Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Heading into spring practices, Montana State head coach Brent Vigen wanted his team to focus on consistent improvement and building depth.

That’s included necessary flexibility while dealing with key players being sidelined due to injury and at times dismal weather.

“I think our guys get what spring ball is all about, whether you’re a three-year vet that’s going on year four playing, you’ve got to find time to get better,” Vigen said last Saturday. “If you’re a young guy, this is the time to take those steps forward to fail and succeed and do it all over again.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

Tags

Recommended for you