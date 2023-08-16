Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Any doubts surrounding the effectiveness of Montana State’s offensive line were squashed last season with the Bobcats’ elite run game.

It turned into an ethos displayed on shirts, hats and hoodies. The play on the field was electric, with MSU averaging 6.49 yards a carry (311 total rushing yards per game) and quarterback Sean Chambers punching in an FCS-leading 19 rushing touchdowns. And despite multiple injured running backs, MSU continued to find ways to move the ball on the ground.

That ability to run the ball won’t change much, with no 2022 starters graduating and a deeper RB room. The group has instead focused on elevating its play and adjusting to some offseason changes.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

Tags

Recommended for you