top story A breakdown of Montana State's quarterbacks before the 2021 season By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Aug 12, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Montana State quarterback Matthew McKay runs drills during camp Aug. 6. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Montana State quarterback Tucker Rovig returns to the sidelines after scoring a touchdown during the Sonny Holland Classic on April 24 at Bobcat Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State has had five different opening day starters at quarterback in their past five seasons. That trend doesn’t appear to be changing this year.Matthew McKay is on his way to lining up behind center when the Bobcats open the season Sept. 4 at Wyoming. However, the Bobcats also could turn to two signal callers who have started games for them in the past, giving them depth at the position.FOR STARTERS McKay, a junior, is a transfer from NC State. Though he joined the Bobcats following the 2019 season, he has yet to play a snap for them.At 6-foot-4, 208 pounds, McKay hit 86 of 150 passes for 910 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in six games in 2019.He thrived completing intermediate routes both from the pocket and while on the run at NC State. He kept drives alive by scrambling for first downs and scored four touchdowns on the ground.Vigen indicated McKay will be even more involved in the ground game at MSU. That could either be on designed QB runs, a staple under previous head coach Jeff Choate, or scrambles.McKay’s teammates have lauded his playmaking skills. The Bobcats appear to be preparing for a run-first scheme, and McKay could provide another dimension to the offense.“He’s developing as a passer,” Vigen said during the spring. “He’s thrown the ball well. Now it’s putting everything together. It’s timing, seeing the defense. That’s where he needs reps in the passing game. I think he’s a capable passer, but he needs to keep growing there.”BREAKOUT CANDIDATESAny of MSU’s quarterbacks who have been in the mix during fall camp could see the field. Tucker Rovig started multiple games in both 2018 and ’19. As a sophomore, he threw for 1,969 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions with a 61.6 completion percentage.Rovig has steadily improved throughout his career. When he became the starter in 2019, MSU’s offense showed moments of explosiveness as he minimized turnovers.At the beginning of 2019, Casey Bauman was designated as the Bobcats’ starter as a redshirt freshman. Bauman, at 6-6, 238 pounds, showed he has the arm strength to compete in the Big Sky. However, he was benched following the first three games.By the end of the season, he completed 47.6% of his passes for 446 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions.Tommy Mellott could also compete for playing time. Listed as 6-foot and 195 pounds, he hit 191 of 300 passes for 2,940 yards and 30 touchdowns while throwing four interceptions in his final high school season at Butte.LOSSESThe only quarterback missing from the 2020 roster is Blake Thelen. Out of Great Falls, Thelen was a second-team all-state QB, throwing for 3,005 yards and 28 touchdowns while rushing for eight TDs in his final season. A redshirt freshman, Thelen transferred to Montana Tech this offseason.NEWCOMERSSean Austin, a 6-2, 185-pound freshman from Kuna, Idaho, is the lone new quarterback for the Bobcats. He was first-team all-conference in Class 5A at Kuna High in 2020 and was the 2019 state championship MVP.Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Quarterback Matthew Mckay Interception Touchdown Sport American Football Blake Thelen Pass ColtonPool Author email Follow ColtonPool Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you