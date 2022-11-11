As Coy Steel lined up for the opening kickoff, the past 13 months vanished from his mind.
He reverted back to all the time spent on special teams throughout his years at Montana State. Following Blake Glessner’s line-drive kick to Northern Arizona wide receiver Terrell Hayward, Steel upended Hayward around the NAU 25-yard line.
“I think after that play, I was pretty excited,” Steel said. “(I was) back to doing what I love to do and having fun with it.”
Steel welcomed the change of playing in a game as opposed to standing on the sideline in street clothes. His teammates felt a sense of relief, too. Some MSU players even told wide receivers coach Justin Udy that it feels like “everything is going to be OK” when Steel is out on the field.
“And that’s a good feeling to have,” Udy said. “I think we all know those people that we have a lot of trust and faith in because we know we’re going to get their absolute best. Coy is one of those people.”
Steel was named MSU’s Special Teams Player of the Week after his performance against NAU. He also contributed on offense in a limited role, which included throwing a pass to quarterback Tommy Mellott on a double reverse in the third quarter.
MSU wide receiver Willie Patterson said anyone would be hard-pressed to find a way that Steel didn’t impact the game last Saturday.
“It was like he never left,” Patterson said. “It’s good to have somebody with that high of IQ, that knows kind of the same things that I know and I’m looking for.”
For Steel, the NAU game couldn’t have come soon enough. He’d waited 410 days to suit up for the Bobcats again, something he wasn’t sure he would be able to do following a devastating injury last season.
It happened on Sept. 25, 2021, when MSU faced Portland State on the road. The Bobcats trailed 10-9 in the third quarter and had just stopped the Vikings on third down. Steel lined up to return the ensuing punt.
He caught the ball and turned upfield, finding an opening down the sideline. But a PSU defender grabbed Steel’s legs from behind, bringing him to the ground. He immediately grabbed his left knee.
“I just remember him yelling and screaming as loud as I’ve possibly heard,” Patterson said. “And seeing him actually start shedding tears through his helmet, and I’m like, ‘Oh, this is bad.’”
Steel was helped off the field by MSU training staff. It was later revealed that he had ruptured his patellar tendon in his left knee, something he knew was a “possibility going into the season” after previously tearing his ACL in high school.
“So when it happened, it was just kind of some disappointment and some of that optimism that I had that maybe I could make it through the season was gone,” Steel said. “It happened so early that I was pretty disappointed and just kind of upset that I didn’t get out of (the season) what I wanted.”
When Steel was a junior at Sheridan High (Wyoming), he tore his left ACL while playing football for the Broncs. Doctors had used his patellar tendon to graft his ACL, but it never fully healed.
That eventually led to the injury against PSU in 2021, which created sincere doubt surrounding Steel’s football future. Steel underwent surgery the next day, but even his doctors warned him about the “long road” to recovery, he said, which would most likely take a year or longer.
Four weeks later, Steel underwent a second surgery to mitigate the possibility of infection and clean out the wound.
He then started the recovery process. For the first six weeks, his knee was locked straight to where he couldn’t bend it. Steel moved on to regaining his range of motion and strengthening his quad. He went to physical therapy a couple times per week while also spending time in the MSU weight room.
Steel said it helped knowing he had already bounced back from a previous knee injury. He also relied on being a few years older and knowing more about the recovery process. It helped him “look at it for what it was” and stay committed throughout.
Meanwhile, MSU continued its season. Before the Bobcats hosted Idaho on Senior Day, head coach Brent Vigen approached Steel about walking out with the other seniors. Steel said he was initially hesitant.
“And coach Vigen was pretty much just like, ‘Let’s do it, just in case,’” Steel said. “Another one of those things where you can’t go back and do it. So if we just end up doing it twice, then it is what it is.”
As he continued his rehab, Steel watched his team go all the way to the FCS title game in January. He wanted to join in that success alongside his best friends.
“I didn’t want to get five or 10 years down the road and kind of wish that I had done it when I had the opportunity,” Steel said. “So I felt like kind of seeking out another year and giving it a go. Even if it didn’t work out, it would be something I could be proud of and be more happy with myself than maybe having to live with some of that regret later on.”
