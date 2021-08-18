A breakdown of Montana State's special teams before the 2021 season By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Aug 18, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Montana State punter Bryce Leighton waits on the sidelines during fall camp Wednesday at Bobcat Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save None of Montana State’s starting specialists have played a game for the Bobcats yet. But the team remains optimistic about the impact they can bring.The Bobcats are also without a special teams coordinator after BJ Robertson left, rather divvying up responsibilities among the other coaches. MSU head coach Brent Vigen is confident this setup will allow his team to gain “hidden yardage” in that phase of the game.PUNTER Bryce Leighton is the team’s lone punter after signing at the end of 2019 out of Camas, Washington. He was the No. 2-ranked punter in the country by Kohl's Camps and picked as an Under Armour all-American.Previous MSU punter Jered Padmos finished his career in 2019. He earned all-Big Sky honors twice and is second at MSU with a career average of 42.4 yards per punt.“Bryce has a big leg,” Vigen said. “He's mobile enough to do the things from a punt perspective that Jered was able to do. I think he's a guy that, maybe not immediately, but I think he can be a game changer from a field position perspective.”LONG SNAPPERTrue freshman Tommy Sullivan, who’s from Everett, Washington, is the Bobcats’ leading long snapper. He signed in February 2020 and was rated as a five-star prospect by Rubio Long Snapping.Vigen said the Bobcats “feel good where Tommy Sullivan is right now” but have given other players on the roster opportunities to snap in case of emergencies. That includes sophomore linebacker Jory Choate, freshman linebacker Cooper Thomas and redshirt freshman offensive lineman Holden Sampson.Vigen described MSU’s specialists as “diligent” despite their inexperience. That included Sullivan.“With Bryce and Tommy, they don't have immediate competition,” Vigen said. “But that's the important thing is to make sure they understand they’re competing against their own standard.”KICKERBlake Glessner and Luke Pawlak are competing for kicking opportunities during fall camp. Vigen called it “a daily battle” and that he appreciated their approach, but both have improvements to make. Pawlak, a freshman from Sylvania, Ohio, redshirted at Kent State in 2019 before transferring to MSU last year.Glessner, a freshman from Woodinville, Washington, was a two-time all-state kicker. He was rated a four-star prospect and fourth-team all-American by Sailer Kicking in 2018.After the spring, Pawlak was more accurate and consistent while Glessner showed more power. Vigen said, though, both have improved on their deficiencies. He’s open to having one kicker focus on kickoffs and the other on field goals but wants to settle on one.“It's ultimately who gets the ball between the uprights,” Vigen said. “Certainly distance can come into play, who's going to have better range, but then who's going to have the accuracy.”In 2019, Tristan Bailey was 14 for 24 on field goals and made all 62 of his extra points.RETURN TEAMSAt the beginning of fall camp, running back Lane Sumner and wide receiver Willie Patterson were listed as MSU’s kick returners. Wide receiver Coy Steel and Patterson were at punt returner.Steel was MSU’s leading punt returner in 2019, averaging 10.9 yards on 15 attempts. Patterson totaled 17 yards on two punt returns.Running back Logan Jones (22.9 yards per return on 14 attempts) and safety Jahque Alleyne (22.5 yards per return on 11 tries) were the Bobcats’ best kick returners in 2019. Both have since graduated. Sumner returned three kicks for 40 yards that season.“To have threats back there, but also guys that look like they're going to catch the ball I think in particular on the punt side of things, I think all of that is important,” Vigen said. “I think we certainly have guys that are vying for it right now or it's certainly up for grabs, but we like what we see so far.”Several players have been given opportunities as returners during fall camp. Vigen said he's open to rotating returners depending on who has success, including with ball security, in any particular matchup.Vigen added the team's willingness to settle for touchbacks and fair catches will depend on the opposing kickers and elevation."I like to think," Vigen said, "our return team and kickoff return in particular is going to be one that can change the field." 