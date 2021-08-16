A breakdown of Montana State's tight ends and fullbacks before the 2021 season By VICTOR FLORES 406mtsports.com Aug 16, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Montana State's RJ Fitzgerald practices Wednesday at Bobcat Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Montana State’s Derryk Snell escapes a tackle from linebacker Sal Aguilar and goes on to score a touchdown during the Sonny Holland Classic on April 24 at Bobcat Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Montana State's Derryk Snell talks to the media on Aug. 5. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The fullbacks and tight ends will play important roles this fall for run-focused Montana State. While blocking will be a heavy emphasis, they might get more chances to run the ball or catch passes than they did in 2019.FOR STARTERSMSU’s starting fullback is redshirt junior RJ Fitzgerald. The 5-foot-10, 225-pound Dillon product started in 2019 and played a key role in one of the FCS’ best rushing offenses. The bulk of Fitzgerald’s contributions to the Bobcats’ 3,871 rushing yards that season could not be measured statistically, as he finished with one carry for three yards. “RJ Fitzgerald is a prime example of someone who does everything the right way,” MSU tight ends coach Nate Potter told the Chronicle last year. “He’s a perfect example of how you practice, how you prepare, how you train. He’s somebody I can rely on all the time to be in the right place and do the right thing. He’s a coach’s dream.”Fitzgerald was listed ahead of Derryk Snell on the 2019 fullback depth chart, and Ryan Davis earned the starting tight end job out of preseason camp. Two years later, Snell is the first-string tight end and Davis is the backup, though both should see lots of playing time.Snell was used as a tight end and fullback hybrid “U Back” in 2019. The 6-foot-2, 245-pound redshirt sophomore from Alaska mainly served as a blocker while also being MSU’s top tight end passing target (84 yards and two touchdowns on nine catches).Davis, who attended Billings Skyview, started 11 of 14 games two years ago and didn’t catch a pass. The 6-3, 250-pound senior will have similar blocking-focused responsibilities this season, just like the rest of the fullbacks and tight ends. But Bobcats first-year head coach Brent Vigen said they will have chances to get the ball.“That group could figure into the passing game significantly,” Vigen said. “We’re lining them up in a bunch of different spots. I think that’ll contribute to it. We do have some guys that have the ability to get open, to catch the ball.”BREAKOUT CANDIDATESVigen said the tight end position will be “a multi-headed monster,” with three to four players providing key contributions. Sunburst’s Treyton Pickering “is coming along,” Vigen said. The 6-4, 240-pound redshirt sophomore played three games in 2019.Bozeman High graduate Ryan Lonergan (6-4, 240) was MSU’s third-string tight end coming out of camp in 2019 but ended up redshirting.Kalispell Glacier grad Jarrett Kessler (6-4, 229), a junior, played in four games two years ago.True freshman Elijah Reynolds (6-4, 230) has impressed his coaches, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll play, Vigen said.“There are about four completely different looking body types in that group,” Vigen said of the tight ends. “We’ve got to figure out through fall camp what those strengths and weaknesses are and kind of take advantage of the strengths, collectively, as much as possible.”Minnesota native Quincy Kent-Schneider (6-2, 233) is Fitzgerald’s backup. The junior played in five games two years ago as a reserve tight end and on special teams.LOSSESThe Bobcats return every fullback and tight end who was listed on the 2020 roster: Fitzgerald, Snell, Davis, Pickering, Longergan, Kessler, Kent-Schneider, redshirt freshman Ethan Bullock (6-5, 235) and freshman Peyton Thornton (6-2, 243).NEWCOMERSReynolds, who committed to MSU in December 2019, is the lone new tight end or fullback on MSU’s 2021 roster. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tight End Fullback Sport American Football Elijah Reynolds Brent Vigen Rj Fitzgerald Ryan Davis Redshirt Recommended for you