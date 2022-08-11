TOP: Montana State running back Elijah Elliott runs drills during fall camp on Aug. 5 at Bobcat Stadium. ABOVE: Defensive lineman Brody Grebe chases down running back Lane Sumner during the Sonny Holland Classic on April 23.
While he may not be practicing with the rest of his Montana State teammates, star running back Isaiah Ifanse is still finding ways to impact the team.
Ifanse is currently out as he recovers from offseason knee surgery. MSU head coach Brent Vigen said at the start of fall camp that Ifanse is in “month-to-month mode” with his recovery and may not suit up for the Bobcats’ season opener against McNeese State on Sept. 3.
In the meantime, Ifanse has still been present, becoming something of an assistant coach for this up-and-coming group of MSU tailbacks. His teammate Elijah Elliott said that means there shouldn’t be any problems integrating Ifanse back into the offense.
“He’s at all the meetings and he coaches, so he’s going to just go right in and go for it (when he returns),” Elliott said at MSU football media day. “You know what Zay does.”
Elliott doesn’t seem to be alone in that thinking, as Ifanse was recently selected as a preseason first team All-American and first team All-Big Sky running back. He was also named to the Walter Payton Award watch list.
With Ifanse’s uncertain status, there are several other MSU running backs looking to fill in during his absence and lighten the workload when he returns.
For starters
When he does make his return to the MSU backfield, Ifanse is the clear No. 1 for the Bobcats.
Last season, Ifanse carried the ball 280 times (second in MSU history) for 1,623 rushing yards (MSU record) and 10 touchdowns. He rushed for 100-plus yards in eight games and also made 15 receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown. Notably, he missed the FCS semifinal game against South Dakota State with a knee injury but returned for the FCS title game against North Dakota State.
He was named second team All-American, first team All-Big Sky and seventh in Walter Payton Award voting. Ifanse is also second all-time in MSU career rushing with 3,461 yards.
That means there will be some big shoes to fill, especially in the early portion of the season. Vigen said while it’s undecided how carries will be split between running backs, MSU will take a committee approach for the 2022 season.
The two players most likely to lead the way in that committee are Elliott and Lane Sumner. Elliott was the No. 2 tailback for MSU last season, with 62 carries for 319 rushing yards, including a season-high 107-yard game against Northern Colorado. He also hauled in 16 receptions for 163 yards and a touchdown.
Sumner played in seven games last season, finishing with 40 carries for 141 yards. Similar to Ifanse, though, both Elliott and Sumner dealt with injuries last season that limited their effectiveness.
“We leaned very heavily on Isaiah in every which way last year,” Vigen said at media day. “And that was in part because those two (Elliott and Sumner) just didn’t have the type of seasons, from a health perspective in particular, that we’d hoped. So I think those two are real important.”
Added Elliott: “We all want to just be more a part of the offense and find ways to go out onto the field so nobody gets beat up and we can all work together. I feel like all our guys got the talent. We’ve just got to figure it out and find ways for all of us to get the rock.”
Elliott in particular looked to get stronger this offseason. He said running at 175 pounds last season wasn’t working, so he put on extra muscle in the spring and summer to help keep him upright this season. Elliott is currently listed at 183 pounds on the fall camp roster.
Both Vigen and offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright pointed to MSU strength and conditioning coach Sean Herrin’s offseason training regimen that’s helped the Bobcats on both sides of the ball, but particularly the running back group.
“I think the thing that’s impressive with that entire room is their ability — how much this summer they’ve changed their bodies physically,” Housewright said on Aug. 5. “The way they look, losing fat, gaining muscle and just speed and quickness, which is what you want. Those guys have got to be the physical freaks on the field somewhat to take that beating for an entire season.”
Breakout candidates
Both Elliott and Sumner impressed during spring practices and have been tabbed by Vigen as players to look out for in the backfield this season.
Other breakout contenders include Kaegun Williams, a transfer from San Diego State; Garrett Coon, who played in two games last season; and Jared White, an incoming freshman.
During his time at SDSU (27 games), Williams rushed for 407 yards and one touchdown and made eight receptions for 81 yards. He was also a factor in the return game, highlighted by a 95-yard touchdown against San Jose State in 2019.
With these five — Elliott, Sumner, Williams, Coon and White — Vigen said he and his coaching staff feel “much, much better” about the depth at running back entering 2022.
Losses
DeMareus Hosey, Nolan Iverson and Jaalen Rening were all on MSU’s 2021 and spring 2022 rosters but will not be returning this fall. Iverson and Rening’s departures went unspecified by MSU, while Hosey transferred to Texas A&M-Commerce of the Southland Conference.
Jaharie Martin, who was listed as a running back in 2021, has since switched to fullback for 2022.
Newcomers
Williams announced his transfer to MSU in April, while the Wakeland High (Texas) product White signed with MSU in February. The Bobcats also recently added Marist Catholic High (Oregon) graduate Lucas Tuski to the roster as a preferred walk-on.
