While he may not be practicing with the rest of his Montana State teammates, star running back Isaiah Ifanse is still finding ways to impact the team.

Ifanse is currently out as he recovers from offseason knee surgery. MSU head coach Brent Vigen said at the start of fall camp that Ifanse is in “month-to-month mode” with his recovery and may not suit up for the Bobcats’ season opener against McNeese State on Sept. 3.

In the meantime, Ifanse has still been present, becoming something of an assistant coach for this up-and-coming group of MSU tailbacks. His teammate Elijah Elliott said that means there shouldn’t be any problems integrating Ifanse back into the offense.

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

