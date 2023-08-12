Adaptation has been on the minds of Montana State’s fullbacks and tight ends throughout this offseason.
That’s largely due to all the ways MSU coaches like to utilize this group: blocking, receiving, rushing and kickoff coverage to name a few. Two tight ends even completed passes last season, one of which resulted in a touchdown.
It’s all in hopes of making this offense even more dangerous through position versatility and utilizing each FB/TE to “the best of their ability,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said.
“There’s got to be a willingness to block. There’s got to be an ability to go outside and detach and really play like a receiver,” Vigen added. “But then within that, what does each individual do well?”
For starters
One of the most versatile players for the Bobcats last season was FB/TE Derryk Snell, who enters his final season at MSU. In 2022, Snell rushed for two TDs, caught three TDs and even threw an 18-yard TD to fellow TE Treyton Pickering during the Brawl of the Wild.
Snell was named first team All-Big Sky as a FB for his efforts, and was recently named the preseason All-Big Sky FB entering 2023. In total, Snell, who started all 14 games, had 22 receptions for 324 yards and three TDs; six rushes for 15 yards and two TDs; and one pass for 18 yards and a TD. He also returned seven kickoffs for a total of 178 yards, including a 66-yard return against South Dakota State in the FCS semifinals.
That usage rate for Snell will likely remain the same — if not increase — this upcoming season.
“Wherever coach wants to put me at, I’m willing to play,” Snell said. “If they want to put me on defense, I’ll do it. I’m willing to do anything for the team and if that means running routes or blocking, then so be it.”
Pickering will also see plenty of action this season, alongside Snell. Last season, Pickering appeared in all 14 games — including a start against SDSU — finishing with 19 receptions for 311 yards and a TD. Pickering missed spring ball due to injury, but returned for fall camp and so far has been “as good as he’s looked since I’ve been here,” Vigen said.
Breakout candidates
There’s still a feeling-out period for the four other FB/TEs who could see playing time this fall.
Ryan Lonergan, a Bozeman High grad, saw action in all 14 games last season, with three receptions for 14 yards against Idaho State. Vigen said Lonergan “flashed really well” in the spring despite battling injury and has returned to form this fall.
Elijah Reynolds saw action in seven games last season but missed the rest of the season due to injury. FB Max Murphy and TE Rylan Schlepp (of Gallatin High) redshirted last season.
Vigen said all four have the chance to be factors in both the offense and on special teams.
“I look at those four guys beyond Derryk and Treyton, and we’ve really got to home in on what each one of them does well,” Vigen said, “and then insert them in those situations as we go through the fall and continue to broaden their toolbox, so to speak.”
Losses
Former team captain FB RJ Fitzgerald played out his final year of eligibility in 2022.
Fitzgerald, who wore the legacy No. 41 last season, played key roles on special teams and as a run/pass blocker throughout his five seasons at MSU. In 2022, he played his biggest role offensively, finishing with nine carries for 24 yards and two catches for 5 yards. He also scored six total TDs (four rushing, two receiving), which ranked as the fifth-most on the team.
Fullback Jaharie Martin entered the transfer portal in February and announced his commitment to the University of Maine on June 11 via social media. As a Bobcat, Martin underwent multiple position switches, from linebacker to running back to fullback. In 2022, he missed the first 10 games due to a leg injury and backed up Fitzgerald for the final four games.
Newcomers
Luke Smith, a Bozeman High graduate, was an all-state tight end and defensive end during his senior season with the Hawks. On the offensive side, the 6-foot-5, 215-pound TE made 44 receptions for 845 yards and a team-high 12 TDs. Smith was also named the Eastern AA Defensive MVP after finishing with 48 tackles, including 19 tackles for loss, and eight sacks.