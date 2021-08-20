A breakdown of Montana State's linebackers before the 2021 season By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Aug 20, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen runs through drills during camp Aug. 6. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen talks to the media Aug. 5. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State’s recent defensive changes mean just two linebackers are listed as starters, but those positions are still expected to be focal points for the team.The Bobcats return Troy Andersen, a preseason all-American, and Callahan O’Reilly, who led the team in tackles in 2019. But MSU could turn to more players depending on the situation.FOR STARTERS Andersen is MSU’s mike linebacker, a term used for middle linebacker, while O’Reilly is the will linebacker, a position usually designated for the weak side.Andersen was recovering from a lower-body injury since the end of the 2019 season which held him out of MSU’s final four games. Before he sat out, Andersen was third on the team with 48 tackles to go with 6.5 sacks. In his last five games alone, he totaled 9.5 tackles for loss. He was also leading the Bobcats with seven rushing touchdowns and 6.9 yards per carry on offense.Andersen, now a senior, was the Big Sky freshman of the year mostly at running back in 2016, an all-Big Sky quarterback as a sophomore and was all-conference at linebacker as a junior.O’Reilly was in the starting lineup by the sixth week of the 2019 season. He was MSU’s leading tackler with 91 as an inside linebacker. Though his position has a different name in 2021, he’ll still line up out of the box, or away from the offensive and defensive linemen.“Obviously with Troy and Callahan,” Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen said, “that tandem I think can be as good as anybody at our level.”BREAKOUT CANDIDATESNolan Askelson at mike and Danny Uluilakepa at will are MSU’s backup linebackers.Askelson earned a starting inside linebacker position after a fall camp competition with O’Reilly in 2019. Though he lost that role, Askelson, a 6-1, 222-pound sophomore from Billings, finished his freshman campaign with 32 tackles. Uluilakepa, a 6-1, 233-pound freshman from Puyallup, Washington, has stood out this offseason. During MSU’s fall scrimmage, he intercepted a pass, which led to a game-winning score.“Danny and Nolan got a lot of looks and they made a lot of growth there” this offseason, Vigen said, “and I think that continues.”Jory Choate, a 6-2, 205-pound sophomore who played in high school at Bozeman, has contributed on special teams in the past and adds depth at linebacker. McCade O’Reilly, a 6-foot, 213-pound freshman who is Callahan’s younger brother and also played at Bozeman, may also be in the mix.Vigen added Cooper Thomas, a 6-2, 208-pound freshman from Houston, and Alex Johnson, a 6-3, 203-pound redshirt freshman from Helena, will also be competing for roles on defense and special teams.LOSSESThe Bobcats will be without Josh Hill. The Kalispell native started the final seven games of the 2019 season and became an all-Big Sky first-team pick. He finished the year with 61 tackles and seven tackles for loss.Michael Jobman departed from the program. He started the first six games of 2019 as Hill dealt with injury. Jobman started games at middle linebacker, outside linebacker and buck throughout his career. He totaled 40 tackles as a junior in 2019.The Bobcats also lost Blake Flovin, Walker Cozzie, Sal Aguilar and Chad Kanow, who made contributions as well.NEWCOMERSThe Bobcats added Bozeman's Kenneth Eiden IV (6-1, 246 pounds) and Luke Fedyk (6-1, 209) as well as Dillon's Jace Fitzgerald (6-4, 260) and Billings' Neil Daily (6-3, 215) with their most recent signing class. Aidan Parks, a 6-foot, 200-pounder from Chico, California, and Hunter Parsons, a 6-3, 225-pounder from Sparks, Nevada, are also freshmen. 