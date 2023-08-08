TOP: Montana State quarterbacks Tommy Mellott (4) and Sean Chambers (10) celebrate in the end zone against Weber State on Dec. 3 at Bobcat Stadium. ABOVE: Chambers and Tommy Mellott celebrate a touchdown against Montana on Nov. 19.
TOP: Montana State quarterbacks Tommy Mellott (4) and Sean Chambers (10) celebrate in the end zone against Weber State on Dec. 3 at Bobcat Stadium. ABOVE: Chambers and Tommy Mellott celebrate a touchdown against Montana on Nov. 19.
As the Montana State football team installs its offense for this upcoming season, one emphasis has been relying more on the pass game.
The run game was incredibly effective during the 2022 season, with quarterback Sean Chambers leading all of FCS with 19 rushing touchdowns and the Bobcats as a unit averaging over 6 yards a carry. Part of that reliance on Chambers and fellow QB Tommy Mellott running the football was due to an injury-plagued running back room.
Now with a healthier backfield — and a year of experience running a two-QB system — the Bobcats want to transition to a more balanced attack. That comes with some challenges.
“We’re runners and we like to run and we know we can get out of trouble with running, but we got to practice (staying patient),” Chambers said. “You got to practice how you’re gonna play and sometimes in those situations, you got to get yourself out of trouble by throwing the ball.”
Both Mellott and MSU head coach Brent Vigen said that both QBs will still find ways to run the football. The focus now will be picking the right moments.
“I felt like both those guys, taking off and running is a strength of theirs, but you want them to sit back there and progress through our reads,” Vigen said. “And I thought Tommy really grew in the spring and that’s continued. And while Sean was not there in the spring (due to injury), I think he’s taking that to heart as well.
“Because using their legs is going to be something that’s going to be there, but hanging in there and trusting protection, trusting what they see is still an area that a quarterback can always grow.”
For starters
After combining the talents of Mellott, the returning starter, and Chambers, a transfer from Wyoming, last season, the Bobcats created one of the best offenses in the FCS. MSU plans to replicate that success in year two of the two-QB system, and year three of Vigen and offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright.
Last season, Mellott was named a second team All-Big Sky QB, a HERO Sports sophomore All-American and MSU’s Sonny Holland Offensive MVP. Despite missing two full games — and the majority of the game against Eastern Washington — due to injury, Mellott finished with 170 carries for 1,071 yards and 13 TDs on the ground. He also went 128 of 210 for 1,698 yards, 10 TDs and four interceptions through the air.
Chambers was named second team All-Big Sky and third team All-American as an all-purpose player after rushing for 845 yards and 19 TDs on 131 carries. He also went 43 of 71 for 623 yards, eight TDs and four interceptions as a passer. Chambers was also named Big Sky Newcomer of the Year.
Both players saw action in 12 games, with Chambers taking over for wins over EWU, UC Davis and Idaho State, while Mellott handled QB duties against Weber State, Northern Arizona and South Dakota State in the FCS semifinals after Chambers left with a leg injury. Still, it was clear MSU was at its best with Mellott and Chambers taking turns orchestrating the offense. Or, in certain packages, on the field at the same time.
Mellott said it was “extremely exciting” building that bond last year, while Chambers added how motivated he is to take the offense to another level this season.
With that experience and that motivation to “become their best,” Vigen said MSU is arguably “a lot better suited” at QB than it was headed into 2022.
“They support one another real well and they both can make plays with their legs and their arms,” Vigen said. “And they’re both great leaders, too. It’s a unique situation we have and we want to obviously embrace it.”
Breakout candidates
Barring injury, Mellott and Chambers will be the stars at QB for MSU this season.
Two players competing for that backup role are redshirt freshman Jordan Reed and incoming freshman Chance Wilson. Reed, a Central Union High (California) product, missed all of last season after suffering a torn ACL during fall camp.
Wilson, a graduate of Rejoice Christian School (Oklahoma), graduated early and joined MSU in January. During his senior season, Wilson threw for 2,050 yards and 22 TDs and added 683 yards and 13 TDs on the ground.
MSU loves the potential in both players, Vigen said, and hopes to see more progress as fall camp moves ahead.
The Bobcats also return Luke Abshire, a graduate of Central Valley High (Washington), who redshirted last season.
Losses
The only change from last season’s QB room is Sean Austin entering the transfer portal in April. As of Tuesday, Austin has not announced what team he will play for this fall.
Austin redshirted in 2021 and appeared in six games last season. Most notably, he went 5 of 6 for 110 yards and two TDs against Cal Poly, and 8 of 8 for 60 yards against Idaho State.
Newcomers
The two additions to the MSU QB room this season are Wilson and Patrick Duchien.
Duchien, a Florence-Carlton product, was named the MaxPreps Montana Player of the Year for the 2022 season. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound QB threw for 2,803 yards, 31 TDs and five interceptions as a senior, along with 1,124 rushing yards and 19 TDs on 168 carries.
