When Montana State handed over the offense to Tommy Mellott at the start of the 2021 FCS playoffs, head coach Brent Vigen said the goal was to keep things simple.
Bringing in your fourth-string quarterback — let alone a freshman — isn’t a simple task, though, and required Mellott to grow up quickly. He’d spent the majority of his freshman season on special teams, at wide receiver and in Wildcat situations. Now, he was expected to be a leader.
And for a team with championship aspirations, Mellott was the man for the job. Despite pedestrian passing numbers in the first game against UT-Martin (8 of 20 for 51 yards), “Touchdown Tommy” was born running out of the backfield. Mellott finished with 23 carries for 180 yards and two scores, including a 73-yard scamper in the fourth quarter.
The momentum carried into the quarterfinals against Sam Houston State and the semifinals against South Dakota State. Mellott threw for a combined 16 of 26 for 398 yards and 231 rushing yards. He also accounted for a combined nine touchdowns.
Despite injuring his ankle in the first quarter of the national championship game against North Dakota State, it was clear Mellott was in position to take even bigger steps in 2022. During the playoff run, Mellott said he started to “see the game” better — particularly between games one and two.
“And (my ability) to see defenses and evaluate and understand how the process is throughout the week to get prepared (improved),” Mellott told the Chronicle at the Big Sky Football Kickoff in July. “So I certainly think that going into this next year, that will help.”
Mellott has continued growing this offseason, Vigen said, and has merely “scratched the surface” of what he can do in the Bobcats’ offense.
“I think we built a little bit for him each week, but I know we can continue to stress his intelligence as we move forward,” Vigen said.
“I think his ability to see things and make decisions is that much further along. I think his (comfort) of hanging in the pocket and seeing what he’s supposed to see (has improved).”
Mellott’s next step will be leading MSU through an entire season, beginning with the 2022 season-opening Gold Rush game against McNeese State on Saturday. It will be his first regular season start at quarterback.
As MSU continues developing Mellott, the other 11 teams in the Big Sky Conference will build up their own quarterbacks and find what works in their respective systems. Similar to Vigen, other Big Sky coaches recognize the importance of consistent quarterback play, while also being able to adapt to any given situation.
“Everybody’s cake is baked at a different temperature, different timetable,” Eastern Washington head coach Aaron Best said.
MSU offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright also said it’s important to mold coaching around different skill sets of the quarterbacks you’re working with, such as a pocket passer versus a dual-threat player.
“In sports you don’t have that big of a comparison at a lot of positions,” Housewright said on Aug. 5. “So it’s all about your mind. And I think some guys you’ve got to try to make tougher by coaching them hard, some guys you’ve got to pump up.”
He also pointed to the top two quarterbacks for MSU this season — Mellott and Wyoming transfer Sean Chambers — and how they approach the game.
“I think ultimately, the great ones have the ability to play with feel,” Housewright said. “They also have the ability to play analytically, too. When they’re in this coverage, they’ve gotta go here with the ball because (of a certain pressure).”
Sacramento State’s Troy Taylor said he learned to adapt while coaching at the high school level. Before being hired as the Hornets’ head coach in Dec. 2018, Taylor led Folsom High (California) to a combined 58-3 record and his team led the state in passing yards for four-straight seasons. Notably, one of his quarterbacks was future Washington standout and NFL draft pick Jake Browning.
Because high school coaches can’t recruit at that level, they have to adjust to who comes out for the team, Taylor said. He’s brought that mentality to Sacramento State, where last season the Hornets had third team All-Big Sky quarterback Jake Dunniway and first team All-Big Sky all-purpose player Asher O’Hara. Both return for 2022.
“You’ve got to be able to adapt because if you try to fit people into your little pigeonhole, that doesn’t always work,” Taylor said. “You end up saying, ‘Well, we’ve got to get a different quarterback.’ You have to have a system where you can adapt to different styles of quarterbacks.”
Best said that landing on a starting quarterback comes down to multiple factors, such as leadership, consistency and on-field performance. He said EWU had all of that in quarterback Eric Barriere, who was named first team All-Big Sky the past two seasons, as well as the 2021 Walter Payton award winner.
Another important component is the “it factor,” which Best said Mellott has shown through his work ethic and leadership.
“On tape you would see him, his willingness to run the ball, make tough throws, to make people miss, to extend plays,” Best said. “There’s so many things you can see as a young player that Tommy does.”
At MSU, Housewright and Vigen swear by the double-repping system in practice, which stems from Vigen’s days at Wyoming and North Dakota State. It allows for every quarterback to get the same amount of reps in practice and build consistency.
“And you’re building that over the years, because they’re forced to know instead of just watching,” Housewright said. “And (the quarterback) position, that can be stressful if you allow it to, but you put guys out there and see how they handle that situation and see the decisions they make.”
The stress can come from translating those practice reps to actual games, Taylor added.
“What’s the old line? ‘Quarterbacks are like tea bags — you don’t know what’s inside them until you put them in hot water,’” Taylor said. “So that’s the hard part, because you can put a lot of time into somebody and then you get them in a game and you go, ‘Oh, I don’t know if this is meant for them.’”
Another important factor in quarterback development is keeping them upright with a clean pocket. At EWU, Best, a former offensive lineman himself, said having a strong offensive line has been ingrained in the tradition of the Eagles’ program for the better part of 30 years. He said you need 10 athletes that can play on the O-line, at minimum, while also being “position versatile.”
That versatility has been a focal point for MSU this offseason with four new starters on the O-line. Returning starter, center Justus Perkins, said building trust between the line and quarterback is vital as well.
“We try to do as much as we can with them, working in the film room, getting together with a group of guys,” Perkins said on Aug. 3. “We tell him how we see it and he tells us how he sees it so we’re all on the same page.”
Even if you’re all on the same page, though, problems can arise within the depth chart. For Weber State last season, the Wildcats were down to their fourth-string quarterback due to injury.
Regular starter Bronson Barron suffered a knee injury in week two, forcing backups Randall Johnson, Kylan Weisser and Creyton Cooper to lead the team through a stretch that included James Madison, UC Davis and Cal Poly. Cal Poly, later in the season, started its third-string quarterback at MSU after injuries to the starter and backup.
“It’s the offensive line staying healthy, it’s using the quarterback in a way where hopefully he’s not taking too many hits,” WSU head coach Jay Hill said. “There’s a ton that goes into it. And it doesn’t take much to sidetrack you or derail you for a little bit.”
A similar situation, albeit not solely because of injuries, occurred at MSU in 2021. Mellott jumped former starters Casey Bauman and Tucker Rovig before eventually replacing then-starter Matthew McKay. It created a baptism by fire situation for Mellott, one in which he thrived.
For this upcoming season, Vigen and Housewright have both mentioned how the Bobcats plan to scale back on designed runs for Mellott in order to keep him healthy. At the same time, they also emphasized the confidence they have in Mellott as a playmaker — both through the air and on the ground.
Mellott feels similarly, especially after working with this group of MSU quarterbacks and coaches throughout the offseason.
“The spring was a great indicator of how much I’ve grown and I think that my understanding of everything has grown so much,” Mellott said. “I’m just excited to be thrown into the fire again to see where I’m at.”
