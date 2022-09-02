Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

When Montana State handed over the offense to Tommy Mellott at the start of the 2021 FCS playoffs, head coach Brent Vigen said the goal was to keep things simple.

Bringing in your fourth-string quarterback — let alone a freshman — isn’t a simple task, though, and required Mellott to grow up quickly. He’d spent the majority of his freshman season on special teams, at wide receiver and in Wildcat situations. Now, he was expected to be a leader.

And for a team with championship aspirations, Mellott was the man for the job. Despite pedestrian passing numbers in the first game against UT-Martin (8 of 20 for 51 yards), “Touchdown Tommy” was born running out of the backfield. Mellott finished with 23 carries for 180 yards and two scores, including a 73-yard scamper in the fourth quarter.

MSU UTM football (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott throws a pass under pressure from UT-Martin linebacker Giovanni Davis on Dec. 4 at Bobcat Stadium.
Griz vs. EWU playoffs 18.JPG

Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere looks to pass during an FCS playoff game against Montana on Dec. 3 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.
Weber St Utah Football

Weber State quarterback Bronson Barron throws a pass against Utah on Sept. 2.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw