. 5. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Montana State wide receiver Nate Stewart breaks between drills during camp on Friday at Bobcat Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Question after question, Nate Stewart took a few moments to ponder each answer at Montana State’s media day.He had plenty to reflect on. Stewart’s path, and his most recent career change, have been thoughtful.He was playing for an FBS school, but he didn’t have what he desired. That’s why he shifted to MSU. He wanted to win. The graduate transfer from Akron has quickly impressed the Bobcats coaching staff. He’s listed as the backup Z receiver behind Bozeman’s Lance McCutcheon. But he hopes to make an impact immediately.“He’s got one year left,” Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen said, “so you want that sense of urgency and his voice and his knowledge to be able to rub off on others.”Stewart came to MSU in January. He arrived just weeks before previous head coach Jeff Choate, who recruited him, left to become the co-defensive coordinator at Texas. His position coach, Erik Frazier, also left MSU for a role with the Tennessee Titans not soon after.Stewart was intrigued by the Bobcats. The coaches didn’t try to lure him by telling him how much he could individually excel. Rather, they focused on the goals for the program.Stewart said the Bobcats felt “a little hurt” when Choate left. But he understood the idea of wanting to further one’s career. He made that choice himself when leaving Akron.Stewart believed MSU could help him improve. That hasn’t changed with Vigen in charge.“What I asked of them was the opportunity to be able to come in and be a part of a program that’s expecting to win games, win championships,” Stewart said. “It almost felt like an easy decision to choose Montana State because it felt like the best fit for myself, my family back home and the future as well, becoming a better football player and a better person.”Stewart thought Bozeman provided a fresh start. He grew up in an urban place, and he found the mountain landscape appealing.“You get to see another side of the country, a lifestyle that you’re not familiar with,” Stewart said. “All of those things, they help with the long run of you being able to adjust and to learn and to grow not only as an athlete but as a person. The people I’ve met since being here, I’m grateful to have met them because everybody I’ve met since being here is fantastic and great people. It just felt like family from Day 1.” Stewart, a 6-foot-2 product of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, caught 79 passes in his four seasons with the Zips. He played in six games for Akron in 2020, catching 17 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown. In his junior year, he played in all 12 games and totaled 37 receptions for 529 yards and three touchdowns.He was all-state at Pius X High School and all-conference four times. He caught over 200 passes for more than 2,000 yards and 42 touchdowns while tallying 11 interceptions on defense.“I think what you have in Nate is very consistent,” Vigen said. “He’s got good size. I think he’s really good at the line of scrimmage. He catches the ball well. He was a really important addition to that group and leads by example and isn’t shy to share his wealth of knowledge being a seasoned vet.”Vigen noted Stewart brings positional versatility and could play from different spots on the field thanks to his stature and blocking prowess. Bobcats offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright commended Stewart for being “great” against press coverage.Stewart described himself as a crafty receiver and prides himself on contested catches. During the Sonny Holland Classic last spring, he accumulated 53 yards receiving which included a nifty 42-yard catch along the sideline in the final minutes.“How to see coverages, how to get out of a break, how to manipulate a (defensive back),” Stewart said, “I think those small things I can bring to the table.”During the summer, he became faster and stronger while working out with the team. He also became more in tune with the program’s schematics.Vigen lauded Stewart’s intelligence. Housewright noted Stewart’s presence is like another quarterback on the field. Having been on an FBS roster for five years, Stewart hopes he can help his younger teammates learn.“I just want to be someone who cared about other people. During the summer, he became faster and stronger while working out with the team. He also became more in tune with the program's schematics.Vigen lauded Stewart's intelligence. Housewright noted Stewart's presence is like another quarterback on the field. Having been on an FBS roster for five years, Stewart hopes he can help his younger teammates learn."I just want to be someone who cared about other people. I think if I can leave that type of legacy, that would be enough," Stewart said. "I think the impact that I could potentially have on someone else could be far bigger than a win or loss."However, he was quick to answer when asked what he would have to accomplish to constitute a successful end to his career. Winning a national and Big Sky championship, he responded."He wants to win," Housewright said. "That's why he came here." 