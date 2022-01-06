After bringing Montana State back to national prominence, seniors seek title to cap careers By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Jan 6, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Montana State’s Lewis Kidd, top, celebrates a touchdown by Isaiah Ifanse on Sept. 18 at Bobcat Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Montana State's Daniel Hardy sacks Idaho quarterback Zach Borisch on Nov. 13 at Bobcat Stadium. Shawn Raecke / Contributed Buy Now Montana State’s Lance McCutcheon (86) takes the field with teammates prior to a game on Nov. 20 against Montana in Missoula. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. After a loss during his redshirt season in 2016, Lewis Kidd recalled senior offensive lineman JP Flynn approaching him while out at dinner with his family.The Bobcats were in the midst of what would become a 4-7 season during Jeff Choate's first year as head coach. The veteran hoped to impart some consolation and wisdom.Kidd remembers Flynn saying, "It's going to change, and I'm confident in Choate, but you don't want this to be your senior year, going out and losing all these games and not leaving the right way." Just as Choate wanted his players to leave the program better than when they entered it, Flynn was hopeful the class behind him would do the same.The recruiting classes of 2016 and 2017, along with some valuable transfer additions along the way, have since increased the team's win total with each passing season. In 2018, they helped the Bobcats qualify for the FCS playoffs, where they made it to the second round. In 2019, they advanced to the semifinals.After the program canceled its 2020 season, many of the team’s elder players have guided MSU to new heights: the FCS title game against powerhouse North Dakota State at 10 a.m. Saturday in Frisco, Texas.Regardless of the outcome, the impact that Kidd and his fellow seniors have had on the program is undeniable.“It’s an awesome feeling to come in and be a part of something big and part of a change,” Kidd said.Kidd acknowledged the process was at times frustrating and slow — losing big turns into losing small, then winning small, then winning big — but it has paid off. Now the Bobcats are presented with the “opportunity to find a new gear” that the playoffs and the championship game specifically demand.In the years since Kidd began playing, the Bobcats have gone from five wins to eight wins to 11 wins. This year, Montana State has won 12 games for the third time in school history. The Bobcats won national championships in 1956, 1976 and 1984, posting a dozen wins in the latter two seasons. This year’s group aims to add a record 13th win and a fourth title.“The goal isn’t to get to the game. The goal is to win the game,” Kidd said. “We want to do everything in our power to finish this thing the right way.”The notion of unfinished business is one that permeates the locker room.“Our goal wasn’t just to make it down there,” said MSU senior tight end Ryan Davis, who arrived in 2017. “We have realistic goals to go down there and really win this whole thing. That’s the actual goal in sight, and we haven’t checked that one off yet.”Bobcats senior wide receiver Lance McCutcheon, also a 2017 addition, said he and his “band of brothers” have been through a lot — not just the wins and losses, but also a pandemic and a coaching change to Brent Vigen earlier this year. Reaching the top of the FCS is something that will further bond them for life."To be in this position to compete for a national championship, which hasn't been done in 37 years, it's a pretty special moment for us," McCutcheon said.Even after having achieved so much to get to this point, MSU defensive end Daniel Hardy said the team — and the seniors more broadly — are not yet satisfied.Hardy, who transferred into the program in 2018, said the team has "fallen short" in each of its last two trips to the postseason. The Bobcats' primary goal has yet to be fulfilled."I would say we don't feel like we've accomplished anything. The job's not done yet," Hardy said. "I'll feel accomplished when we come back with a trophy, but until then we still got a job to do." Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. 