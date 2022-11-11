Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

As Coy Steel lined up for the opening kickoff, the past 13 months vanished from his mind.

He reverted back to all the time spent on special teams throughout his years at Montana State. Following Blake Glessner’s line-drive kick to Northern Arizona wide receiver Terrell Hayward, Steel upended Hayward around the NAU 25-yard line.

“I think after that play, I was pretty excited,” Steel said. “(I was) back to doing what I love to do and having fun with it.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

Tags

Recommended for you