TOP: Montana State offensive linemen Cole Sain (56), JT Reed (55), Justus Perkins (65) and Jacob Kettels (75) prepare for a play against Montana on Nov. 19 at Bobcat Stadium. ABOVE: Montana State offensive line coach Al Johnson watches a drill during practice on Aug. 9.
“I think we’ve got a lot of guys that are hungry and really honing in on what they do well,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said. “I know last year that was highlighting their athleticism. And we did that with the outside zone game in particular.
“So my hope is this year that beyond that, we can be a little bit more powerful when we need to. We can pass block maybe at a higher rate than we did last year. Just expand maybe within the scope of what they do well so we can do more on offense.”
For starters
Both Vigen and Johnson have emphasized getting the five best O-line options on the field throughout 2023.
That’s led to some rotations throughout fall camp. JT Reed, a third team All-Big Sky left guard last season, has taken snaps at center. Rush Reimer, second team All-Big Sky left tackle in 2022, has spent time at left guard, and Marcus Wehr has spent time at both right tackle and right guard.
All three will likely be starters once again in 2023, along with returning All-Big Sky honorable mention center Justus Perkins. Reimer and Reed were both named to the preseason All-Big Sky team. Wehr, a converted defensive lineman, started the first seven games at RT last year, but suffered a season-ending injury at Northern Colorado.
Sain also suffered a knee injury in that game at UNC, but came back to finish out the season. However, Sain later re-injured his knee and underwent surgery this offseason, ruling him out for 2023.
Sain, still in a knee brace, has transitioned to a player-coach of sorts and has handled the situation “really well,” Johnson said. That includes sitting in the front row of meetings, making signals at practice and mentoring younger players.
The absence of Sain has left an opening on the O-line. Conner Moore, a 6-foot-5, 306-pound OT who redshirted after appearing in three games last season, made a “great impression” in spring ball, Vigen said. Moore has since taken significant snaps with first-stringers in fall camp.
Moore will likely remain at a tackle spot, Vigen added, meaning there could be some reconfiguring along the line.
Breakout candidates
The contingent of Perkins, Reed, Reimer, Wehr and Moore will likely be starters this season. But there will still be plenty of rotating this season, especially given the competition and depth in that O-line room.
“We love to push each other, if that’s in the weight room, if that’s in the film room, even in the classroom,” Perkins said. “We all want what we’re doing to get better because we all understand if Marcus Wehr gets better, that’s gonna get Titan Fleischmann better. If Holden Sampson gets better, that’s gonna get me better.”
Moore is a breakout candidate in 2023. Omar Aigbedion will be a key reserve — and could also start — at either guard spot this season. Jacob Kettels appeared in 13 games last season and started at RT after Wehr went out. Fleischmann, who dealt with injuries last season, could see time at either tackle spot.
Other reserves include Aaron Richards and Sampson. Tommy Nilson, Burke Mastel, Bear Old and Jaden Perkins all redshirted last season.
Sain is the biggest on-field loss to the O-line, having started 13 games at RG last season. He was also taking snaps at center during spring ball.
Trey Yates, a converted D-lineman, entered the transfer portal at the conclusion of last season. He announced his transfer to Montana Tech on Dec. 30 via social media. Joe McElroy exhausted his eligibility with the conclusion of the 2022 season.
Newcomers
Johnson was hired as MSU’s new O-line coach in January. He previously coached RBs at his alma mater Wisconsin in 2022.
The Bobcats have four true freshmen this season: Everett Carr (Bozeman High), Cedric Jefferson (Temecula, California), Jonathan Luhmann (Florence-Carlton) and Zac Nyland (Meridian, Idaho).
