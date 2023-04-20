Heading into spring practices, Montana State head coach Brent Vigen wanted his team to focus on consistent improvement and building depth.
That’s included necessary flexibility while dealing with key players being sidelined due to injury and at times dismal weather.
“I think our guys get what spring ball is all about, whether you’re a three-year vet that’s going on year four playing, you’ve got to find time to get better,” Vigen said last Saturday. “If you’re a young guy, this is the time to take those steps forward to fail and succeed and do it all over again.”
Along with 15 practices during spring ball, the Bobcats have participated in two closed scrimmages. MSU got in about 90 plays during each scrimmage, Vigen said, and “competed well” on both days.
MSU will conclude spring ball at the 2023 Sonny Holland Classic Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m.
Vigen said the spring game will be a “real important day” for the Bobcats.
“I know a lot of people look at the spring game differently,” he said. “For me, that’s as big (an evaluation) as we can get because the stakes are tangible that day. The down and distance, the time, the score — all that matters.”
Here’s a look at how the Bobcats have fared throughout the spring and what to watch for this weekend.
Position changes
Several Bobcats underwent position changes this spring.
Dru Polidore switched from cornerback to free safety and Miles Jackson moved from safety to cornerback. Caden Dowler and Level Price Jr., both of whom have previously played safety, have been getting reps at nickelback and Eli Aby moved from defensive back to linebacker. Aby recorded a sack and two tackles for loss during MSU’s scrimmage on April 8.
Dowler said his main focus has been consistency and listening to his coaches. He also learned from former nickelback Ty Okada last season, particularly Okada’s competitiveness and short memory.
“At the end of the day, just don’t let one play affect the next,” Dowler said. “In the past couple months, what I’ve been doing is just mentally preparing, just getting ready for spring ball and knowing that it’s a long road. Be where my feet are and compete.”
Quarterbacks
Shortly after MSU’s first spring scrimmage, Vigen noted some of the “impressive throws” made by quarterbacks Tommy Mellott and Jordan Reed.
With QBs donning yellow jerseys during the spring — meaning they can’t be hit by defenders — Vigen said the group has been working on making throws under duress without escaping the pocket. That’s been especially a focus for Mellott, whose “pocket awareness of hanging in there is continuing to improve,” Vigen said.
Through two scrimmages, Mellott is 13 of 21 for 212 yards and a touchdown, with the score coming on a throw to wideout Taco Dowler for 50 yards. Reed, who was the likely third-string QB last season before a season-ending knee injury during fall camp, is 18 of 25 for 227 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Notably, Sean Chambers has been limited during the spring. Chambers had offseason surgery to address both his injury in the first quarter of MSU’s loss to South Dakota State in the FCS semifinals and lingering effects from past injuries while at Wyoming.
Chambers started spring on a knee scooter but returned to practice in a limited role last week.
“He’s going to be fully healthy really as we get into the summer program, and it’s a good place for him to be to have a year under his belt in our offense,” Vigen said. “So these reps that he would have been getting on the football field this spring maybe aren’t as critical. But him being healthy is the most critical piece.”
MSU has focused on building depth in Chambers’ absence. While backup Sean Austin recently entered the transfer portal, the Bobcats have relied on Reed, Luke Abshire and incoming freshman Chance Wilson to build out the room. Wilson notably joined MSU in January instead of finishing his final semester at Rejoice Christian School (Oklahoma).
Wilson, who Vigen said has a “bright future,” finished the two scrimmages with 13 carries for 59 yards and two touchdowns. He also went 4 of 11 for 45 yards through the air. Abshire went 3 of 11 for 37 yards.
Wide receivers
While MSU lost starting wide receivers Willie Patterson and Ravi Alston, the Bobcats bring back key returners in Taco Dowler and Clevan Thomas Jr.
Dowler said he focused on learning the playbook more and getting stronger this past offseason, bulking up from 150 pounds in December to 173 pounds entering spring ball. That effort paid off in both scrimmages, including four catches for 145 yards and a score on April 8.
Meanwhile, Thomas said he decided to return to MSU for one more season after missing his teammates following the loss to SDSU.
“The joy I get in the locker room is just unimaginable, man,” Thomas said. “We have a good foundation here. Coach Vigen did a great job with that and it just feels like a family.”
Thomas made six catches for 45 yards across two scrimmages this spring.
The Bobcats also added two transfers that have made immediate impacts this spring in Colorado State transfer Ty McCullouch (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) and Washington transfer Lonyatta Alexander Jr. (6-3, 206). Through two scrimmages, McCullouch made five catches for 105 yards and a touchdown, while Alexander made two catches for 19 yards and a touchdown.
Thomas likened McCullouch’s speed to a cheetah and both Dowler and Thomas noted how well Alexander moves on the field.
“Ty’s becoming a really good leader for the receiver room and (Alexander’s) just fluid and a big personality,” Dowler said.
Offensive line and defensive line
Despite adding new offensive line coach Al Johnson and having Jacob Kettels and Titan Fleischmann sidelined due to injuries, MSU has been pleased with the progress of the O-line this spring.
Vigen previously said he’s been wanting more versatility out of that group — which returns all five starters — along with building depth. After the team’s second scrimmage last Saturday, he added that it’s clear the Bobcats have “more and more guys that will be game ready.”
It’s been a similar mindset for the defensive line, which has also dealt with multiple absences. That includes defensive end David Alston (knee) and defensive tackles Sebastian Valdez (shoulder), Blake Hehl (back) and Paul Brott being either out entirely or in limited roles this spring.
With that in mind, Vigen called the interior D-line a “work in progress right now.” But D-end Brody Grebe added that the group has still made strides, with players like D-tackles Blake Schmidt and Zack Black stepping up.
Grebe also noted the level of competition, such as D-end Kenneth Eiden IV making plays throughout the spring.
“When you got some depth and guys behind you trying to push you, then you’re always trying to push yourself, too, because I’m certainly trying to stay ahead,” Grebe said. “And Kenny’s trying to jump in there and steal some of my reps and some of (D-end Ben Seymour’s) reps. So it’s good competition and we need it.”
Through two scrimmages, Eiden has three sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss. Grebe also recorded a sack on April 8.
Special teams
Both the field goal and punt units endured shakeups during the offseason, with kicker Blake Glessner transferring to UCLA and Bryce Leighton retiring to focus on school.
Kickers Casey Kautzman and Myles Sansted have been working with both the field goal and punt units this spring. The Bobcats are still looking to add a punter and are working with Reed, Abshire and Wilson to find a holder for this season, long snapper Tommy Sullivan said.
Other absences
Linebacker Nolan Askelson, who will wear MSU's legacy No. 41 this fall, has been sidelined after offseason knee surgery. In his absence, Vigen said linebackers McCade O’Reilly, Neil Daly, Jace Fitzgerald, Cole Bullock and Aby have stood out this spring, along with starter Danny Uluilakepa.
At running back, Kaegun Williams (neck) and Lane Sumner (elbow) have been out. Elijah Elliott (23 carries, 116 yards) Jared White (20 carries, 78 yards), Marqui Johnson (19 carries, 71 yards) and Garrett Coon (nine carries, 28 yards) all saw reps out of the backfield during spring scrimmages.
Tight end Treyton Pickering also missed spring ball due to offseason shoulder surgery and cornerback Devin Davis has missed part of spring due to injury as well.
