One of the most reliable areas for Montana State’s defense the past two seasons has been the production at middle linebacker.

The duo of Troy Andersen and Callahan O’Reilly made plenty of noise in 2021, and Danny Uluilakepa stepped up while replacing Andersen last season. Nolan Askelson also essentially played as a third starter in the Bobcats’ 4-2-5 scheme, meaning the O’Reilly-Uluilakepa-Askelson trio could share the load of reps throughout the season.

Getting that experience in 2022 makes Askelson’s transition to an official starting role alongside Uluilakepa rather seamless. The Bobcats could also rotate more with a deeper LB room in 2023.


