A quarter-by-quarter recap of Montana State's FCS championship appearance By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Jan 8, 2022 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott makes a pass during the first quarter against North Dakota State on Saturday in Frisco, Texas. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Montana State quarterback Tucker Rovig passes in the second quarter on Saturday in Frisco, Texas. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Montana State’s Daniel Hardy (44) tries to get past North Dakota State’s Cordell Volson in the third quarter on Saturday in Frisco, Texas. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Montana State’s Isaiah Ifanse is forced out of bounds by North Dakota State’s Brayden Thomas in the fourth quarter on Saturday in Frisco, Texas. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save First quarterMontana State’s first appearance in the national championship game in 37 years got off to a troubling start.Bobcats quarterback Tommy Mellott appeared to injure his ankle on a third-down play on the team’s first drive. He walked gingerly along the sidelines for the rest of the quarter after being evaluated by medical staff. He did not return to the game. On NDSU’s first drive, the Bison marched 80 yards on 11 plays, taking a 7-0 lead on an 8-yard rush by Hunter Luepke.Tucker Rovig, Mellott’s replacement at quarterback, helped the Bobcats go 45 yards in nine plays on their second possession. Blake Glessner missed a 43-yard field goal, however, keeping MSU scoreless through the first 15 minutes.Second quarterLeupke struck again on the first play of the period, scoring from 11 yards out. His short run was set up by a 19-yard run of his earlier, along with an 18-yard reception by Christian Watson.NDSU running back Kobe Johnson piled on with a 76-yard rushing touchdown after MSU was forced to punt on its third possession.North Dakota State forced the first turnover of the game, a Dawson Weber interception of Rovig on the first play of MSU’s next possession. NDSU would eventually punt, unable to take advantage of the shorter field, but the Bison did add another Leupke touchdown with 32 seconds remaining in the half.NDSU led 28-0 at halftime. Third quarterNorth Dakota State, after having won the opening coin toss, deferred to the second half and needed just five plays in the third quarter before scoring. Quarterback Cam Miller found tight end Josh Babicz for a 35-yard score and a 35-0 lead.Montana State got on the board with a 26-yard field goal from Glessner to avoid the shutout. That score was the last of a 12-play drive that was pushed forward, in part, thanks to a 17-yard pass from Rovig to tight end Derryk Snell and a 25-yard pass to McCutcheon.McCutcheon’s grab set the Bobcats up at the 6-yard line of NDSU. Linebacker Troy Andersen, a former running back and quarterback for MSU, lined up as an H-back of sorts on the left side and received a handoff. He was tackled for a 3-yard loss, and MSU failed to get closer on its next two plays, setting up Glessner’s kick.NDSU’s Jake Reinholz also added a field goal with 38 seconds to play in the quarter, making the score 38-3.Fourth quarterAfter forcing a North Dakota State punt to start the quarter, Montana State pieced together its best drive of the game.Taking up 4:43 of clock, the Bobcats went 80 yards in 11 plays to find the end zone for the first time on a 28-yard pass from Rovig to McCutcheon. Isaiah Ifanse ran for 32 yards on four carries during the series. His last rush went for 13 yards to the NDSU 28. Rovig’s pass followed, hitting McCutcheon in the right side of the end zone with 5:08 to play.North Dakota State drained the rest of the clock, putting a bow on its 38-10 victory. The Bison won their ninth championship in 11 years. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cam Miller Sport American Football Tommy Mellott Play Kobe Johnson Tucker Rovig Blake Glessner Josh Babicz Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you