One of the most reliable areas for Montana State’s defense the past two seasons has been the production at middle linebacker.
The duo of Troy Andersen and Callahan O’Reilly made plenty of noise in 2021, and Danny Uluilakepa stepped up while replacing Andersen last season. Nolan Askelson also essentially played as a third starter in the Bobcats’ 4-2-5 scheme, meaning the O’Reilly-Uluilakepa-Askelson trio could share the load of reps throughout the season.
Getting that experience in 2022 makes Askelson’s transition to an official starting role alongside Uluilakepa rather seamless. The Bobcats could also rotate more with a deeper LB room in 2023.
“I’m really excited for fans to get to see what they bring to the table,” Askelson said at the Big Sky Football Kickoff in July. “I’m excited. We’ve got a deep group and we can do some big things this year.”
For starters
In 2022, Uluilakepa mainly started at “Mike” linebacker for the Bobcats, while Askelson shifted between “Mike” and “Will” when needed. It should be a similar situation this season, with Askelson likely starting at “Will.”
Askelson, a Billings native, will notably don the legacy No. 41 this season. He said he hopes to emulate the leadership qualities and work ethic of previous MSU players who have worn the number.
“They were always great leaders in their own way, exemplified character, accountability, integrity, all that stuff,” Askelson said. “Tough as nails both mentally and physically. So just to be able to be mentioned with those guys is an honor.”
Askelson finished with 64 total tackles (fourth-most on the team), three tackles for loss, an interception, three pass breakups and a forced fumble in 11 games last season. He also dealt with a knee injury late in the year, sidelining him for MSU’s playoff run.
On the other side, Uluilakepa finished with 81 total tackles (second-most on the team), four tackles for loss, three pass breakups and two interceptions in 12 games. That includes the game-sealing pick in a road win over Eastern Washington. Uluilakepa missed two games with a leg injury last season, but returned for the playoffs.
“I love playing alongside him,” Askelson said. “He just brings so much energy, great communicator on the field. He makes it easy to play with him and he makes it fun to play with him.”
Breakout candidates
MSU head coach Brent Vigen has pointed to McCade O’Reilly, the Bozeman High product and younger brother of Callahan O’Reilly, as the player to step into that third starter role this season.
McCade O’Reilly appeared in 10 games last season on special teams and as a reserve LB. He finished with 13 total tackles.
“I think McCade’s had a really good calendar year so far,” Vigen said, adding, “He played a little bit more at the tail of the season last year and I think he gained a lot of confidence through that.”
O’Reilly said Uluilakepa and Askelson have “taught me a lot” over the past year, helping him feel prepared for this next step.
“Those guys are definitely two people I look up to a lot, especially Nolan,” O’Reilly said after the spring game. “He’s just a huge leader on the team and he shares a lot of the same core values that I do. And that’s always super helpful knowing that he’s always gonna be there for me and just no matter what I do, he’s there to help.”
Vigen has also mentioned throughout fall camp that a fourth player could be added to that LB rotation this season. Neil Daily, a Billings West product, has been “pushing for that fourth spot,” Vigen said, along with junior college transfer Cole Bullock.
In his final season as a Bobcat in 2022, O’Reilly was named first team All-Big Sky and third team All-American at inside linebacker. The team captain started all 14 games, finishing with 88 total tackles, six tackles for loss, four interceptions, two pass breakups, three sacks, five QB hits, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.