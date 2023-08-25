Heading into a new season, MSU initially looks for younger players who aren’t going to play much on offense or defense to contribute to special teams, head coach Brent Vigen said. Then there’s also the starters and other players who would “prefer to be out there as much as they can,” he added.
“I think it’s a deal where you want younger guys to experience those game opportunities,” Vigen said, “but at the same time, they need to be every bit as good as the guy that would be in front of them, I guess. And we’re gonna pick and choose our battles with our starters playing on special teams.”
MSU hopes 2023 will be another standout year for its special teams units, despite several new faces taking part this season. Still, both Vigen and wide receivers coach/special teams coordinator Justin Udy are confident in the current players rising to the challenge.
“We need special teams to be an edge for us and it’s in large part just how we personnel it and then how badly those guys want to be on the teams,” Vigen said.
For starters
On the kicking side, Vigen confirmed after the first and only scrimmage of fall camp that SMU transfer Brendan Hall would handle both punts and kickoffs for the Bobcats. Plackicking is still yet to be determined, Vigen added, with both Hall and Casey Kautzman competing for that spot.
In two seasons at SMU, Hall — who stands at 6-foot-9, 232 pounds — kicked off 167 times with 96 total touchbacks. He also punted 36 times for 1,502 yards (41.7 yards per punt) in 2021, with 15 fair catches and nine punts landing inside the 20. Hall attempted two field goals as a Mustang, missing both attempts.
Hall said at MSU’s fall camp media day that he’s ready to do “whatever they need me to do” to help the team. Teammates and coaches have been pleased with early results in practice.
“It’s like trying to catch a plane or something,” wide receiver Marqui Johnson said. “He can bomb that thing in the air.”
Udy added that Hall has been a great fit for the program thus far and brings experience and confidence to the special teams units. The Bobcats are also making sure Hall is on the same page with coverages, protections and other facets being installed early in the season.
“Those are all things that we try to keep him involved in so he can understand it big picture wise and holistically and not just be a foot out there, but be that 11th guy that when he goes out there, he can help make the difference if we need him to,” Udy said.
Kautzman redshirted last season, but was a two-time all-state kicker at Butte High. Long snapper Tommy Sullivan, who was named the preseason All-Big Sky long snapper in 2022 and 2023, will start again for MSU.
On the return side, the Bobcats will be without wide receiver/punt returner Taco Dowler for an extended period to open the season after offseason shoulder surgery. In 2022, Dowler returned 18 punts for 312 total yards and two touchdowns.
MSU has been “sorting through” finding a punt returner during fall camp, Udy said, with several other receivers stepping up to fill that role. That group includes Colorado State transfer Ty McCullouch, kickoff returner Marqui Johnson and true freshman Jacob Trimble (North Richland Hills, Texas).
Vigen said McCullouch was the “leader in the clubhouse” before his short-term injury in fall camp, but added that Johnson and Trimble have gotten ample opportunities as well.
Regardless of how the punt return situation shakes out, Johnson will be MSU’s kickoff returner once again. Last season, Johnson returned 28 kickoffs for 874 total yards, along with a 98-yard touchdown against Oregon State. Johnson was named a third team All-Big Sky kick returner.
Fullback/tight end Derryk Snell also returned seven kickoffs for 171 total yards last season.
Breakout candidates
Hall and McCullouch certainly qualify as breakout candidates for this season. Johnson, a breakout kickoff returner last year, could add another title to his resumé if he returns punts in 2023.
McCullouch doesn’t have in-game experience returning punts, but did catch punts from Ryan Stonehouse in practice while at CSU. Stonehouse now punts for the Tennessee Titans.
“So I’m pretty comfortable back there, especially catching those bigger, longer punts,” McCullouch said.
Meanwhile, Johnson said he’s noticed in practice the nuances between punt and kickoff returns, most notably a punt returner is “back there by yourself.”
“It’s definitely a new experience, but I got faith in my abilities,” Johnson said. “The team got faith in me. So I’m gonna get the job done.”
Last season, Glessner went 24 for 30 on field goal attempts, including a pair of 50-plus yard kicks. Arguably his biggest kick of the season came on a last-second 24-yarder to win the game against Northern Arizona. Glessner also kicked off 105 times last season with 67 touchbacks.
Leighton punted 37 times for 1,552 total yards in 2022, with seven touchbacks, eight fair catches and 10 punts inside the 20 yard line.
Newcomers
Hall announced his transfer to MSU in April. Kicker Myles Sansted (Alexandria, Minnesota) also walked on to the program this past spring. Sansted participated in fall camp but recently left the team, according to MSU.
