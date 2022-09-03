Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Willie Patterson drifted to the left corner of the end zone, fighting through contact and his jersey being pulled.

Despite that, Patterson made a play on the ball over his defender and came down for the 17-yard score. He merely faked the backflip this time — unlike his penalty-inducing celebration in last year’s Gold Rush game — but it was still apparent how excited the senior wideout was to give his team the lead.

After a slow start from Montana State’s offense, the No. 4-ranked Bobcats executed when it counted in the red zone en route to a 40-17 victory over McNeese State to open the 2022 season.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw.

Tags

Recommended for you