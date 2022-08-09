Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Tommy Mellott downplayed the significance of his latest football jersey number change, but it’s meaningful in one respect.

Mellott wore No. 2 at Butte High, then switched to No. 4 when he got to Montana State. He began last season mainly as a special teams player. Defensive back James Campbell also played special teams and also wore No. 4. NCAA rules prohibit multiple teammates from wearing the same number while they share the field during a game, so Mellott switched to No. 16.

A more superstitious player would’ve kept No. 16, considering his rapid rise from fourth stringer to household name. But Mellott switched back to No. 4 entering this season, mainly because “that’s what I had” to begin his MSU career, he said last week.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you