Steel added that he had plenty of support along the way, whether that was friends and family back in Sheridan or his coaches and teammates at MSU. Udy said his main role as a coach was to keep Steel in the right headspace and let him know he still had a spot on the team.
Udy also made sure Steel was up to speed on the playbook since it’s “easy to forget all the Xs and Os when you have all that going on.”
“He’s already a confident guy,” Udy said, “so it’s more or less just making sure he understands that he’s still valued and that his opinion matters and his leadership matters, even on those dark days when I’m sure it was tough for him.”
Steel’s teammates kept him “level-headed,” Patterson said, and maintained a competitive atmosphere. For example, when MSU receivers had to catch 5,000 passes over the summer, Steel was climbing the leaderboard.
That level of accountability has always been apparent between Patterson and Steel in particular. It started when the two wide receivers joined MSU in fall 2017.
“It was super competitive, but it was never to the point where I didn’t want to see him catch that ball out there,” Patterson said. “I wanted to see him go crazy because then I knew, ‘OK, now I have to go catch that, too. I can’t go drop it because now he’s one-upping me.’”
One moment that stands out to Patterson is a “Yo-Yo workout” when they were redshirt freshmen. The workout shares many similarities with the Pacer Test — a staple of public school gym classes — where players line up and have to get to the hash and back before they hear a beep. As the workout goes on, the beeps get faster and more are eliminated.
Steel and Patterson were the last two left. They kept racing until finally Patterson tapped out around 60. Steel hung on until 61 or 62.
“We always wanted to see each other be great because when I was down, he had to step up,” Patterson said. “When he was down, I had to step up. It always worked out like that.”
Steel said he’s appreciated how their friendship has evolved, especially in how they can support each other on and off the field.
“We’ve sat in the same meeting room every day for the last six years,” Steel said. “So definitely there’s some trust and we kind of know what we’re going to get out of each other.”
During his recovery, Steel also stepped up as a leader. True freshman wideout Taco Dowler has sat next to Steel in meetings, using the veteran as a sounding board. Patterson said Steel also lends a “sense of maturity” to the receivers room.
Udy said Steel leads by example, but when he speaks up, people listen intently.
“He’s had a lot of different experiences in his time here,” Udy said. “He’s done a lot for this program, positionally. So I think his ability to share that with the other guys in the group has definitely been crucial to us from a leadership standpoint.”
It was also crucial to get Steel back on the practice field. Steel got a clearer picture of when that could happen during a doctor’s appointment about a month before the NAU game.
His doctor told him another couple weeks of physical therapy would do him good, followed by a slow integration back into practice. They also had the added benefit of the bye week after the Weber State game on Oct. 22.
Steel said it was beneficial to have those four or five weeks before his first game back to re-acclimate and not have to “jump right in.” It made him stronger and more confident, too.
Previously, Steel had been relegated to lifting in the weight room and helping signal plays while watching team reps. But once he started practicing again, he progressed from individual drills to seven-on-seven to special teams drills to live reps.
Steel then had one last visit with his doctor before being cleared to play against NAU. Udy said having Steel back at all meant more than any play he made against the Lumberjacks.
“When Coy is there out on the field for us, we’re going to get 110% of everything that he has,” Udy said. “And when he’s not there, he’s going to be on the sideline supporting 110% for the guys that are out on the field and that need support in that moment, too.”
Steel said this recovery process has reinforced something he already knew: that he has the strength to overcome adversity. He credited his support system and his own perseverance to reach this point.
The past 13 months have brought plenty of anger and frustration for Steel. But now that he’s on the other side of recovery, he said he’s ready to finish his time at MSU on his own terms.
“I’m excited for the next couple of games and hopefully be able to stay healthy and make a deep playoff run,” Steel said. “And if something happens, or if, heaven forbid, I get hurt or whatever happens, I think that I’m at a point where I’m happy with what I’ve got out of it and what I’ve put into it and can be proud of the end result.”
