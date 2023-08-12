Let the news come to you

Adaptation has been on the minds of Montana State’s fullbacks and tight ends throughout this offseason.

That’s largely due to all the ways MSU coaches like to utilize this group: blocking, receiving, rushing and kickoff coverage to name a few. Two tight ends even completed passes last season, one of which resulted in a touchdown.

It’s all in hopes of making this offense even more dangerous through position versatility and utilizing each FB/TE to “the best of their ability,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said.


Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

